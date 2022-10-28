Read full article on original website
Field Hockey: North Jersey, Group 1 first round roundup, Oct. 31 (PHOTOS)
Kayla Connors had a goal and an assist for ninth-seeded Belvidere (11-7) in its 2-0 victory against eighth-seeded Boonton in the first round of the North Jersey, Group 1 tournament in Boonton. Ellie Kardos got Belvidere (11-7) on the board in the second quarter before Connors tacked on another goal...
Spence brothers, defense lifts Glen Rock past Pompton Lakes in the N1G2 quarterfinals
Brothers Joshua and Zachary Spence have been competing alongside each other since they were little kids. However, no moment could compare to what they experienced during Monday’s quarterfinal matchup, in one of the biggest games of their careers up to this point. With the game deadlocked at 0-0 in...
Boys soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinal round recaps for Oct. 31
Connor Kaveny was one of three goal scorers when seventh-seeded Glen Ridge surprised second-seeded Ridgefield, 3-2, in the quarterfinal round of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 tournament in Ridgefield. Christoffer Cabrera and Wylie Koss-DeFrank also contributed a goal apiece for Glen Ridge (8-8-2), which advances to meet third-seeded...
Alex Ivanov’s overtime goal moves Robbinsville into Central 3 semifinals
The goal was always coming. Which team was going to score that goal? Well, that was a very good question. With the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket imploding around it–the bottom half semifinal will see 10th-seeded Allentown HOSTING 14th-seeded Matawan Wednesday–top-seeded Robbinsville had its hands full like so many of the high seeds Monday night against a very good ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
Field Hockey: Robbinsville marches on with 3-0 win over Glassboro-Pitman
Building momentum early in a single-elimination tournament is everything. Robbinsville got on the board just over two minutes in and it was off and running from there.
Boys Soccer: Central Jersey, Group 4 quarterfinals roundup, Oct. 31 (PHOTOS)
15th-seeded South Brunswick’s run continues as Aidan Chang and Christopher Gerbavac scored to lead it to a 2-0 victory over seventh-seeded Long Branch in the quarterfinals of the Central Jersey, Group 4 tournament in Long Branch. Chang got South Brunswick (7-9-4) on the board in the fifth minute before...
NJSIAA North Jersey, Non-Public A first round roundup for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Patrick Marino scored the only goal of the game as eighth-seeded Don Bosco Prep defeated ninth-seeded St. Joseph (Mont.) 1-0 in Ramsey. Noah Granados assisted on Marino’s goal with Dennis Mirante tallying five saves in goal. Carlos Saldana had eight saves for St. Joseph (8-13). Don Bosco Prep (8-6-1)...
Randolph pulls off upset over Somerville, advances to North 2, Group 3 semifinals
Randolph is going home. But not because it lost. After opening the first round of the NJSIAA North 2, Group 3 Tournament at home, the sixth-seeded Rams went on the road to face No. 3 Somerville in the sectional quarterfinals on Monday afternoon.
Football: Defense scores Dumont first state playoff victory in 22 years (PHOTOS)
Head coach Mike Farrington pumped his fist and let out a yell. Dumont got what it has longed for. The fourth-seeded Huskies downed fifth-seeded West Side 7-6 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals, securing the program’s first state postseason win in 22 years and the first home state playoff win since 1984. It was also their first home playoff game since that 1984 state championship win.
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano decides if Gavin Wimsatt will start at QB vs. Michigan
Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is healthy and will start at quarterback against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano announced in his weekly press conference Monday. Schiano said Wimsatt is “doing well” and avoided an injury after taking a scary hit late in Saturday’s loss to...
Evaluating Rutgers’ offense after Minnesota dud: 4 questions that need answers
It’s back to the drawing board for Rutgers and its struggling offense. After the Scarlet Knights pounded the football in a 24-17 win against Indiana two week ago, almost everything changed a week later. Rutgers lost its workhorse tailback Samuel Brown V to a season-ending foot injury and swapped...
Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury
A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
Stangl Witch Walk held in Flemington
The County of Hunterdon, Flemington Community Partnership and the Borough of Flemington hosted the Stangl Witch Walk on Friday, Oct. 28. The family friendly event, which ran from 6 to 10 p.m., featured a Haunted Maze, an ‘Open Cauldron’ with mulled wine, Boo’s and brews, a choreographed, traditional group Witch Dance, and a costume contest.
‘Mischief Night’ was quiet in Hudson County. Is it a thing of the past?
Some aspects of the “good ‘ole days” weren’t so good. And one of those — the night-before-Halloween tradition of “Mischief Night” — appears to be going the way of the typewriter, VHS tapes and Blockbuster video stores. Police across Hudson County say...
N.J. firefighter dies in the line of duty, department says
A Bergen County firefighter has died in the line of duty, officials said. The Upper Saddle River Fire Department announced the death of Alex Moss in a Facebook post Sunday night. “It is with deep regret and great sadness the Upper Saddle River Fire Department announce the untimely passing and...
Driver killed in Garden State Parkway 1-vehicle crash, cops say
A 35-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash along the Garden State Parkway in Bergen County on Monday morning. Simon Sendonrey was driving a pickup south when he veered off the side of the highway, struck multiple trees and his vehicle overturned, State Police said. Sendonrey, of Campbell Hall,...
Ex-Mets teammates talk Jacob deGrom’s free agency decision
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to opt out of his contract after the World Series and become a free agent. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Two members of the Philadelphia Phillies pitching staff who used to be on the Mets with deGrom have commented...
Driver killed after crashing into vehicle parked in driveway, cops say
A 55-year-old driver was killed Sunday night in Mercer County when she crashed into a van parked in the driveway of a home, authorities said. Linda McBride was driving an SUV south on Whitehorse Mercerville Road in Hamilton at about 10:15 p.m. when she veered across the northbound lane and struck the parked vehicle in the area of Godfrey Drive, according to township police.
