ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 76

thomas
4d ago

It just goes to show you that apples don’t fall far from the tree.. Sometimes the apples that are on the same tree are alike. Delusional people in this world. Drank to much of the Jonestown Kool-Aid. Give the Kool-Aid to your children. God help this world.

Reply
20
Mr Sparky
4d ago

Wouldn't it have been nice to have seen some of the people that burnt down our cities gotten charged. But no, but a brother and sister in late life walk in and out of a building get all these charges. Don't tell me the democrats are not weaponized.

Reply(21)
28
Karen Fuller
3d ago

still waiting on the one person who is responsible for inciting and in fact planning this to b held accountable.

Reply
7
Related
1051thebounce.com

10 Michigan Cities Among America’s Most Violent

The FBI has released its annual report looking at the latest crime statistics reported by police agencies across America. Personally, I feel like Michigan is a safe state, but it’s partly because I grew up in Michigan in a safe area, so I realized that there are areas you have to be careful.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on Whitmer, Dixon 1 week before election

Michigan incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to lead in the polls as the general election nears, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Democratic Gov. Whitmer is polling ahead of Republican opponent Tudor Dixon, and that issues of inflation and reproductive rights are largely motivating Michiganders to vote.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Michigan governor’s pandemic school-closure claim heavily scrutinized

(The Center Square) – The negative repercussions of the Michigan school closures include national test scores so low as to prompt state leaders to distance themselves from mandating extended in-person school closures during the pandemic. It has also generated headlines and social media interest nationwide after Democratic Gov. Gretchen...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: Discussing the final debate between Whitmer, Dixon ahead of Michigan’s Nov. election

DETROIT – Halloween tomorrow means nine days until election day. But that’s not to say the voting begins on Nov. 8, it is already underway, and the absentee returns have been massive. We seem to be on the verge of a historic turnout for a midterm. Today talked about what that means for the election and also for election night -- which could well spill over into the following day.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy