Longtime midtown restaurant Mama Ricotta’s to close for $1M renovation, expansion

CHARLOTTE — Mama Ricotta’s is temporarily shuttering operations as part of a $1 million renovation and expansion at the midtown Charlotte restaurant. The longtime restaurant will be closed starting Oct. 30, with plans to reopen in late November.

“After 30 years in business, we thought it was time for not only a refresh, but an expansion,” says Frank Scibelli, CEO of FS Food Group, which is behind Mama Ricotta’s.

The 4,400-square-foot restaurant has been a fixture in midtown since 2002 and part of the Charlotte restaurant scene for 30 years. It dishes up home-style Italian fare such as penne alla vodka, lasagna and chicken Parmesan.

