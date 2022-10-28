Read full article on original website
police1.com
St. Louis school shooter had kill list, aimed to become ‘deadliest shooter in history’
ST. LOUIS — The teen who carried out the fatal shootings Monday at a St. Louis high school had a list of names of people he planned to target, wanted to be the deadliest school shooter in U.S. history and had planned his assault for weeks, he wrote in a notebook that police found in his car after the attack.
Teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting to be laid to rest Monday
ST. LOUIS — Jean Kuczka, a teacher at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, will be laid to rest Monday morning. Her students said she died a hero after stepping between them and the gunman who entered Central VPA last week. Kuczka and student Alex Bell were both...
abc17news.com
2 St. Louis schools will remain closed 1 week after a teacher and student died in shooting
Two St. Louis schools will remain closed going into this week, just days after a 19-year-old gunman forced his way on campus and began shooting, ultimately leaving a 15-year-old student and a teacher dead. Central Visual and Performing Arts High School — where the shooting took place — and Collegiate...
Funeral for teacher killed in CVPA shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Family and friends are remembering the life of Jean Kuczka today. There was a public visitation for the 61-year-old teacher who was killed in last Monday’s school shooting. The funeral service is being held at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. Alexandria Bell, 15, was also killed in Monday’s […]
'This hits close to home': Students, staff and families continue to heal after school shooting in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Students and staff at both Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience are getting more time to heal. Monday, Oct. 31st marks one week since the deadly shooting at the high school campus in St. Louis. Students were supposed...
Central VPA, Collegiate stay closed a week after school shooting
ST. LOUIS — Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience, which share a campus, will remain closed another week after Monday's school shooting. Saint Louis Public Schools sent out a notice Sunday stating that the two schools would remain closed Oct. 31-...
KSDK
St. Louis nonprofit address gun violence and trauma after deadly school shooting
Saint Louis Story Stitchers works to combat gun violence, and other social issues, through healthy expression. They continue to help the community heal.
Man shot multiple times, killed late Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue
ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis saw its 164th homicide of 2022 on Sunday night. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the deadly shooting occurred at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday on Pennsylvania Avenue, just a few blocks from Gravois Park. Police said a man was...
KMOV
Man shot, killed in South City Sunday night
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in South City late Sunday night. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania, which is in the Gravois Park neighborhood, just after 10:00 p.m. The man was shot multiple times and pronounced dead...
Shots fired after GPS used to track St. Louis County car thieves
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Several schools were locked down as police searched for car thieves this morning. The stolen vehicle’s owner was able to get a relative to track the vehicle using GPS. One of the suspects was shot after a relative confronted them in the stolen vehicle.
'Resilient' Teen Survives St. Louis School Shooting By Jumping Out Window
Brian Collins was in health class at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School when a gunman fatally shot his teacher, 61-year-old Jean Kuczka, and 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell.
Police: Man follows car thieves, shoots one of them in Richmond Heights
ST. LOUIS — A woman’s car was stolen in Sunset Hills, and her son shot one of the suspects, according to police. Monday morning around 8:30 a.m., police were called to the area of Interstate 64 and Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights for shots being fired, according to Colonel Gerry Rohr, Richmond Heights Chief of Police.
Two downtown break-ins early Monday morning
Shortly before 4:00 a.m., two downtown businesses next door to one another were targeted by burglars.
Man is shot in hand Saturday in Dutchtown neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — At about 7:33 a.m. Saturday, a teen was shot in the hand in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood. The shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Virginia Avenue. Police found the 19-year-old was conscious and breathing. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. As of...
2 teenage boys shot Sunday in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding the shooting just after midnight Sunday in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old...
mycouriertribune.com
St. Louis school shooter failed a background check. Why didn’t police take his gun?
ST. LOUIS — Police officers were called to the home of Orlando Harris on Oct. 15, nine days before he went on a shooting rampage inside a St. Louis high school. Harris’ mother had asked officers to remove the weapon, an AR-15 rifle, from her home, citing her son’s mental health struggles. Police had been called to the home before.
Attempted carjacking likely leads to shooting death in Ferguson
Police are investigating a shooting death Thursday in Ferguson, one possibly linked to an attempted carjacking during overnight hours.
'He saw his teacher get shot, and in the process, he got shot': Father of US shooting survivor
Manfret McGhee, who is an administrator at the St. Louis school where his son Anthony was shot, reflects on why gun violence plagues American communities.
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Sappington crash
St. Louis County investigators have identified a 17-year-old who died early Saturday morning in a crash in Sappington.
How to help families affected by the St. Louis school shooting
ST. LOUIS — A horrible shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday left two victims dead and many more with physical and emotional wounds. The lives of many will never be the same. Students, teachers and the communities supporting Central Visual & Performing Arts High School and Collegiate...
5 On Your Side
