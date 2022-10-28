Read full article on original website
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
Homestyle Goodness at La Costa VerdeJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
Mom Of Three Murdered After Sharing A Domestic Violence VideoChrissie MasseyBuffalo, NY
The heaviest pumpkin ever grown in America has won an awardInna DWilliamsville, NY
East Aurora man to spend time in jail for assaulting NYS Trooper
BUFFALO, N.Y. — An East Aurora man will spend time in jail for assaulting a New York State Trooper after he was pulled over for driving under the influence. Chaz M. Brzezicki, 34, was sentenced Monday in State Supreme Court to six months in jail and five years probation.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Buffalo, NY
For more than 1,000 years, Buffalo started as a small trading nation in about 1789, where the Seneca Indians lived. It developed quickly and became the quintessential 19th-century municipality ascending to industrial pre-eminence and sovereignty. Following an impressive transformation in recent years, Buffalo evolved into a cultural hotspot. It became...
How to heat your home this winter, without emptying your wallet
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As the heat starts to kick on and the prices are on the rise National Fuel and local HVAC companies are encouraging you to prepare to heat your home without emptying your wallet this winter. “We know for sure that winter heating season bills will be higher than last year, in […]
Amherst Police identify found male
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police is has now identified a male who was found on Sunday. Police say at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they responded to a call in the area of Le Brun Road and Four Seasons West, where a concerned person had called and said they were standing with a male who […]
Aurubis plant in Buffalo lays off employees following cyber attack
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Workers at the Aurubis manufacturing plant in Buffalo were laid off following a cyber attack at the company. The company, which is based in Germany, released a statement on its website Friday about the cyber attack on its IT systems. It says this was part of...
Buffalo police investigating overnight shooting, 1 in critical condition
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left two injured. Police say that around 1 a.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Masten Avenue. Detectives found that two men had been shot at a part. A 20-year-old is listed in stable condition...
Silver Alert canceled for Sims Nance
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Silver Alert for 64-year-old Sims Nance has been canceled. Nance is a vulnerable adult who reportedly suffers from a cognitive disorder. Police say he was last seen at Dollar Tree on Union Road, near George Urban Boulevard, in Cheektowaga and walks with a limp. Police say he left on foot […]
Hundreds of thrillseekers turn out for a backyard haunted house in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Kyle Roberts is into Halloween in a big way. "From the time he was little he was watching Beetlejuice by the time he was two and you watch it like every week," said his mother Tammy. Roberts has taken that passion and turned it into...
Two teens stable after Saturday night shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two 16-year-olds are in stable condition after they were shot on Saturday night in Buffalo, according to police. Police responded just before 7 p.m. Saturday to the 300 block of Weston Avenue. The teens, one male and one female, were struck while outside. They were both transported to ECMC. The investigation […]
Deadly Parma crash victim identified
One person is dead after a single car crash on Route 104 in Parma.
