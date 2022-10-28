Out of Politics, Ex-Sen. Woodburn Argues Judge Erred in Domestic Violence Case

Read full article on original website
Related
Court Sets Hearing on Education Funding Injunction Request
CONCORD — A hearing is scheduled for the plaintiffs’ motion in the latest lawsuit challenging the state education funding system to block setting the rate of the Statewide Education Property Tax. The hearing on the motion will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 4 in Grafton County Superior Court...
NH Supreme Court Appoints Broderick To Administer $100M YDC Victims Fund
CONCORD – The state Supreme Court has appointed its former Chief Justice, John Broderick, as the independent administrator of the state’s $100 million YDC Settlement Fund in an order signed Friday. And while Attorney General John Formella and the victims’ attorneys agree that Broderick was the best choice,...
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
GOP House Candidate Stone’s Record as Ex-Claremont Cop To Be Released
The former Claremont police officer who is running to be a state Representative could soon have his police internal affairs record made public. Jonathan Stone has been fighting the right-to-know request made more than two years ago by this reporter, arguing in Sullivan Superior Court that records of his actions that resulted in his termination from the department in 2006 cannot be released due to a union agreement.
Biden Pardons Those Convicted Under Federal Law of Simple Marijuana Possession
President Joseph Biden announced Thursday he is granting a full, complete and unconditional pardon for people federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana. “Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives – for conduct that is legal in many states. That’s before you address the clear racial disparities around prosecution and conviction. Today, we begin to right these wrongs,” Biden said on Twitter.
Sherman Blasts Sununu For Calling Himself ‘Pro-Choice’
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Tom Sherman criticized Gov. Chris Sununu Monday in a news conference for calling himself “pro-choice.”. “He continues to go around giving interviews saying he’s pro-choice,” Sherman said. “We’ve seen this many times before.”. Sherman said Sununu said he didn’t want any...
Denver Post Issues Urgent Appeal To Voters About GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert
"We grieve that this is who represents our great state in Congress," the newspaper's editorial board wrote in its blistering condemnation of the far-right Republican.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0