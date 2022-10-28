ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Windsor Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Alex Ivanov’s overtime goal moves Robbinsville into Central 3 semifinals

The goal was always coming. Which team was going to score that goal? Well, that was a very good question. With the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket imploding around it–the bottom half semifinal will see 10th-seeded Allentown HOSTING 14th-seeded Matawan Wednesday–top-seeded Robbinsville had its hands full like so many of the high seeds Monday night against a very good ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Dispute over air pump line etiquette leads to knife threat

An Essex County woman in a rush to fill her vehicle’s tires with air at a Bayonne gas station threatened another customer with a knife after a dispute over cutting in line, Bayonne police said. Asia Beasley, 28, of Orange, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession...
BAYONNE, NJ
NJ.com

Man stabs security guard at N.J. Halloween event, authorities say

A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a security guard at a Halloween event over the weekend, authorities announced Monday. The guard at the Hilton Hotel Parsippany event on Sunday intervened in an altercation between attendees, and was allegedly stabbed with a knife, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Acting Police Chief Richard Pantina announced in a joint release.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
NJ.com

Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say

A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. median home sale listing prices decrease in 8 counties, weekly data shows

The median sales price for newly-listed homes declined in eight New Jersey counties this month as the housing market appears to be cooling in many parts of the country, according to weekly data from Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. While housing prices skyrocketed during the pandemic in New Jersey,...
NJ.com

N.J. reports 768 COVID cases, 1 death. Transmission rate levels off.

New Jersey health officials reported another 768 COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death on Monday as the state’s transmission rate levels off. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Monday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
ALABAMA STATE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
227K+
Followers
131K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy