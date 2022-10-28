ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyer County, TN

Traffic stop leads to drug, weapons bust in Dyer County

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in custody after a traffic stop led to a drug and weapons bust in Dyer County over the weekend.

The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said a Dyer County deputy with a canine officer called them for backup when they found a quarter pound of methamphetamine and two loaded guns in the car.

A further investigation led to a search at a home in the north end of Dyer County where an indoor psilocybin, also known as “shrooms”, and marijuana growing operation was discovered.

227 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40

Multiple weapons, a bulletproof vest, and a large amount of paraphernalia used to manufacture and sell narcotics were also taken from the home.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8U88_0ipQvxfI00
    Courtesy: West Tennessee Drug Task Force
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wzdyu_0ipQvxfI00
    Courtesy: West Tennessee Drug Task Force
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WREG

Gun found in baby crib during operation in Dyersburg

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A firearm found in a baby’s crib was one of the items seized during a special operation in Dyersburg Friday afternoon. Dyersburg Police said they worked with the members of the Tennessee Department of Correction Apprehension Unit in a joint effort to conduct probation and parole searches in addition to serving warrants on […]
DYERSBURG, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Police Investigating Stolen Truck

Union City police were called to investigate a stolen vehicle from 731 South Sunswept Drive Apartments. Reports said officers spoke with the vehicle owner, 26 year old Bradley Pierce Alexander, who reported his 1991 Toyota truck missing. Alexander told officers that he had denied a request to take a female...
UNION CITY, TN
WREG

227 pounds of marijuana seized during traffic stop on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Three men are in custody after a traffic stop on I-40 in Brownsville led to a major drug bust Tuesday afternoon. The West Tennessee Drug Task Force said agents with their criminal interdiction unit conducted the stop for a traffic violation. After further investigation, an agent deployed his canine who smelled […]
BROWNSVILLE, TN
WREG

Soldier on leave found guilty in Missouri murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A soldier is now facing life in prison after being found guilty of murder by a Dunklin County, Missouri jury. Brant Winkle, 28, of Hornersville, MO has been sentenced on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges by a jury on October 28. Winkle was found guilty in the shooting death of […]
HORNERSVILLE, MO
radionwtn.com

Obion County Man Sentenced To Federal Prison

Jackson, TN – Bobby Joe Brown, age 42, of Obion County, Tennessee has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for unlawfulpossession of firearms, silencers and machine guns. United States. Attorney Kevin G. Ritz announced the sentence Thursday evening. According to information presented in court, on August 7,...
OBION COUNTY, TN
kbsi23.com

Teen faces charges after police chase, gun found in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (KBSI) – A teenager faces charges of unlawful weapon possession and evading arrest in Dyersburg, Tenn. The Dyersburg Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling in the area of Milltown on Oct. 25 around 7:45 p.m. when four male juveniles were seen walking in the middle of Curry Street with hoodies over their heads.
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Suspect breaks into Jackson Dollar General, steals Newport cigarettes

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are investigation a breaking and entering and theft at a local Dollar General. According to Crime Stoppers of Jackson-Madison County, around 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to an alarm call at the Dollar General at 1028 Campbell Street. Officers arrived to find the front...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Teens charged in Millington carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two teens have been charged after a 30-year-old man was carjacked in Millington on Saturday. According to Millington Police, the teens stole the victim’s 2008 Toyota Highlander while he was dropping off a customer in the area of Montgomery and Rockford. One of the suspects was armed with a rifle. Two days later, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
KATV

20-year-old Arkansas woman wanted for murder, surrenders to police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Blytheville woman who investigators say shot and killed a family member has surrendered to police, according to our content partner Region 8 News. Harliyah Walker, 20, surrendered without incident, said Blytheville assistant chief of police Ricky Jefferson. Region 8 News said an arrest warrant...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
KFVS12

Woman caught trying to stab tire with butcher knife arrested, police say

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman accused of trying to cut a vehicle’s tires was arrested in Caruthersville. It happened on Grand Avenue on Tuesday, October 25. According to Caruthersville Police, officers responding to the scene found a woman kneeling down beside the front passenger side of a vehicle trying to stab the tire with a large butcher knife.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
kbsi23.com

TN man wanted in 5 counties

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
OBION COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man found in burning car in Millington identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man who was found dead inside a burning car in Millington last month was identified Wednesday. On September, 29, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said fire crews found the victim inside a burning car at the dead end of Pilot Road at 8:30 a.m. SCSO said the victim was identified by the […]
MILLINGTON, TN
Kait 8

Haunts: Senath Light and Crybaby Bridge

SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) - A short drive across the Arkansas border sits Senath, Missouri. A town with the slogan “Cotton Country”, but also a town where scary rumors float around or even light up the sky. “I’ve never seen the light, but I’ve talked to a lot of...
SENATH, MO
WREG

Cyclist dead after being hit by Tipton County deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County have reported the death of a pedestrian after an incident on Thursday. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle off McLaughlin Drive in Munford, TN around 9 p.m. The bicyclist did not survive their injuries. In a statement, Sheriff […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Names released in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Weakley County

The names of the victims involved in Sunday’s murder-suicide in Sidonia have been released. Weakley County Sheriff Terry McDade says Charles Hodges shot and killed Samantha Hodges Sunday morning before taking his own life at a residence on Adams Road. Sheriff McDade says the incident began as a verbal...
whopam.com

Trenton PD seeking community’s help to obtain grant money

Trenton Police Chief Henry Hamlett is asking for the public to vote for that town’s department to receive grant funding. The Aftermath K9 Grant will award a total of $15,000 to the top eight vote-receiving agencies to create or maintain a K9 unit. You can vote on the Aftermath...
TRENTON, TN
WREG

WREG

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy