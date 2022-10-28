Read full article on original website
South Korea's prime minister and police admit failures leading to Halloween tragedy
South Korea's police chief admitted "a heavy responsibility" for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul.
Moldova declares Russian embassy representative persona non grata
KYIV (Reuters) – Moldova declared a representative of the Russian embassy in Chisinau persona non grata on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said. It did not identify the person in a statement that cited security risks posed by “missile attacks on a neighbouring country” and “increasing threats to the energy security of Moldova” from Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.
Putin says a gas hub can be set up in Turkey quite easily
(Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said a natural gas hub could be set up in Turkey quite easily and predicted that many in Europe would want to sign contracts for supplies. Putin made his remarks in a news conference. Earlier this month Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan...
South Korea fears further economic cooling as concerts, festivals canceled after Halloween crush
SEOUL (Reuters) – Across South Korea, events such as autumn foliage festivals and K-Pop concerts are canceled, and grief-stricken communities are putting off gatherings after a Seoul crowd crush killed at least 154 people, threatening to crimp growth further. A major K-pop concert called Busan One Asia Festival, set...
Ecuador’s Lasso names lawyer Santos as new energy minister
QUITO (Reuters) – Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso on Monday named lawyer Fernando Santos as the country’s new energy minister, the third person to hold the post since Lasso took office in May 2021. Santos, an experienced oil industry lawyer, takes over from Xavier Vera, who resigned on...
Ghana president says IMF talks will not lead to a debt haircut
ACCRA (Reuters) -Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday said talks with the International Monetary Fund were going well and sought to reassure investors that the negotiations would not lead to a reduction in the face value of government bonds. “No individual or institutional investor … will lose their money...
Brazil’s Lula would like to attend COP27 summit, says foreign policy adviser
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is keen on going to the COP27 United Nations climate summit in November, his senior foreign policy adviser Celso Amorim said on Monday, a day after he won the country’s presidential election. “He is interested (in going)...
Russia says Ukraine hands over 50 prisoners of war
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s defence ministry said on Saturday that Ukraine handed over 50 prisoners of war after talks. Earlier on Saturday, Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-backed head of the Donetsk region – one of four regions of Ukraine that Russia unilaterally proclaimed as its territory last month – also said a prisoner swap with Ukraine was taking place.
France says no basis to Russian accusations against Britain
PARIS (Reuters) – Russian accusations that Britain participated in attacks against the Nord Stream gas pipeline and Russian navy ships in Crimea are without foundation, France’s foreign ministry said on Sunday. The accusations formed part of Moscow’s strategy “to turn attention away from its sole responsibility in the...
France’s Macron congratulates Lula on election win
PARIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Luis Inacio Lula da Silva for his win in Brazil’s presidential election, adding in a Twitter post that the two leaders would “renew ties of friendship between their countries”. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editingby Kim Coghill)
Lula expected to turn to trusted aides for Cabinet posts
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who narrowly won Sunday’s election, has been cagey about potential Cabinet choices while on the campaign trail, but some names of trusted allies are expected to be in the new government on Jan. 1. They include Workers...
Series of blasts heard in Kyiv – Reuters witnesses
KYIV (Reuters) – A series of blasts were heard in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Monday morning, according to Reuters witnesses in the city, while regional authorities in northern, eastern and central Ukraine also reported missile strikes. Russia has stepped up missile attacks on Ukraine in recent weeks after...
Canada imposes fresh Iran sanctions over human rights violations
(Reuters) – Canada on Monday imposed fresh sanctions on Iran, marking the fourth package of sanctions it has implemented for alleged human rights violations in that country, the foreign ministry said in a statement. The latest sanctions target four individuals and two entities, including senior officials and Iran’s Law...
China names Chen Yixin as state security minister -parliament
BEIJING (Reuters) – China has appointed Chen Yixin as state security minister, replacing Chen Wenqing who was promoted to oversee police, legal affairs and intelligence, the National People’s Congress, or parliament, said on Sunday. Chen Yixin, who was elected to the ruling Communist Party’s Central Committee during its...
Soccer-Bosnia postpones November friendly with Russia after public criticism
SARAJEVO (Reuters) – Bosnia’s Football Association (NFSBIH) on Monday decided to postpone a friendly match with Russia scheduled for Nov. 19, bowing to widespread criticism from players and officials after the decision was announced two months ago. The game was scheduled to take place in St Petersburg one...
Japan has tools to smooth out yen moves, says ex-finance ministry exec
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese authorities cannot control yen levels with currency intervention but they have various tools to smooth out volatile moves driven by speculators, former top finance ministry bureaucrat Yasushi Kinoshita said on Monday. Japan has been conducting yen-buying interventions since September to prevent a sharp slide in...
Bolsonaro’s radio silence after Lula victory has Brazil worried
BRASILIA (Reuters) – More than 16 hours after losing the election to his fierce leftist adversary, Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has yet to say one word publicly, let alone concede defeat. Brazil is on edge, with pro-Bolsonaro truckers setting up roadblocks in 12 Brazilian states. The president...
Congo expells Rwandan ambassador in retaliation for alleged rebel support
Kinshasa (Reuters) – The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has given Rwandan ambassador Vincent Karenga 48 hours to leave the country in retaliation for Rwanda’s alleged support of M23 rebels fighting in the Congo’s eastern provinces, government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said on Saturday. (Reporting by Stanis Bujakera...
COP27 climate summit to test resolve of world battling war, inflation
(Reuters) – An international climate summit starting next week in Egypt will test the resolve of nations to combat global warming, even as many of the biggest players are distracted by urgent crises ranging from war in Europe to rampant consumer inflation. More than 30,000 delegates, including representatives from...
