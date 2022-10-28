Read full article on original website
Related
GMA’s Sam Champion shares new health update ahead of DWTS & reveals reason behind ‘painful nerve issue’ in leg
SAM Champion has admitted he was not prepared for the physical toll competing on Dancing with the Stars would have on him. The Good Morning America weatherman has been complaining about his legs hurting him throughout the early weeks of the reality show. And just hours before Monday night's live...
'DWTS' Pro Val Chmerkovskiy on the Added Pressure of Being Partnered with a 'Bachelorette' (Exclusive)
After a disappointing finish last year on Dancing with the Stars, there was talk that Val Chmerkovskiy wouldn’t be returning for season 31, but back he is and feeling “splendid” after finishing last week in a three-way tie for first place. Val, who’s partnered with Bachelorette Gabby...
Dancing With the Stars’ Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy: A Timeline of Their Romance
From the dance floor to "I do!" Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy started out as colleagues on Dancing With the Stars and ended up as a happily married couple in real life. The pair first crossed paths in 2014 when the So You Think You Can Dance alum became a DWTS troupe member. Chmerkovskiy had […]
Kaley Cuoco Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: ‘Beyond Blessed’
Baby on board! Kaley Cuoco is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” the Big Bang Theory alum, 36, captioned an Instagram reveal on Tuesday, October 11, sharing a carousel of images with the Ozark star, 40.
Gabby Windey on Wanting to Quit ‘DWTS’ and Fiancé Erich Schwer’s Support (Exclusive)
“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with “The Bachelorette” alum Gabby Windey and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy after Bond Night in the “Dancing with the Stars” ballroom. Gabby got candid about feeling like she wants to quit “every day” and how her fiancé Erich Schwer...
Christina Hall‘s Husband Josh Hints at Ant Anstead Custody Battle After Vacation Away From ’Unnecessary Worries’
Christina Hall’s feud with ex-husband Ant Anstead has been a long saga that would be exhausting to any parent who is immersed in a child custody battle. To get away from it all, Christina went on weekend getaway with her husband, Josh, who had some cryptic words about the current state of affairs.
Popculture
Another 'Bachelor' Baby Is on the Way
The Bachelor alum Caila Quinn is expecting her first child with her husband, Nick Burrello. Quinn spoke about the exciting news with Us Weekly and shared that she is a little over three months along. The former reality TV star wed her husband in May 2021 in Sarasota, Florida. Quinn...
Lauren Luyendyk Explains Why Her Marriage to Arie Luyendyk Jr. Outlasted Most ‘Bachelor’ Couples: ‘It Was Fate’
Meant to be. Lauren Luyendyk (née Burnham) thinks that she and husband Arie Luyendyk Jr. managed to beat the odds and become one of the few long-lasting Bachelor couples simply because they are perfect for one another. "Honestly, it's hard to say [why we've outlasted other Bachelor couples] because I think every situation is so […]
Popculture
Another Duggar Baby Is on the Way
The Duggar family will soon add another baby to their brood. As PEOPLE noted, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, are expecting their third child. Duggar and Forsyth shared the happy news on Wednesday via both Instagram and YouTube. On Instagram, the couple posted snaps of themselves posing with...
Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett Marries Grant Michael Troutt
Watch: Madison Prewett & Kelley Flanagan Go Back & Forth About Peter Weber. She's no longer a bachelorette. The Bachelor alum Madison Prewett and Grant Michael Troutt have officially tied the knot after a ceremony in Texas on Oct. 29. "It's like heaven knew I needed you," the bride wrote...
DWTS host Tyra Banks dragged by pro Artem Chigvintsev’s wife Nikki Bella for making major flub on live TV
DANCING With The Stars host Tyra Banks has been dragged by pro Artem Chigvintsev's wife, Nikki Bella, for making a major mistake on live TV. She noticeably mispronounced the pro's last name after saying she messed up other's names last week. On Monday's episode of DWTS, host Alfonso Ribeiro threw...
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters. In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends. Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take...
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Bachelor Nation Reacts to Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s Surprise Wedding: ‘Literally in Tears’
A Bachelor Nation success story! Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt surprised the world with the news of their marriage — and their former costars couldn’t be happier for them. The “Click Bait” podcast cohost, 36, and the publicist, 25, announced their marriage on Thursday, October 27, sharing a video of their big day via Instagram and YouTube. The duo, who got engaged during the season 7 finale of Bachelor in Paradise last year, shared that they tied the knot in a New York courthouse earlier on Thursday.
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough thinks having a wheelchair user on the show would be 'wonderful'
"I love stepping into the unknown," Derek Hough told Insider about his experience adapting dances on "Dancing With the Stars."
Tori Roloff Says Baby Josiah, 5 Months, 'Loves His Siblings' as She Shares a New Family Photo
Tori and Zach Roloff are parents to daughter Lilah, 2, and sons Jackson, 5, and Josiah, 5 months Tori Roloff is excited about her latest family photo! Joking that son Josiah, 5 months, is "finally in some family photos," the Little People Big World star posted some shots of her and husband Zach Roloff with their three children: Josiah, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5. One of the sweet family photos shows Jackson leaning against Tori, who holds Josiah as she crouches next to Zach, who has Lilah perched in front...
Brooke Eden Makes History On Magazine Cover Ahead Of Her Wedding Day
Country artist Brooke Eden shares her coming out story and more, becoming the cover girl of Love Inc.'s first-ever print magzine.
Savannah Chrisley Addresses Rumors She Is Dating Country Singer Matt Stell After Nic Kerdiles Split
A candid response. While discussing her love life, Savannah Chrisley weighed in on rumors that she is dating Matt Stell. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Highway late last month, Chrisley, 25, was asked about her connection with the country singer, 38, after starring in his 2018 "Prayed For You" music video. "No [we didn't […]
Dax Shepard Says He and Kristen Bell Didn't Want a Second Child, Shares What Changed Their Mind
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell share two daughters, Delta, 7, and Lincoln, 9 Dax Shepard is opening up about how his family of four came to be. Appearing on The Endless Honeymoon podcast hosted by Natasha Leggero and Moshe Kasher, the Armchair Expert podcast host, 47, shared how he and wife Kristen Bell came to have two kids after having their minds set on just one. While sharing advice with a caller debating on growing their own family, Shepard said that he and Bell "did not want a second child,...
People
346K+
Followers
57K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0