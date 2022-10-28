Read full article on original website
tjrwrestling.net
Jimmy Uso Reacts To Ava Raine’s NXT Debut
Could The Rock’s daughter, Ava Raine, be the next member of The Bloodline?. Last Tuesday, Simone Johnson — who is the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and known in the ring as Ava Raine — made her debut on WWE NXT when she was revealed to be The Schism faction’s fourth member, who before Raine, featured Joe Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler. After Raine was unmasked, she would drop a quick promo.
‘Let’s move on’: The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki urges critics to stop storyline complaints
Elizabeth Debicki, the actor who plays Princess Diana in the forthcoming fifth series of The Crown, has said people need to “move on” from complaining about the show’s depiction of the royals.In recent weeks, both Dame Judi Dench and former prime minister Sir John Major have criticised reported storylines in the new episodes, which will be released on 9 November.Many called for Netflix to add a disclaimer to the start of each episode stating that The Crown is a “fictionalised drama”. In response, Netflix added a disclaimer to its latest trailer.Speaking in a new interview with Radio Times, Australian...
“Mother Is So Proud” – AJ Lee Reacts To Cora Jade’s Cosplay Of Her At NXT Live Event
AJ Lee is very proud of the look that WWE NXT superstar Cora Jade pulled off during a recent Halloween battle royal. Whether she was a good girl or a bad girl, AJ Lee always knew how to get reactions during her WWE run from 2009 to 2015. After starting on the NXT competition, she joined the main roster in 2011 and quickly became one of the most talked about women in the company.
Details Of “Young Rock” Season 3 Premiering On November 4th
The NBC television show “Young Rock” covering the life of Dwayne Johnson is back for season three with new details from the season premiere. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson created the show “Young Rock” to chronicle what his life journey has been like. The show tells three tales at once covering The Rock’s youth from his adolescence as the son of famous wrestler Rocky Johnson to his teen years as his father starts to struggle a bit as he gets older and then the adult version going from college to eventually become a wrestler.
Corey Graves And Kevin Patrick Announced As WWE “After The Bell” Podcast Co-Hosts
The Raw commentary team of Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick have been announced as co-hosts of WWE’s After The Bell podcast. Corey Graves has been one of the co-hosts of After The Bell since its inception, but starting this week, he’ll be joined by Kevin Patrick, who replaces NXT’s Vic Joseph.
Wardlow Shares What His Big Breakfast Looks Like (PHOTO)
Wardlow is a very powerful man that dominates everybody he faces in AEW and now he’s sharing what his big breakfast looks like. The big man simply known as Wardlow has been with AEW since the company started in 2019, he spent nearly three years “working for” Maxwell Jacob Friedman until he turned on him earlier in 2022. Since then, Wardlow has been on a major roll since he won the TNT Title from Scorpio Sky on July 6th.
Drew McIntyre Calls Fellow WWE Star A ‘Clown’
Drew McIntyre calls it as he sees it and the former WWE Champion was in doubt that one of his colleagues on SmackDown is a “clown.”. Going to other countries can bring with it culture shocks that you weren’t quite expecting and that’s what appears to have happened to Maximum Male Model Mace as he came to Scotland with WWE.
Logan Paul Says WWE Fans “Will Be Forced To Respect Me” After Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made a bold statement leading up to Crown Jewel by saying that WWE fans will be forced to respect him after they see his performance. The countdown is on for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday, November 5th when Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back Another Female Wrestler
A new report has shed some light on another women’s wrestler that WWE might bring back soon. The October 28th edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown saw Emma make her return to the company after five years away. Since Triple H took over the WWE creative team in late July, several superstars from the past have come back including Dakota Kai, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and many more.
Former WWE Star Reportedly Re-Signs With The Company
It appears that a former WWE Superstar has now officially re-signed with the company after they shockingly re-debuted recently on TV. On the October 28th episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown, the Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey was in the ring talking about the open challenge she issued one week earlier. Rumour swirled as to who Rousey’s opponent might be and fans were stunned when it turned out to be former WWE Superstar, Emma.
Award Winning Rap Star Wants AEW ‘Roster Spot’
An award-winning rap star wants to trade in the studio for the wrestling ring as he tells AEW President Tony Khan that he wants a “roster spot” in the company. It was back in February 2021 that Bow Wow made overtures about joining the wrestling world and even announced that he intended to train with WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. Now, almost two years later, the rap star is making very public overtures to Tony Khan about joining AEW.
Eric Bischoff Fires Back At Tony Khan Criticism
Eric Bischoff has given his side of the story after AEW CEO Tony Khan called him “hypocritical” for his comments on AEW’s presentation in regard to storylines. Tony Khan took issue with frequent AEW critic Eric Bischoff during a recent interview where he took issue with comments he called “incendiary, contradictory, and hypocritical” made by the WWE Hall of Famer in regard to matches happening on AEW television without much storyline surrounding them.
Jim Cornette Criticises Tony Khan’s Handling Of AEW Backstage Drama
AEW has had no shortage of backstage drama in recent months and Jim Cornette has been very critical of Tony Khan’s handling of events. 2022 has not been the greatest year for AEW as it began with one of the founding Executive Vice Presidents Cody Rhodes leaving the company and returning to WWE. The company endured the drama surrounding MJF heading into Double Or Nothing when it looked questionable if the star was even going to show up for his scheduled match.
Cody Rhodes Provides “Rhodes To The Top” Update, Teases “Something Fun”
There’s a load of entertainment on the way from “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Cody Rhodes recently put a spotlight on a project update since he leaving All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and going back to his home of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) earlier in the year. In...
Mick Foley On Why He’d Likely Say No To WWE Return
Mick Foley recently said he’s “paying a steeper price than he thought imaginable” which rules him out of a WWE return. Mick Foley has served as an Ambassador for WWE for many years and has also appeared onscreen in non-wrestling roles such as his much-loved run as the company’s Commissioner.
Wardlow Jokingly Admits Having “Girls Chained Up” In His Bedroom
Wardlow is a dominant, powerful wrestler in AEW who also isn’t shy when it comes to the ladies. The AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has been All Elite from the company’s first year in 2019, but he didn’t actually “earn” a contract until he defeated his former boss Maxwell Jacob Friedman at Double or Nothing 2022.
Male NXT Wrestlers Cosplay As Ultimate Warrior & Shawn Michaels (VIDEO)
WWE’s NXT developmental brand took part in some Halloween fun at a Saturday house show. With wrestling matches going on as normal at NXT live event in Winter Haven, Florida, the promotion also decided to have some fun with Halloween being around the corner, with several of their acts dressing up as legends from the past. And one in particular would be a star from the present.
AEW Stars Expected To Compete At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom will be a spiritual Forbidden Door, according to the Wrestling Observer. Previous Wrestle Kingdom events have followed the ‘outside invader’ angle that has been popular in NJPW for decades. Under this angle, multiple matches on the WK card feature wrestlers from other companies taking on NJPW’s best.
Mick Foley Pitched Big Change For Thunder Rosa To Tony Khan in 2021
Mick Foley once had big plans for Thunder Rosa. Recently on the “Foley Is Pod” podcast, Mick Foley spoke about his comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2012 after working in TNA for a stint. Not just that, but Mick Foley also put a spotlight on how he actually tried to pitch Thunder Rosa changes to Tony Khan just last year.
