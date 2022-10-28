Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Reacts To Bloodline Breaking Character On WWE SmackDown
This week on SmackDown, Sami Zayn teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on the Brawling Brutes. The match itself was pretty good, but the ending left more questions than answers. During the closing moments of the match, things went wrong between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn. Things didn’t end there, because the Bloodline needed to squash this fighting.
wrestletalk.com
Kurt Angle Believes WWE Star Is The Next Shawn Michaels
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has argued that Seth Rollins has the potential to become the next Shawn Michaels. The Heartbreak Kid is one of the most iconic stars in WWE history, you don’t earn the moniker of ‘Mr WrestleMania’ for nothing!. On The Kurt Angle...
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins’ New Look Revealed After Recent Tease
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot during his time in WWE, and there is truly no end to what he can do in the company even now. No matter what, Rollins manages to stay relevant throughout it all. The current United States Champion has competed against the best stars in...
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
tjrwrestling.net
Jimmy Uso Reacts To Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Could The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, be the next member of The Bloodline?. Last Tuesday, Simone Johnson — who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and known in the ring as Ava Raine — made her debut on WWE NXT when she was revealed to be The Schism faction’s fourth member, who before Raine, featured Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. After Raine was unmasked, she would drop a quick promo.
itrwrestling.com
Police Thought Multi-Time Champion Killed The Undertaker With A Sledgehammer
The life of a professional wrestler is certainly a unique one. There are numerous stories from life on the road that are arguably crazier than the soap opera storylines we see play out on television. With lines often blurred between the performers and their on-screen characters, wrestlers are regularly thrust...
stillrealtous.com
Seth Rollins Makes Major Change To His Look
Seth Rollins is never shy about switching up his look as The Visionary has been spotted wearing some interesting outfits over the last few years. Rollins has been sporting dark hair for some time now, but he recently posted a photo on social media teasing that he had dyed his hair blonde. He was later spotted in public confirming that at least some of his hair is now lighter.
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
tjrwrestling.net
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Almost Died Due To TV Prop
WWE Hall of Famer Edge was almost killed by a prop during a WWE pay-per-view, according to fellow Attitude Era alumnus Matt Hardy. Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz had one of the most famous tag team rivalries in wrestling history, often having matches with death-defying stunts and bumps.
itrwrestling.com
“They Didn’t Want Punk There From The Start” – Jim Cornette On The Elite
2022 has proven rather tumultuous for All Elite Wrestling. Between the issues caused by dwindling ticket sales and plummeting ratings, CM Punk’s actions during the All Out media scrum led to scandalous developments that the company is still rocking from. The result of that incident has seen a number...
tjrwrestling.net
Spoilers For November 4th Edition Of SmackDown
As WWE is heading to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, the November 4th edition of SmackDown was taped in advance and we have the results right here. The November 4th episode of SmackDown opened with Liv Morgan taking on Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification match. The bout is said to involve numerous weapons and the finish came after Morgan dropped Deville onto a pile of chairs with Oblivion.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Another Female Wrestler
A new report has shed some light on another women’s wrestler that WWE might bring back soon. The October 28th edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown saw Emma make her return to the company after five years away. Since Triple H took over the WWE creative team in late July, several superstars from the past have come back including Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and many more.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Expected To Sue Tony Khan After AEW All Out Brawl
The AEW All Out media scrum ended in complete and utter disaster after CM Punk went on a scathing rant on Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and The Young Bucks, verbally ruining everyone. Punk is also predicted to sue Tony Khan. CM Punk was involved in a backstage brawl where he...
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Wasn't Let Down When Top AEW Star Left For WWE
2022 has been a crazy year for professional wrestling stories, and one of the biggest remains Cody Rhodes walking away from AEW to make his grand return to WWE, in a move that a lot of people didn't see coming due to the impact he had in starting Tony Khan's company. The American Nightmare was one of the core stars that helped get things off the ground, and he played a key role on television during his run.
tjrwrestling.net
Award Winning Rap Star Wants AEW ‘Roster Spot’
An award-winning rap star wants to trade in the studio for the wrestling ring as he tells AEW President Tony Khan that he wants a “roster spot” in the company. It was back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Now, almost two years later, the rap star is making very public overtures to Tony Khan about joining AEW.
Comments / 0