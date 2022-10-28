Read full article on original website
suckitez
4d ago
that's crazy it's so many empty buildings they could've used. I know its like having a criminal record and needing a place to stay that's what's wrong with Wichita
Reply
6
Kendra Goering
4d ago
They couldn't find another building to restore in Downtown Wichita except for one that low income folks live in?
Reply(2)
7
Richard Patterson
3d ago
Why do they want to kick out everyone just to turn into luxury apartments with a view of everyone kicked out hanging out in front of the open door with the rest of the homeless. And the Commodore is doing the same thing. Let's add another 100+ to the already hard to find affordable housing while building more luxury apartments that no one will want and few can afford. All while we need more affordable housing for the rest of us.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Families would get hundreds each month with new proposalJake WellsWichita, KS
4 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
New stimulus program would give families $250 to $350 per childJ.R. HeimbignerWichita, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Four years after buying land near 53rd North and Meridian, new restaurant is opening
An Oklahoma restaurant and grocery chain purchased land near 53rd North and Meridian four years ago and is opening there this week.
Crews fighting large Kansas recycling company fire
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Crews are operating at the scene of a large pallet fire at Evergreen Recycle, in the 300 block of W 53rd St N. in Park City. The alarm at approximately 7p.m. originally brought the Sedgwick County Fire District 1 crews to the scene, with Wichita Fire crews responding as arriving units requested additional resources.
KWCH.com
Couple revives hope by purchasing closed grocery store in LaCrosse
The Wichita Police FLOCK administrator says he is willing to craft state laws to prevent future misuse. Trooper warns people to ‘slow down, pay attention’ after deadly construction zone crash on Kansas Turnpike Enter subheadline. Updated: 4 hours ago. Three people are dead and four others were taken...
KAKE TV
City of Wichita gathering feedback on Douglas improvements west of Delano
The City of Wichita opened a Forum and survey for people to share their opinions on a project to improve a section of Douglas Avenue in the Delano area. The $4.9 million construction project would include changes on the road from Meridian to Seneca. It would add bike lanes, parking, art features and more, but the plans are not finalized.
Need help with your water bill? City of Wichita offering relief
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita has started accepting applications for those who are struggling to pay their water bill. The Rate Relief Water Assistance Program will accept applications from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, and will cover $50 of your water bill. To qualify, applicants must have an active City of Wichita […]
KWCH.com
Fire contained at Evergreen Pallet Recycling Facility
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday night update: If you stepped outside in park city or in north Wichita on Monday, you may have noticed the air quality is quite different. It’s the result of a fire that started Sunday night at Evergreen Recycle in Park City. Sedgwick County District...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita looking at regulations for short-term rentals
Wichita City Council members are looking over a draft of recommendations for licensing and regulation of homes that are used as short-term rentals of seven days or less. The homes are offered through booking apps and web sites like Airbnb and Vrbo. Planning director Scott Wadle presented the draft recommendations...
KAKE TV
‘Monster Mash’ event moves from Towne West Square to downtown Wichita outdoor space
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Halloween party and drag show, scheduled for this weekend at Towne West Square, will now take place at a park in downtown Wichita. Monster Mash is now set for 6 p.m. at Chainlink Gallery Place Friday, Oct. 28. It comes after a series of claims that the State of Kansas was sponsoring, or funding, the event and other drag shows in Wichita.
3 Kansas women dead after 3-vehicle construction zone crash
SUMNER COUNTY —Three people died in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Saturday in Sumner County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Honda Accord driven by Sheena Nicole Harroald, 37, Wichita, was northbound on Interstate 35 near Belle Plaine. The Honda traveled left of center in a construction zone....
adastraradio.com
Orchard Park Playground Closing for Safety Surface Repairs
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The City of Hutchinson announced Friday that the playground at Rivers Banks Orchard Park will be closed from Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2 for repairs to the safety surfacing. The Winwoods Enchanted Playground was first opened in June 2014, thanks in part to a...
KAKE TV
Kansas Water Office to discuss water issues in south-central Kansas, state
Kansas (KAKE) - The Kansas Water Office’s (KWO) Equus-Walnut Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) will hold a meeting on Thursday, November 3rd at 1:000 p.m. This meeting have a meeting to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state. The meeting is open to the public,...
After lines, miscues at polling sites, what can Sedgwick County voters expect Nov. 8?
The Aug. 2 primary featured record voter turnout and up to three-hour wait times for some Wichita voters.
KWCH.com
RSV vaccine trial underway in Wichita
The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 16 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
KWCH.com
Where’s Shane? College Hill for Halloween
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This morning, we’re out in College Hill getting a look at Trick or Treat Street! Tonight, lots of families will be out grabbing candy and getting a look at some really impressive Halloween decorations, and that’s exactly what we’re doing this morning! Today we’ll talk with some homeowners and get the details on the cool things you can see tonight!
Kansas secretary of state warns about wrong polling place texts
If you get a text message about where to vote, the Kansas secretary of state says it may be wrong.
Kan. woman used deceased personal care attendant’s ID number
WICHITA —A Kansas woman has been sentenced to repay the Kansas Medicaid system more than $15,000 for making false claims for services that were not provided, according to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt. Cynthia Fisher, 59, of Wichita, was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on felony charges of...
Fire at Spirit Aerosystems
WICHITA, Kans. (KSNW) — Fire fighters were called to a fire at Spirit Aerosystems early Friday morning. The call came out at about 1:15 a.m. to the area of gate 31. Spirit officials say no one is hurt, the cause is unknown. Production of aircraft will not be impacted. Spirit officials have not shared the extent of […]
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper
One of the cutest mobile food trailers has officially hit the streets of Wichita. Andy Kay’s Cookie Camper is a 1971 teardrop camper that was renovated to serve Andy Kay’s Cookies. Owner Andrea Walter, who just might be the best cookie artist in all of Wichita, has been...
KWCH.com
USDA designates 6 Kansas counties as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
The virtual chat with citizens included comments questioning why Whipple “won’t just apologize.”. New owners, renovation plans displacing tenants of historic Wichita apartment building. Updated: 9 hours ago. Renovation plans including calling for tenants of the affordable housing that’s stood for nearly a century to look for somewhere...
KWCH.com
Wichita diner moved to new location, literally
The group, Victims of Illicit Drugs (VOID), is holding the event which will feature two fathers who lost their children due to fentanyl overdoses. One of North America’s oldest elephants is celebrating turning 51 this year and the golden anniversary of her residency at the Sedgwick County Zoo. 2...
Comments / 19