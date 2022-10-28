Read full article on original website
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Boys Soccer: South Jersey, Group 1 quarterfinal recaps for Oct. 31
Colton Shaub scored three straight goals to open the game as top-seeded Haddon Township defeated ninth-seeded Gateway 5-0 in the quarterfinals of the South Jersey, Group 1 tournament, in Westmont. Shaub’s first half hat trick was the key to Haddon Township (17-2-1) getting out a 4-0 lead at halftime. Eammon...
10-seed Allentown upsets 2-seed Hopewell Valley on penalty kicks in CJ3 quarterfinal
Cade Maglione and Adam Kotby made Allentown’s first two penalty shots and goalie Aarya Patel made three diving stops in fending off all four of Hopewell Valley’s attempts as the 10-seed Redbirds dispatched the defending sectional champion Bulldogs in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 3 Tournament Monday evening in Pennington after battling to a 0-0 tie.
Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022
The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Zach Perron’s goal from inside the 18 in the game’s 44th minute was the difference as sixth-seeded Hunterdon Central, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated third-seeded and No. 7 Newark East Side, 1-0, in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 quarterfinals at Eddie Moraes Stadium in Newark.
Alex Ivanov’s overtime goal moves Robbinsville into Central 3 semifinals
The goal was always coming. Which team was going to score that goal? Well, that was a very good question. With the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket imploding around it–the bottom half semifinal will see 10th-seeded Allentown HOSTING 14th-seeded Matawan Wednesday–top-seeded Robbinsville had its hands full like so many of the high seeds Monday night against a very good ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
Woodstown still reinventing itself in time for field hockey playoffs
The Wolverines all knew this year would be different. Two huge events — Woodstown’s appearance in the NJSIAA Group 1 field hockey championship game last November and graduation in June — made that perfectly clear. This fall has been about reinvention.
Field Hockey: Robbinsville marches on with 3-0 win over Glassboro-Pitman
Building momentum early in a single-elimination tournament is everything. Robbinsville got on the board just over two minutes in and it was off and running from there.
Field hockey: South Jersey Group 2, first round roundup, Oct. 31
Emily Melleady scored four goals and assisted another as fourth-seeded Maple Shade defeated 13th-seeded Clayton 7-2 in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 2 field hockey State Tournament, in Maple Shade. Melanie Bimmer, Paige McKale and Riley Carr also found the net for Maple Shade (14-3) as they...
Boys Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Brent Romano, JP Candela, and Nicholas Turturro scored to lead top-seeded Howell to a 3-0 victory over eighth-seeded New Brunswick in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Farmingdale. Romano got Howell (13-3-2) on the board in the first half off an assist from RJ Eckelman before...
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 19-25, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth, Ocean and Salem counties for Sept. 19-25. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Entries show property address followed by selling price...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano decides if Gavin Wimsatt will start at QB vs. Michigan
Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is healthy and will start at quarterback against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano announced in his weekly press conference Monday. Schiano said Wimsatt is “doing well” and avoided an injury after taking a scary hit late in Saturday’s loss to...
Evaluating Rutgers’ offense after Minnesota dud: 4 questions that need answers
It’s back to the drawing board for Rutgers and its struggling offense. After the Scarlet Knights pounded the football in a 24-17 win against Indiana two week ago, almost everything changed a week later. Rutgers lost its workhorse tailback Samuel Brown V to a season-ending foot injury and swapped...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano discusses Gavin Wimsatt’s status after QB suffers injury in loss to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is being evaluated by doctors after taking a hard hit that forced him off the field in the fourth quarter of the Scarlet Knights’ 31-0 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said in his postgame press conference.
Do Phillies benefit from rained-out World Series Game 3? Is there concern for ace?
PHILADELPHIA - The postponement of Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night may play in the Phillies’ favor as they are better able to set their rotation to win the best-of-7 series. While the Astros stayed in their rotation - Lance McCullers will pitch Game 3, Cristian...
How many innings will Phillies’ Noah Syndergaard go in Game 3? MLB insider breaks it down
Seven years and one day ago, on Oct. 30 2015, Noah Syndergaard took the mound for the New York Mets in Game 3 of the World Series. He will do the same for the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday against the Houston Astros at Citizens Bank Park. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Astros-Phillies World Series 2022: Rain, thunderstorms threaten Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park (10/31/22)
Will it be trick or treat from Mother Nature at the World Series?. Rain and thunderstorms threaten to wash out Game 3 between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros Monday at Citizens Bank Park. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. UPDATE 4:25 PM: USA Today’s Bob Nightengale reports:...
World Series Game 3 postponed: Updated World Series TV schedule after rain washes Phillies vs. Astros | FREE live streams, format, bracket, times, TV channels, dates
UPDATE: Game 3 was originally scheduled for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, but has been postponed due to rain. Games 3, 4 and 5 will be played on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in Philadelphia and Games 6 and 7 will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). The...
Phillies turn to ex-Mets ace in Game 3 of World Series vs. Astros
Noah Syndergaard is back at the World Series. The right-hander will be starting in Game 3 on Monday when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Houston Astros. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The last time Syndergaard was on this big stage, he was wearing a New York Mets...
Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say
A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
