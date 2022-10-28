Read full article on original website
Related
This Longtime Cast Member Is Returning to 'The Bold and the Beautiful' Years After His Exit
In the three and a half decades since The Bold and the Beautiful first premiered on CBS, viewers have watched several leading characters come and go — including but not limited to longtime cast member Patrick Duffy. Stephen Logan was initially played by Robert Pine, who left the series...
Michael J. Ferguson Is a 'Power' Universe Heartthrob, But Is He Married?
50 Cent’s Power Universe has made a serious case for gritty crime dramas having a place on TV — when done right. Over the years, viewers have shared their mutual hate and love for the complex characters who make up the now four shows the mogul has created. And actor Michael J. Ferguson, who portrays Francis “2-Bit” Johnson, has quickly become a fan favorite.
The Cast of 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Is on TikTok — Here Are Their Handles
Season 3 of Love Is Blind is here and it's wild. During this installment, we meet couples Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey; Bartise Bowden and Nancy Rodriguez; Brennon Lemieux and Alexa Alfia; Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed, and Raven Ross and SK Alagbada. Some couples are clearly stronger than others and while I'm sure we've all made our predictions on which pairs work and which don't, only time will tell who leaves the show a Mr. and Mrs.
Wait, Did Henry Cavill Leave 'The Witcher' Because the Show Writers Hate the Books?
Conspiracy theories are inevitable when a leading actor exits a major show — particularly when that leading actor genuinely embodies the hero of a story with incredible aplomb. Article continues below advertisement. So why is Henry Cavill leaving Netflix's The Witcher after Season 3? Some fans are convinced it's...
Bartise's Sister on 'Love Is Blind' Isn't Exactly a Fan Favorite
Spoiler warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 3 of Love Is Blind. It's no secret that plenty of Love Is Blind fans are rallying against Bartise Bowden for his treatment of fiancé Nancy Rodriguez in Season 3. And part of the uncomfortable scenes between Bartise and Nancy now involve his family, who may not see Nancy as the best fit for him. Namely, Bartise's sister, Amalia Bowden.
Matthew Perry Revealed That Dating Julia Roberts Was "Too Much" for Him in New Memoir
It’s common to see A-list celebrities forge romantic relationships — from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Since a lot comes with dating a Hollywood star, many celebs prefer to date someone who can understand their lifestyle and share similar experiences. However,...
Matthew Perry’s Dad Guest Starred on ‘Friends’ — Who Are His Parents?
Actor Matthew Perry began writing his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, in 2019. The book discusses his meteoric rise to fame with the hit TV show Friends, and the dozens of opportunities that came afterward. For the first time, Matthew also shares vivid details about his substance abuse issues, which included addictions to alcohol and pills, and how these affected his interpersonal relationships.
Is 'The White Lotus' Star Theo James Married? Does He Have Kids?
Fans of Theo James have seen his face in many shows and movies over the years. Some of those roles include the Divergent series, The Time Traveler's Wife, How it Ends, and most recently The White Lotus. Article continues below advertisement. Theo is obviously a very busy man when it...
Are Ashton Kutcher and Danny Masterson Still Friends in Real Life? Here's What We Know
Remember That '70s Show? No, we're not talking about a random show that aired during the psychedelic age of the 1970s. We're talking about That '70s Show, the popular sitcom on Fox that aired for eight seasons between 1998 and 2006. For audiences at the time, the series was a nostalgic and humorous window into this particularly trippy decade told through the lens of seven young teens trying to navigate their turbulent lives.
Is 'Family Reunion' Getting a Part 6? What to Know After the Latest Season on Netflix
The McKellan family has returned for another outing in Family Reunion. The series follows a family of six who moves to Columbus, Ga. to be closer to the rest of the family. It stars Tia Mowry as family matriarch Cocoa McKellan and Anthony Alabi (former Miami Dolphins offensive tackle) as her husband Moz as they raise their five children. It also features Loretta Devine (Grey's Anatomy) as Moz's mother, referred to as M'Dear.
Liam Hemsworth Replaced Henry Cavill as The Role of Geralt in 'The Witcher' — Why?
Season 3 of The Witcher on Netflix was leading up to the war between Nilfgaard, Temaria, and all of the elves tired of being abused by people. There are a lot of things happening in The Witcher's story, and yet at this critical moment leading up to the end of the series, the main actor Henry Cavill has left the show.
Meghann Fahy Is From 'The White Lotus' –– Who Is She Dating?
Now in its second season, HBO's The White Lotus has brought the right amount of comedy and drama to our television screens. The social satire follows the lives of guests and workers at a fancy resort called the White Lotus. Article continues below advertisement. Naturally, fans are curious to learn...
'The Simpsons' Has a 'Death Note' Parody in This Year's "Treehouse of Horror"
Every year, The Simpsons airs a Halloween-themed anthology known as the Treehouse of Horror. In these specials, the long-running animated sitcom becomes a collection of spooky and quirky shorts dedicated to the spirit of Halloween. As an added treat, the names in the end credits are typically changed to become horror-themed.
Where Is ‘I Am Shauna Rae’ Filmed? There’s a Reason the TLC Star Stays Close to Home
Fans of the TLC show that follows a 22-year-old with pituitary dwarfism may be wondering, where is I Am Shauna Rae filmed? We know that Shauna Rae has a very close relationship with her mom Patty and her stepdad Mark Schrankel, and in fact, lives with her parents in Season 1.
How Scary Is 'Cabinet of Curiosities' on Netflix? Your Mileage May Vary Between Episodes
Spoiler warning: This article contains minor spoilers for Cabinet of Curiosities on Netflix. Halloween is one of the few times of the year where we actually want to be scared out of our minds. As an entire month dedicated to horror and spooks, the only way to celebrate other than gorging on candy and pumpkin-spiced beers is to watch some horror movies or TV shows. If you don't have the time to have a whole movie marathon of horror flicks, then a horror anthology might be the next best thing.
Heidi Klum unrecognizable in elaborate giant worm costume at her New York City Halloween bash
Heidi Klum dressed up as a highly-detailed, terrifying worm for her annual Halloween Party on New York City's Lower East Side on Monday night, following her festive tradition.
TikTok Users Are Convinced Barney the Dinosaur Was Actually Murdered Thanks to a New Trend
It's been a minute since Barney was on the air. The children's television series, which promoted messages of love, sharing, and friendship, aired from 1992 to 2010. But thanks to Peacock's latest documentary I Love You, You Hate Me, Barney has come back into the spotlight. The title introduces us to the Texas mom behind Barney's inception, Sheryl Leach, and takes us through the rise and fall of the Barney franchise.
It Took a While for 'The Crown' Star Emma Corrin to be Open About Their Dating Life
It's certainly a daunting task for any actress cast to play the iconic Princess Diana. However, Emma Corrin made it look easy in Season 4 of The Crown, portraying Diana in a way that felt like a true homage rather than a cheap imitation. We weren't surprised in the slightest when Emma won a Golden Globe and scored an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Diana.
Does 'From Scratch' Star Eugenio Mastrandrea Have a Wife or Girlfriend? Here's What We Know
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Netflix limited series From Scratch. It's an unwritten rule that every leading lady in a wanderlust-filled rom-com series must have an equally attractive and debonair leading man. Thankfully, Netflix was like, "We got you, fam" when they cast Eugenio Mastrandrea as Zoe...
Man Says Tinder Date Showed Him Her "Disgusting" Feet Pics During First Date
Dating is never easy. But thanks to apps like Tinder and Bumble, you're able to connect with others in your area whom you otherwise might have never met. Sometimes your date will be a winner and you'll want to see them again. Other times, they'll show you feet pics at the table and discuss the mental illnesses that run in their family.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
28K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0