Spoiler warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix. Halloween is one of the few times of the year where we actually want to be scared out of our minds. As an entire month dedicated to horror and spooks, the only way to celebrate other than gorging on candy and pumpkin-spiced beers is to watch some horror movies or TV shows. If you don't have the time to have a whole movie marathon of horror flicks, then a horror anthology might be the next best thing.

11 HOURS AGO