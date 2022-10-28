Read full article on original website
China's Factory Activity Drops, Bogged Down by More Covid Controls
BEIJING — China's factory activity fell in October due to frequent Covid outbreaks, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. The official purchasing managers' index for manufacturing fell to 49.2 this month, down from 50.1 in September, the data showed. Economists had expected a print of 50, according to...
Asia-Pacific Markets Rise Ahead of China Factory Activity Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific rose on Monday ahead of China's factory activity data that's slated to be released, and as markets look ahead to the U.S. Fed meeting later this week. On Friday in the U.S., major stock indexes jumped 2% each...
India, China to See Biggest Jump in Real Salary as Asia-Pacific Leads the Way Next Year, Report Shows
As inflation continues to impact global economies, Asia-Pacific will be the only region to see real salary growth in 2023, a new survey has found. According to the annual Salary Trends Report by data company ECA International, the average real salary increase — which is nominal wage growth minus the rate of inflation — is predicted to increase by 1.3% in Asia-Pacific.
Australia Raises 25 Bps as Expected, Hong Kong Stocks Lead Gains in Asia-Pacific Markets
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.24%, continuing gains after the central bank's announcement. The Australian dollar was stronger at $0.6415. Stocks in...
European Markets Cautious as Investors Wait for Euro Zone Inflation and GDP Data
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Monday morning as investors awaited key economic data out of the euro zone. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.2% in early trade, with basic resources falling 0.7% while telecoms added 0.2%. The uncertain trade came after...
Black Sea Deal Suspension Will Drive Up Grain and Meat Prices in Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific could soon face higher prices and lower availability of meat after Russia suspended a U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed safe grain shipments out of the Black Sea. For many Asian countries, grains such as wheat, corn, and soybeans are needed for animal feed to produce beef, pork, poultry as...
Wheat Prices Jump by Nearly 6% After Russia Withdraws From Vital Ukrainian Export Deal
Global wheat prices have risen following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea grain export deal. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade jumped 5.7% to $8.77 a bushel, after earlier hitting a high of $8.93 a bushel. Global wheat prices rose sharply Monday following Russia's withdrawal from...
Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Defends Currency Peg, Says It Brings Stability
Maintaining a stable exchange rate through the calibration of interest rates continues to be paramount to Hong Kong, said the chief of Hong Kong's de facto central bank. It would be up to the government, through fiscal policies, to stimulate economic growth while the HKMA would focus monetary policies on steadying the Hong Kong dollar against the greenback.
Oil Is All That Putin Has Left, U.S. Presidential Advisor Amos Hochstein Says
"Oil is the only thing they have left in that economy … Putin has destroyed the rest of the economy," Amos Hochstein tells CNBC. Russia was the biggest supplier of both natural gas and petroleum oils to the EU in 2021, according to Eurostat, however gas exports from Russia to the European Union have slid this year.
Germany's Pension System Will Collapse Without Reform, Influential Lobby Group Says
Germany's pension system is "on the verge of collapse," according to Rainer Dulger, president of the Confederation of German Employers’ Associations. The country needs “large-scale social reform” not seen since the time of the German reunification, he said. Germany's pension system won't be financially viable in five...
At Least 149 Dead After Halloween Crowd Surge in South Korea
At least 149 people were killed and 78 were injured after being crushed in a stampede during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said. The massive death toll is being tallied after people were crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow alley in Seoul’s Itaewon neighborhoods, a major leisure and night-life district in the capital.
Long Covid Is Affecting Women More Than Men, Federal Survey Finds
More than 17% of women had long Covid at some point during the pandemic, compared with 11% of men, according to Census Bureau data. Some 2.4% of women had symptoms that significantly limited their normal activities, compared with 1.3% of men, according to the data. Overall, more than 14% of...
Biden Threatens Higher Taxes on Oil Companies If They Do Not Work to Lower Gas Prices
President Joe Biden threatened to pursue higher taxes on oil companies if they do not try to lower gas prices. Any new proposed taxes on the businesses could run into opposition in Congress. Biden has highlighted efforts to reduce costs for consumers as voters worry about inflation ahead of the...
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
Euro Zone Inflation Hits Record High of 10.7% as Growth Slows Sharply
Preliminary data on Monday from Europe's statistics office showed headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% this month. This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone's formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months. But the...
How Top-Ranked Financial Advisors Are Responding to Near-Retiree Concerns About Inflation, Longevity
Reaching retirement with a nest egg that you trust will last is a stressful endeavor even in the best of times. These days, people nearing the end of their careers have to contend with historic inflation, stubborn market volatility and the remnants of the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what financial advisors...
S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy
South Korea's police chief has admitted a responsibility for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul
Why has the RBA raised interest rates for a record 7th straight month? High inflation – and worse is on the way
Pushing up interest rates isn’t something the Reserve Bank does lightly. But what’s worrying the Reserve Bank – and why it increased interest rates for a record seventh consecutive month on Melbourne Cup Tuesday – is that inflation seems to become completely detached from the bank’s target band. That target band of 2-3% was introduced in the early 1990s, at a time when that’s where inflation was. With one brief exception during the introduction of the goods and services tax, at the start of the 2000s, inflation has never since been far away from the band – until now. The jump in inflation...
