Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Wanna play?: Chucky returning to Universal’s 2023 Halloween Horror Nights
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is ready to take a stab at next year’s Halloween Horror Nights event. The resort announced on Monday the first haunted house will be inspired by the USA & SYFY hit series, “Chucky.”. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy...
disneyfoodblog.com
Where To Find Vintage Disney Treasures in Orlando
We are celebrating 100 years of the Walt Disney Company, almost 70 years of Disneyland, and over 50 years of Walt Disney World. Since the Disney brand has been around for SO long, we’ve seen a lot of changes as the company, films, and parks have grown, adapted, and modernized. But where does all of the “old” stuff go as Disney moves forward? We found one little treasure trove in Florida that has given some new life to some of Disney’s older items.
click orlando
Central Florida Zoo offers free admission. Here’s when
SANFORD, Fla – Looking for some post-Halloween family fun? The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is offering free admission to residents on Nov. 5. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights
Time to plan early. The Christmas and Holiday Events season in Orlando, is coming up quickly. This means breaking out the eggnog, Christmas movies and festive tunes. It's also a great time of year to be outside enjoying the area's... The post Where to Find Orlando’s Best Holiday Lights appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WDW News Today
Woman Reportedly Falls Four Stories from Universal Orlando Resort Parking Garage
A witness reported seeing a woman fall from the fourth or fifth floor at the Universal Orlando Resort parking garage last night. The witness reported the incident while in search of the woman, Danielle, and her unnamed boyfriend. They said their relatives called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.
click orlando
❄️ Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord Palms
ORLANDO, Fla. – The festive holiday season is almost upon us, and News 6 wants to give Insiders a chance to experience family fun as ICE! returns to the Gaylord Palms. Twenty lucky Insiders will win a family 4-pack of tickets to ICE! featuring Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
click orlando
Matt Austin’s online defense of daughters continues to go viral; anchor to appear on Inside Edition
ORLANDO, Fla. – Monday, News 6 anchor Matt Austin appeared on Inside Edition to discuss his viral video in defense of his daughters that has grabbed headlines from across the U.S. and overseas. The segment, which aired around 7:50 p.m. on CBS, featured Austin flanked by his daughters as...
click orlando
Trick or treat? Highs soar into upper 80s on Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing minimal rain chances in Central Florida on Halloween. A few coastal showers will roll in Monday morning, with a 20% coverage of rain. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the next three days. Expect a high temperature of 87 in...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: A tropical depression is likely to form in the Caribbean
ORLANDO, Fla. – There are two disturbances in the Atlantic as the hurricane season nears its final month. A disturbance in the Caribbean has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next couple of days. The disturbance remains broad and continues to produced disorganized showers and thunderstorms as it moves west-northwestward. Hurricane Hunters are expected to investigate the disturbance later Sunday.
Spend a day with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, or tour Big Cat Rescue with Carole Baskin, at upcoming SPCA Florida Auction For Animals
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — From spending a day with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, to a personal tour of Big Cat Rescue with Carole Baskin, these are just some of the unique experiences up for grabs at the upcoming SPCA Florida Auction For Animals. News Channel 8’s Melissa Marino is helping host the event on […]
Don’t miss these spooky good deals for Halloween
ORLANDO, Fla. — Some restaurant chains are celebrating the spooky season with deals for people to enjoy. Most will require you to dress up in your wickedest costumes. Read more down below to see which locations are offering treats, no tricks. Baskin Robbins. Celebrate the 31st with 31% off...
Watch: Two bears bumble through the porch of a Florida home
Two black bears were caught on a security camera exploring the front porch of an Apopka, Florida, home on Sunday.
These Florida Restaurants Are Among The Best For Quick Bites
TripAdvisor found the nation's best places to grab a fast and casual meal.
A Military-Style Amusement Park With TANKS YOU CAN DRIVE is Officially Coming to Orlando
As if Orlando isn't already exciting enough with Disney, Universal and the many theme parks in between, there's a new one coming to town and it's a bit less little-kid-friendly. Tank America announced in July that it will be moving operations from Melbourne, Florida to Orlando, and we just got word that they are finally taking reservations this Thursday, October 27, 2022.
click orlando
Winter Springs man claims $1M on scratch-off lottery game
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla – A Seminole County man turned $50 into almost a million dollars after winning a scratch-off lottery game. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Dezerland offering free admission to Orlando Auto Museum for military members on Veterans Day
ORLANDO, Fla – Dezerland Park is recognizing Veterans Day with a special offer for active and retired military personnel. The attraction will give free admission to the Orlando Auto Museum on Nov. 11. [TRENDING: Worker runs over 10-foot Burmese python at Kennedy Space Center | FEMA hiring workers to...
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Lake Wales, FL
Formerly known as Watts Lake, the city of Lake Wales in Polk County, Florida, has flourished since its incorporation in 1917. The city also houses expansive orange groves contributing to the Sunshine State's massive citrus production. Famous tourist attractions such as the Bok Tower Gardens and Spook Hill have drawn...
police1.com
‘10 best looking deputies you will ever see’: These new cops in Florida aren’t human
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations are in order over at the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. The agency welcomed 10 new deputies on Tuesday night in Titusville, Florida. But not the human kind. K-9 deputy Daisy Mae gave birth to 10 mini bloodhounds, six males and four females, the...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF alumni take local rock scene by storm with new album release
After a long day of hearing patients complain about their bizarre ailments at his pharmacy job, Cody Singleton ends his night by shredding his guitar at full volume on stage in a Budweiser cowboy hat. Singleton is a part of Flagman, a “deep-fried alternative metal” band of UCF alumni taking...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots October 28, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Ivan Alexander Arboleda. Date of Birth 05/31/1978. Address Palm Bay, Florida. Resist Officer WO Viol. Jenelle April Blaylock. Date...
Comments / 0