With just over two minutes to go, fans of the Eastern Michigan Eagles were starting to wonder about the “ifs”. If Eastern Michigan won the game, they would have been in the catbird seat for being the Western Division representative in the MAC Championship. If EMU won the game, they also would have sealed their bowl eligibility as the first team to get to six wins in the conference. If they won the game, they’d have put together back-to-back conference wins.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO