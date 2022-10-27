Read full article on original website
Hr Morning
Election day 2022: What HR should keep in mind
Election day for the 2022 midterms is only a few weeks away and try as you may to keep politics out of the office, there are some things about this election cycle that HR needs to take into consideration. From voting benefits to handling workplace discussions, here are three things that HR should keep in mind before election day.
Harvard affirmative action case: Supreme Court must defend color-blind Constitution
Supreme Court will hear oral argument Monday in two cases involving Harvard and the University of North Carolina that ask: May universities use race as a factor in admissions?
