ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Boo the Astros all you want. Just don't cheat yourself out of recognizing an all-time great team — and villain

By Zach Crizer, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BTwci_0ipQwbSL00

The Houston Astros make for delicious villains. The perpetrators of baseball's biggest cheating scandal in a century inadvertently made certain it stuck. First, they used a very memorable method to steal signs back in 2017 — relaying the upcoming pitch by making noise with trash cans, a method commissioner Rob Manfred dubbed "the banging scheme." They won the World Series that season, which added the whole specter of ill-begotten gains.

Between employing the scheme in 2017 and getting found out after the 2019 season, the Astros victimized two of the largest, loudest fan bases in baseball — the Dodgers and Yankees — and signed two recognizable star hitters — Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman — to long-term extensions. It didn't hurt that their crime dovetailed beautifully with a common method of ridiculing professional athletes: Signs. Nor did the coincidence that their otherwise delightful mascot, Orbit, could easily be a cousin of Oscar the Grouch, the "Sesame Street" character who resides in, what else, a trash can.

But what really cemented their role as MLB’s chief antagonists is the fact that they just keep showing up on the screen.

The Astros are back in the World Series for the fourth time in six years, and for the second straight season. When they host the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 1 on Friday night — and especially when they hit the road for Game 3 — they will again swing into a nation mostly taunting, jeering and wishing bad things upon them. That's only just. If you're one of the many doing the booing, though, it's time to consider what exactly the Astros are now.

Are they cheaters? Or are they simply the era’s most dominant winners?

Disentangling the banging and the winning

They could, of course, be both.

Baseball fans know that one of the greatest harms of cheating is the way it pulls a rug out from under reality. We know it because of how difficult it has been to reckon with the legacies of the greatest players from the 1990s and early 2000s. In particular, the all-time single-season and career home run records have been forever sucked into the maelstrom kicked up by rampant use of performance-enhancing drugs.

You don't have to disavow or disregard Barry Bonds' all-time marks — 73 and 762 — to lament their uneven footing. There is little room to enjoy them amid the brawl over whether to look at them at all. The same erosion of trust drags even fairly attained achievements, like Aaron Judge's 62-homer season, into the same bog. We can't discern how many home runs Bonds, Mark McGwire or Sammy Sosa would have hit without their alleged use of performance-enhancing substances. And even for those who want to fully appreciate their greatness — which was certainly worth celebrating regardless of any steroid enhancement — the unanswerable questions make it a more arduous task.

We are far enough removed from the 2017 Astros to more thoroughly assess the quandary that remains unanswerable in the case of steroids: How much of the success was entangled with the cheating?

As deplorable as the Astros' brazen racket was, you'd be hard-pressed to come to the conclusion that it was a significant factor in their winning. At Baseball Prospectus, Rob Arthur surmised as much just using data from the time of the sign-stealing operation. When accounting for both the pitches that they signaled in correctly and the pitches they signaled in incorrectly, Arthur wrote in early 2020, "the net effect of the banging comes astonishingly close to being zero. Nothing. Statistically, for all the work and effort that went into the cheating scheme, the grand result of it, at least as measured in this way, turned out to be no runs at all."

With at least four seasons now on the ledger without the sign-stealing (reports on the scheme indicated it may have been ongoing for part of 2018), we can also clearly see that the major hitters from the 2017 Astros have maintained their excellence as much as you could possibly expect.

First baseman Yuli Gurriel, center fielder George Springer and third baseman Alex Bregman have all posted better offensive seasons — by park- and era-adjusted OPS+ — than their 2017 performances in the years since. Shortstop Carlos Correa has repeatedly come close to matching his. And Jose Altuve, the 2017 AL MVP who teammates and researchers say did not use the cheating scheme, matched his 2017 OPS+ (160) with this season’s performance.

Adding to the frustration and lingering suspicion among other fan bases, the Astros have remained steadfastly ahead of the curve in legal ways, even after the suspension and dismissal of GM Jeff Luhnow. That's evident in the star players who have emerged since 2017, like 2022 lineup anchors Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker and rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña. But also in ways totally unrelated to sign-stealing and, indeed, hitting. Their 2022 success is built atop a groundswell of unheralded pitchers who they developed into dynamos.

The signs of an era-defining powerhouse

If we’re going to be honest about the vitriol expressed in the boos and the trash can jokes, we’re going to need to acknowledge that the Astros can be deserving of both their immense success and the baseball world’s scorn.

Another World Series triumph would establish them as the 2020s version of Derek Jeter and Joe Torre's New York Yankees dynasty, just with even better reasons to root against them. That group — led by the Core Four that included Jeter, Andy Pettitte, Jorge Posada and Mariano Rivera — sustained a remarkable degree of regular and postseason success, a sort of omnipresence that no team has approached since, until these Astros. From 1996 to 2007, which was Torre's time at the helm, the Yankees had a .618 winning percentage in more than 120 playoff games. In the current Astros run, from 2015 to now, they are winning at a .605 clip in 86 games. That would be a 98-win pace in a full season, and this is coming in games played exclusively against the league's best.

The Dodgers, who have played 100 playoff games over the past decade and matched the Astros in regular season dominance, have a .530 winning percentage in the postseason. Which is normal! Most teams simply do not and cannot sustain this sort of upper hand in October over that many games. The Boston Red Sox, who have won the World Series twice in the past decade but often cratered in between, have a .604 playoff winning percentage, but in only 48 games.

This combination of consistently playing in October and consistently winning is incredibly rare, and it can’t be passed off as a forbidden fruit of the sign-stealing scheme. We are way beyond that.

We don't need to deny their tremendous power, or concoct buzzer-wearing conspiracies to write off stars like Altuve. Plenty still understandably despise Manfred's decision to grant players immunity, but we probably only got to the bottom of this affair — and scoped out the spectrum of other teams' sign-stealing efforts — because of that. It's also worth noting that the actions of former assistant GM Brandon Taubman — who taunted female reporters over the team's trade for alleged domestic abuser Roberto Osuna — and Luhnow's attempt to cover for him were always more galling signs of moral rot than the players' clandestine efforts to win more baseball games.

Not recognizing the significance of the Astros, at this juncture, is cheating yourself out of appreciating an all-time great team, and an all-time team to root against. Like the early 2000s Yankees, who eventually served up wildly satisfying defeats at the hands of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Florida Marlins and eventually the curse-breaking Red Sox, these Astros might be the most compelling final boss lording over their sport in the 2020s.

You can root for their challengers — the 2019 Nationals, 2021 Braves and now the 2022 Phillies — while acknowledging that there’s a towering baseball powerhouse in Houston. The ethical failure of the 2017 team doesn’t make it any smaller. It just paints it a lurid shade of black.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Why was Albert Pujols allowed to use an illegal bat?

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 of the World Series that was actually used by Albert Pujols. Why was Pujols still allowed to use it?. The Houston Astros lost their very first game of the postseason after blowing a 5-0 lead in Game 1 of the World Series to lose 6-5.
HOUSTON, TX
TheDailyBeast

Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse

Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Larry Brown Sports

Dusty Baker gains dishonorable distinction with Game 1 loss

It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's Relationship Timeline

Model Kate Upton and Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed a daughter the following year From Sports Illustrated swimsuit covers to World Series wins, Kate Upton and Justin Verlander are each other's biggest supporters. The model and the Houston Astros pitcher first met in 2012 during a commercial shoot. After a few years of dating, Verlander proposed to Upton in 2016 and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 4, 2017 — just days after baseball pro won the World Series. The following...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Martin Maldonado ordered by MLB to stop using bats Albert Pujols gave him

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was informed by Major League Baseball this week that he used an illegal bat during Game 1 of the World Series. Maldonado was given a half-dozen maple bats by former teammate Albert Pujols prior to the start of Houston’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Maldonado reportedly reached out to Pujols to request the bats, as he believes Pujols’ status in the game gets him better equipment.
HOUSTON, TX
WSOC Charlotte

World Series: Rain likely to alter Astros-Phillies Game 3 as MLB monitors forecast in Philadelphia

MLB is monitoring the weather as Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks unlikely to start on time due to rain in Philadelphia. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park is slated to begin at 8 p.m., but MLB says it will meet with the two teams and forecasters again at 6:45 p.m. ET with the prospect of postponing the game looming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS LA

MLB Silver Slugger finalists announced:

Major League Baseball has announced the Louisville Slugger Silver Slugger Award finalists for the 2022 season, with several local players earning a nod as some of the league's best hitters. The honor, which has been awarded since 1990, honors the league's best hitters. MLB managers and coaches are responsible for the voting process, one of which will be awarded to the best at each respective position. The winners will be announced on Nov. 10. RELATED: Gold Glove Award finalists announcedFor the first time since its inception, the Silver Slugger Award will also recognize the utility player position, for those versatile athletes who can field...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Philly

Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love

HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan

A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
114K+
Followers
131K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy