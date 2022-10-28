ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

2 On Your Side

Gas prices in Western New York climb

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from the...
BUFFALO, NY
firefighternation.com

Ladder Truck Vote Stalled in Lockport (NY)

Benjamin Joe | Lockport Union-Sun & Journal, N.Y. Oct. 29—Tracks toward fitting the Lockport Fire Department with a brand-new ladder truck hit a roadblock on Wednesday when the Common Council and Mayor Michelle Roman agreed to withdraw a vote that would commit the city to buy the new piece of equipment.
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Town of Tonawanda, Cheektowaga delay their winter parking ban

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its have delayed the overnight winter parking ban for a couple more weeks. The town says the favorable weather forecast that is being predicted for the next couple of weeks prompted the town board to delay the parking restrictions until at least Nov. 15.
TONAWANDA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Town of Tonawanda pushes back winter parking ban

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its yearly overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least Nov. 15. The Town made the decision thanks to the forecasting of favorable weather throughout early November, as the ban was scheduled to go into place Nov. 1. When the […]
TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

$2M expansion project aims to bring grocery store, restaurant to Broadway

BUFFALO, N.Y. — East Side businessman Omar Shaibi wants to replicate a Broadway retail-anchored project that he successfully created in 2015. Through his Altar LLC affiliate, Shaibi is working with Buffalo officials on plans to add 8,000-square-feet to a former Super Duper supermarket at 881 Broadway. The $2 million expansion and renovation project will be reviewed by the Buffalo Planning Board on Nov. 7.
BUFFALO, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Buffalo, NY

For more than 1,000 years, Buffalo started as a small trading nation in about 1789, where the Seneca Indians lived. It developed quickly and became the quintessential 19th-century municipality ascending to industrial pre-eminence and sovereignty. Following an impressive transformation in recent years, Buffalo evolved into a cultural hotspot. It became...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Amherst Police identify found male

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police is has now identified a male who was found on Sunday. Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a call in the area of Le Brun Road and Four Seasons West, where a concerned person had called and said they were standing with a male who […]
AMHERST, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Silver Alert canceled for Sims Nance

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled. Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp. Police say he left on foot […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Two teens stable after Saturday night shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 16-year-olds are in stable condition after they were shot on Saturday night in Buffalo, according to police. Police responded just before 7 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Weston Avenue. The teens, one male and one female, were struck while outside. They were both transported to ECMC. The investigation […]
BUFFALO, NY
