Field Hockey: North Jersey, Group 1 first round roundup, Oct. 31 (PHOTOS)
Kayla Connors had a goal and an assist for ninth-seeded Belvidere (11-7) in its 2-0 victory against eighth-seeded Boonton in the first round of the North Jersey, Group 1 tournament in Boonton. Ellie Kardos got Belvidere (11-7) on the board in the second quarter before Connors tacked on another goal...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 quarterfinals recaps for Oct. 31
Top-seeded Harrison ninth-seeded defeated Hackettstown 2-1 behind two second half goals after trailing early in the quarterfinals of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 tournament, in Harrison. Diego Gonzalez and Brandon Moreno scored for Harrison (15-2-1) in the second half. Hackettstown (11-6) led 1-0 at halftime on a goal...
Complete field hockey state tournament preview, 2022
The 2022 state tournament begins this afternoon. We’ve been helping you get ready for the mad dash to Bordentown over the past couple of days and want to give you a one-stop shop for everything just in case you missed something. Here are all the links to help you...
Field Hockey: Robbinsville marches on with 3-0 win over Glassboro-Pitman
Building momentum early in a single-elimination tournament is everything. Robbinsville got on the board just over two minutes in and it was off and running from there.
NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 1 Tournament quarterfinal recap for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Point Pleasant Beach 1, New Egypt 1 (PPB advances 5-3 in shootout) Owen Curtis had four saves in goal, and stopped two out of five shots in the shootout, to help lead Point Pleasant Beach past New Egypt 1-1 in New Egypt. The game was tied at 1 at the...
Spence brothers, defense lifts Glen Rock past Pompton Lakes in the N1G2 quarterfinals
Brothers Joshua and Zachary Spence have been competing alongside each other since they were little kids. However, no moment could compare to what they experienced during Monday’s quarterfinal matchup, in one of the biggest games of their careers up to this point. With the game deadlocked at 0-0 in...
Alex Ivanov’s overtime goal moves Robbinsville into Central 3 semifinals
The goal was always coming. Which team was going to score that goal? Well, that was a very good question. With the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 bracket imploding around it–the bottom half semifinal will see 10th-seeded Allentown HOSTING 14th-seeded Matawan Wednesday–top-seeded Robbinsville had its hands full like so many of the high seeds Monday night against a very good ninth-seeded Ocean Township.
Boys soccer: North Jersey, Non-Public B first-round recaps for Oct.31
Manny Lazor had two goals and two assists to lead seventh-seeded Eastern Christian to a 7-0 victory over 10th-seeded St. Mary of Rutherford in the first round of the North Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in North Haledon. Michael Cook, Ruslan Gorter, Noah Chae, Ronaldo Rodriguez, and Sebastiano Secades also contributed...
NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public A first round roundup for boys soccer, Oct. 31
Danny Herdon scored the go-ahead go in the 69th minute to help lead eighth-seeded St. John Vianney past ninth-seeded Union Catholic 2-1 in Holmdel. Kyle DiMarco also scored a goal in the 60th minute with Anthony Marano and Luke Malloy tallying an assist each. Union Catholic falls to 5-13. St....
Run game powers Sparta to thrilling win over Mendham in N1G3 quarterfinals
Only one thought was swirling around Sparta coach Frank Marchiano’s head in the final minutes of Sparta’s playoff game against Mendham -- find a way to close it out. Sparta raced out to a 21-point first-quarter lead and led by 24 with 2:25 left to play. But then in a flash, Mendham began clawing its way back.
Football: Defense scores Dumont first state playoff victory in 22 years (PHOTOS)
Head coach Mike Farrington pumped his fist and let out a yell. Dumont got what it has longed for. The fourth-seeded Huskies downed fifth-seeded West Side 7-6 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North 1, Group 2 quarterfinals, securing the program’s first state postseason win in 22 years and the first home state playoff win since 1984. It was also their first home playoff game since that 1984 state championship win.
Bench-clearing incident ends North Jersey high school football game before halftime
Saturday’s football game between St. Mary (Ruth.) and Harrison was stopped and canceled after a bench-clearing incident occurred during the second quarter, according to St. Mary (Ruth.) football coach and athletic director Paul Johnsen. “We were trying to honor Vinny Doffont today,” Johnsen told NJ Advance Media. “Vinny was...
Minicucci shines as No. 1 Don Bosco Prep holds off DePaul - Football recap
Nicholas Minicuccui threw touchdowns to three different receivers and also ran for a score to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 28-25 victory over DePaul at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. Minicucci, a senior committed to Delaware, opened the scoring when he kept the...
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)
Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano decides if Gavin Wimsatt will start at QB vs. Michigan
Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is healthy and will start at quarterback against No. 4 Michigan on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano announced in his weekly press conference Monday. Schiano said Wimsatt is “doing well” and avoided an injury after taking a scary hit late in Saturday’s loss to...
Rutgers shocker: RB Sam Brown suffers season-ending injury
A week after running back Sam Brown invigorated a struggling Rutgers offense and helped snap a three-game losing streak, the freshman’s season came to a shocking end when a foot injury he suffered in a win against Indiana turned out to be more serious than first believed, a person with knowledge of the situation told NJ Advance Media.
Evaluating Rutgers’ offense after Minnesota dud: 4 questions that need answers
It’s back to the drawing board for Rutgers and its struggling offense. After the Scarlet Knights pounded the football in a 24-17 win against Indiana two week ago, almost everything changed a week later. Rutgers lost its workhorse tailback Samuel Brown V to a season-ending foot injury and swapped...
Rutgers’ Greg Schiano discusses Gavin Wimsatt’s status after QB suffers injury in loss to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Rutgers redshirt freshman quarterback Gavin Wimsatt is being evaluated by doctors after taking a hard hit that forced him off the field in the fourth quarter of the Scarlet Knights’ 31-0 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, head coach Greg Schiano said in his postgame press conference.
Stangl Witch Walk held in Flemington
The County of Hunterdon, Flemington Community Partnership and the Borough of Flemington hosted the Stangl Witch Walk on Friday, Oct. 28. The family friendly event, which ran from 6 to 10 p.m., featured a Haunted Maze, an ‘Open Cauldron’ with mulled wine, Boo’s and brews, a choreographed, traditional group Witch Dance, and a costume contest.
‘Mischief Night’ was quiet in Hudson County. Is it a thing of the past?
Some aspects of the “good ‘ole days” weren’t so good. And one of those — the night-before-Halloween tradition of “Mischief Night” — appears to be going the way of the typewriter, VHS tapes and Blockbuster video stores. Police across Hudson County say...
