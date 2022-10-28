Read full article on original website
Euro zone October inflation surges amid growth slowdown
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Euro zone inflation surged more than expected in October, data showed on Monday, fuelling expectations that the European Central Bank will press on with big interest rate hikes despite economic growth slowing. Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 10.7% in October from 9.9% a...
Australia’s NAB hikes home loan rate by 25 bps, matching central bank
(Reuters) – National Australia Bank Ltd on Tuesday said it will hike its standard variable home loan interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) per annum from end of next week, matching the central bank’s rate hike from earlier in the day. Australian banks thus far have moved...
BOJ Kuroda: Must maintain ultra-loose policy to support economy
TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank must maintain ultra-loose monetary policy to support an economy that is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are in close contact with the government on economic policy through various direct and indirect...
Indonesia inflation eases in Oct, still above central bank target
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s inflation rate eased in October but remained above the central bank’s target range for five straight months, statistics bureau data showed on Tuesday, against market expectations for a slight acceleration. The headline annual inflation rate cooled to 5.71% in October, compared with 5.95%...
Swedish economy heading for ‘tough winter’, new finance minister says
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -The Swedish economy is heading into a recession next year, driven by rampant inflation and the war in Ukraine, the country’s new finance minister said on Monday. The economy is now expected to contract by 0.4% in 2023, and there is significant risk that the outcome could...
Column-U.S. bond ‘term premium’ is back, casting shadow over long end: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) – In the worst year for U.S. Treasuries ever, it is the ultra-long end that investors should be most worried about. Yields across the curve are at multi-year peaks as the Federal Reserve has yanked up interest rates to battle 40-year high inflation, while duration risk – a bond’s increased sensitivity to price changes over longer time frames – is also weighing heavily on the long end.
Audi supports one-off staff payments over permanent wage hikes
BERLIN (Reuters) – German carmaker Audi is in favour of offering employees one-off tax-free payments instead of permanent wage increases, its human resources director said, as unions across Europe’s biggest economy demand higher wages in light of rising inflation. Workers’ purchasing power in Germany has already taken a...
BP racks up £7bn profits; UK house prices fell in October – business live
Oil giant beats forecasts thanks to strong gas trading, and announces a new $2.5bn share buyback
Japan has tools to smooth out yen moves, says ex-finance ministry exec
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese authorities cannot control yen levels with currency intervention but they have various tools to smooth out volatile moves driven by speculators, former top finance ministry bureaucrat Yasushi Kinoshita said on Monday. Japan has been conducting yen-buying interventions since September to prevent a sharp slide in...
UniCredit raises full-year guidance on net interest income
MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit has made a slight upward revision to its guidance for this year’s net interest income (NII) excluding Russia after changes to the terms of the European Central Bank’s Targeted Longer-term Refinancing Operations (TLTRO). Italy’s No.2 bank, which previously forecast 2022 NII of more...
Approval of Japan PM Kishida’s gov’t hits new low, no help from economic plan
TOKYO (Reuters) – Public approval ratings for the government of Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida touched a new low in one opinion poll and clung near lows in another, hit by his party’s ties to a controversial church and doubts about a massive spending plan. Support slid...
Japan carrier ANA Holdings posts half-year profit, raises full-year target
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s largest airline ANA Holdings Inc on Monday swung to a half-year profit and raised its full-year earnings target as a relaxation of COVID-19 border measures fosters a recovery in travel demand. ANA lifted its operating profit forecast to 65 billion yen ($440 million) for the 12...
Oil giant Saudi Aramco has $42.4B profit in third quarter
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Oil giant Saudi Aramco on Tuesday reported a $42.4 billion profit in the third quarter of this year, buoyed by the higher global energy prices that have filled the kingdom's coffers but helped fuel inflation worldwide. The oil firm's profits will...
LVMH-backed L Catterton aims to raise 2 billion yuan in first yuan-denominated fund
BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) -L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury goods empire Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy, said on Monday it aimed to raise 2 billion yuan ($275.44 million) for its first yuan-denominated fund, as it eyes early-stage investments in China. L Catterton, which has invested in Chinese soft...
