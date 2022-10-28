Read full article on original website
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
The True Story Behind Netflix's 'The Watcher' Took Place In Westfield, NJBridget MulroyWestfield, NJ
Alex Ivanov’s overtime goal moves Robbinsville into Central 3 semifinals
The goal was always coming. Which team was going to score that goal? Well, that was a very good question. With the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket imploding around it–the bottom half semifinal will see 10th-seeded Allentown HOSTING 14th-seeded Matawan Wednesday–top-seeded Robbinsville had its hands full like so many of the high seeds Monday night against a very good ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
Boys soccer: North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31
Rohan Castillo’s second half goal was enough to see fifth-seeded South Plainfield beat fourth-seeded Belleville 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 boys soccer State Tournament, in Belleville. A tight affair saw the deadlock broken with an assist from South Plainfield’s (12-5-3) Helius Munoz....
HS Football stat leaders for first-round playoff games and all Oct. 27-29 contests
The high school football playoff kicked off over the weekend and there were plenty of spectacular performances from around New Jersey that impacted postseason results. Below we break down the top performances on offense, defense and special teams for playoff Week 1 and all other consolation and Regional Invitational games from Oct. 27-29.
Field hockey: South Jersey Group 2, first round roundup, Oct. 31
Emily Melleady scored four goals and assisted another as fourth-seeded Maple Shade defeated 13th-seeded Clayton 7-2 in the first round of the South Jersey, Group 2 field hockey State Tournament, in Maple Shade. Melanie Bimmer, Paige McKale and Riley Carr also found the net for Maple Shade (14-3) as they...
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 30: With playoffs underway, every game is magnified
There’s no better time to be a New Jersey high school football fan than right now. The highly anticipated 2022 NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopedics state football tournament kicked off on Friday. It will continue this weekend with sectional semifinals for public schools, while action begins in Non-Public A and B.
Run game powers Sparta to thrilling win over Mendham in N1G3 quarterfinals
Only one thought was swirling around Sparta coach Frank Marchiano’s head in the final minutes of Sparta’s playoff game against Mendham -- find a way to close it out. Sparta raced out to a 21-point first-quarter lead and led by 24 with 2:25 left to play. But then in a flash, Mendham began clawing its way back.
Jets trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Latest buzz on Pro Bowl defensive end
The dream isn’t dead. But it’s on life support. Remember those rumors linking the New York Jets to Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET trade deadline?. Turns out they could be much ado about nothing. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
11 reasons why New Jersey is better than Utah
By “they,” we mean everyone. All 49 other states, who regularly use New Jersey as a punchline and have contributed to our notorious ranking as the most hated state in America.
Dispute over air pump line etiquette leads to knife threat
An Essex County woman in a rush to fill her vehicle’s tires with air at a Bayonne gas station threatened another customer with a knife after a dispute over cutting in line, Bayonne police said. Asia Beasley, 28, of Orange, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and possession...
Man stabs security guard at N.J. Halloween event, authorities say
A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a security guard at a Halloween event over the weekend, authorities announced Monday. The guard at the Hilton Hotel Parsippany event on Sunday intervened in an altercation between attendees, and was allegedly stabbed with a knife, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph K. Kimker, and Parsippany-Troy Hills Township Acting Police Chief Richard Pantina announced in a joint release.
Jefferson Health – New Jersey awarded $375K grant to expand language access
Jefferson Health – New Jersey has been awarded a $375,000 grant by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health to increase language access services to patients throughout Camden, Gloucester and Burlington counties. According to HHS, 26 million people across the U.S. have limited English...
Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say
A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
N.J. median home sale listing prices decrease in 8 counties, weekly data shows
The median sales price for newly-listed homes declined in eight New Jersey counties this month as the housing market appears to be cooling in many parts of the country, according to weekly data from Redfin, a national real estate brokerage. While housing prices skyrocketed during the pandemic in New Jersey,...
N.J. reports 768 COVID cases, 1 death. Transmission rate levels off.
New Jersey health officials reported another 768 COVID-19 cases and one confirmed death on Monday as the state’s transmission rate levels off. The statewide rate of transmission was 0.98 on Monday. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything above 1 indicates the outbreak is expanding.
Police investigating ‘criminal matter’ at Chiller Theatre hotel over weekend, organizers say
Police in Morris County are investigating a “criminal matter” that occurred Sunday at the Chiller Theatre Expo at a hotel in Parsippany, according to event organizers. It was unclear who, if anyone, had been hurt. The autograph-signing convention draws thousands around Halloween and again in the spring to the Hilton Parsippany.
A climate governor doesn’t widen highways while neglecting bigger transit issues | Opinion
Gov. Phil Murphy’s continued calls to further delay long-needed congestion pricing and insistence on widening the Turnpike Extension through Jersey City buttress a growing legacy of windshield-perspective transportation strategy. It contrasts with the admirable progress he has made in using his wealth and acumen to push through crucial, unpopular...
N.J. Senate president’s chief of staff resigns, will plead guilty to tax charges
The chief of staff to New Jersey state Senate President Nicholas Scutari has resigned as he plans to plead guilty to federal tax charges, Scutari confirmed Saturday. Tony Teixeira has long been a top figure in Union County politics, serving as head of the local Democratic Party in Elizabeth and previously working as chief of staff to former state Sen. Ray Lesniak, D-Union.
New Jersey Democrats are under the gun on the Second Amendment | Mulshine
A lot of people in Trenton think of state Senator Ed Durr as a right-wing nut – as if there’s something wrong with that. It doesn’t bother me. There are plenty of left-wing nuts in the Legislature. Why not a right-winger?. It certainly livens up an otherwise...
He stole thousands from N.J. nursing home residents, prosecutors say. He will avoid jail in plea deal.
The owner of a now-defunct Lakewood company alleged to have stolen thousands of dollars from nursing home residents and their families settled his criminal case with the state on Monday, allowing him to avoid jail time. Nissim “Sam” Aryeh, 30, was accused of paying for extravagant and lavish personal expenses...
