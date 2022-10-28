Read full article on original website
Nitro Software receives $320 million offer from KKR’s Alludo
(Reuters) -Australia’s Nitro Software said on Monday it would back a near A$500 million ($320.15 million) offer from KKR Inc’s Alludo that trumps an earlier bid from major shareholder Potentia Capital Management. Alludo made the offer early Monday at A$2.00 per share, which it said was an 11%...
Emerson Electric to sell majority stake in climate tech unit to Blackstone
(Reuters) – Emerson Electric Co said on Monday it would sell a majority stake in its climate technologies business to buyout giant Blackstone Inc in deal that values the unit at $14 billion, as it looks to streamline operations and intensify its focus in automation. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes...
LVMH-backed L Catterton aims to raise 2 billion yuan in first yuan-denominated fund
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury goods empire Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, said on Monday it aimed to raise 2 billion yuan ($275.44 million) for its first yuan-denominated fund, as it eyes early-stage investments in China. L Catterton, which has invested in Chinese soft...
Insurer AIA’s new business value rises marginally in third quarter
(Reuters) – Asia-focussed insurer AIA Group Ltd reported a 1% rise in quarterly new business value on Tuesday as sales recovered from pandemic lows in its main markets of China and Hong Kong. The insurer’s value of new business, or VONB, rose to $741 million in the third quarter...
U.S. plans to deploy B-52 bombers to Australia’s north-ABC report
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The United States is planning to deploy up to six nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to an air base in northern Australia, the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) reported on Monday, a move which could further inflame tensions with Beijing. Dedicated facilities for the bombers will be set up...
UniCredit raises full-year guidance on net interest income
MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit has made a slight upward revision to its guidance for this year’s net interest income (NII) excluding Russia after changes to the terms of the European Central Bank’s Targeted Longer-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO). Italy’s No.2 bank, which previously forecast 2022 NII of more...
Japan carrier ANA Holdings posts half-year profit, raises full-year target
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s largest airline ANA Holdings Inc on Monday swung to a half-year profit and raised its full-year earnings target as a relaxation of COVID-19 border measures fosters a recovery in travel demand. ANA lifted its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen ($440 million) for the 12...
Toyota profit to rise but eyes will be on its shaky supply chain, EV strategy
TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp is expected to report a small quarterly profit increase on Tuesday, with soaring costs of parts and materials nearly offsetting the benefits from the plunging Japanese yen and a rebound in production. The world’s biggest automaker by sales said last week its global...
Audi supports one-off staff payments over permanent wage hikes
BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Audi is in favour of offering employees one-off tax-free payments instead of permanent wage increases, its human resources director said, as unions across Europe’s biggest economy demand higher wages in light of rising inflation. Workers’ purchasing power in Germany has already taken a...
NZ central bank says river flooding poses bigger risk to lenders’ mortgage portfolios
(Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Tuesday a preliminary analysis of its climate change stress test indicated that river and surface water flooding may pose an even greater risk to lenders’ residential mortgage portfolios than coastal flooding. It said in a statement that in...
Saudi Arabia approves dual listing of Pizza Hut, KFC franchisee
DUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia’s market regulator said on Monday it had approved a concurrent and dual listing of Americana Group, the Middle East and North Africa franchisee of fast-food chains KFC and Pizza Hut, in the kingdom and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Americana has approval to...
Goldman Sachs names new M&A heads for Americas -memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) – Goldman Sachs Group Inc on Monday named Avinash Mehrotra and Brian Haufrect as the new co-heads of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Both Mehrotra, who currently is the head of global activism, and Haufrect, who...
Disney closes Shanghai resort from Oct 31 due to COVID curbs
BEIJING (Reuters) – Shanghai Disney Resort said on Monday it had closed the whole resort including Shanghai Disney from Oct. 31 due to COVID-19 prevention requirements in the city, according to a company statement. The company didn’t give a time frame for when the operation will be resumed.
Four Malaysian telcos agree to use state 5G network
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Four Malaysian mobile operators said on Monday they had agreed to use the government’s state-owned 5G network, paving the way for 5G services to be rolled out to customers after months of delayed talks. Malaysia’s 5G plans had been repeatedly set back since last...
Amazon says India’s Appario to stop selling on platform
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – One of Amazon India’s biggest sellers, Appario, will cease to list products on the shopping website, the U.S. firm said on Monday, after it faced years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers of giving preferential treatment to the seller. A Reuters investigation last year, based...
U.S. FTC to order education tech firm Chegg to boost security
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday called on education technology provider Chegg Inc to bolster its data security, citing lax security practices that regulators said exposed the personal data of millions of customers. The proposed FTC order would also require the company to limit...
Marketmind: Sky HIBOR
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. Investors’ focus on the growing stress in Asian financial markets has tended to center gravitate towards the yuan and the yen. They should probably add HIBOR to their worries. Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rates...
EV battery production faces supply chain, geopolitical headwinds – report
(Reuters) – A fragile supply chain marred by geopolitical tensions could hit the planned expansion of electric vehicle (EV) battery production, slowing EV adoption, S&P Global Mobility warned in a report on Monday. The auto industry information provider said original equipment manufacturers’ battery-electric and hybrid vehicle sales aspirations will...
Cathay Pacific to resume some flights using Russian airspace – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd will resume using Russian airspace on some flights, becoming the first major airline to do so since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday. Cathay Pacific will fly from New York to the Asian financial hub using...
India to press rich countries to keep climate fund pledge
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India will use next week’s U.N. climate conference to urge rich countries to keep their promise to give $100 billion a year in funding to help developing nations deal with climate change and switch to cleaner energy, two government sources said. New Delhi will...
