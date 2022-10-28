ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, NH

Out of Politics, Ex-Sen. Woodburn Argues Judge Erred in Domestic Violence Case

By Nancy West
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

GOP House Candidate Stone’s Record as Ex-Claremont Cop To Be Released

The former Claremont police officer who is running to be a state Representative could soon have his police internal affairs record made public. Jonathan Stone has been fighting the right-to-know request made more than two years ago by this reporter, arguing in Sullivan Superior Court that records of his actions that resulted in his termination from the department in 2006 cannot be released due to a union agreement.
CLAREMONT, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Biden Pardons Those Convicted Under Federal Law of Simple Marijuana Possession

President Joseph Biden announced Thursday he is granting a full, complete and unconditional pardon for people federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana. “Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives – for conduct that is legal in many states. That’s before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs,” Biden said on Twitter.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.

 http://indepthnh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy