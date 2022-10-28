The NBC television show “Young Rock” covering the life of Dwayne Johnson is back for season three with new details from the season premiere. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson created the show “Young Rock” to chronicle what his life journey has been like. The show tells three tales at once covering The Rock’s youth from his adolescence as the son of famous wrestler Rocky Johnson to his teen years as his father starts to struggle a bit as he gets older and then the adult version going from college to eventually become a wrestler.

6 HOURS AGO