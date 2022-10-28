ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 On Your Side

Comments / 3

Related
FOX 2

Funeral for teacher killed in CVPA shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Family and friends are remembering the life of Jean Kuczka today.  There was a public visitation for the 61-year-old teacher who was killed in last Monday’s school shooting. The funeral service is being held at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. Alexandria Bell, 15, was also killed in Monday’s […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in South City Sunday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania, which is in the Gravois Park neighborhood, just after 10:00 p.m. The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 teenage boys shot Sunday in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding the shooting just after midnight Sunday in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
43K+
Followers
15K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy