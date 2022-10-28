Read full article on original website
delawarepublic.org
YMCA of Delaware hires new CEO
The YMCA of Delaware has hired a new CEO. There’s now a new leader at the helm of the YMCA of Delaware. Jarrett Royster has been hired to take the reins. Royster comes to Delaware from Boston with more than 34 years of YMCA experience. He most recently served...
WMDT.com
CDC report reveals life expectancy down in MD, local health experts weigh in
MARYLAND – Life expectancy dropped in Maryland to 78.6 years, that’s according to the CDC. That’s based on 2020 data from the Maryland Department of Health. The findings also highlight many racial disparities in access to care. We spoke with TidalHealth Peninsula who says locally hospital visits...
WBOC
Lewes Church to Host Emergency Shelter This Winter
LEWES, Del. - St. Jude the Apostle Catholic Church will host a winter emergency shelter for men from December 1 through March 15, 2023. According to the church, they are partnering with Code Purple of Sussex County to help with providing shelter to men who need it this winter. St. Jude already has engagement with the homeless community, providing things like food and clothing to local charities.
WMDT.com
Jeff Hilovsky discusses campaign for State Rep. District 4
DOVER, Del. – Election Day is fast approaching and we got the chance to speak with the Republican candidate for the newly formed 4th State Representative District, Jeff Hilovsky. Hilovsky is a doctor and veteran whose service spans over 38 years. He is a retired Air Force Reservist who...
WMDT.com
Pinehurst Elementary PTA hosts booth at Third Friday
SALISBURY, Md. – Pinehurst Elementary School’s PTA hosted a booth at this month’s Third Friday in Downtown Salisbury. At the booth, they offered treats, face painting, and pictures with the Pinehurst Panther. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Delaware hikers take trek to ‘middle of nowhere’ for glimpse of rare adult American chestnut
Octogenarian and botanist Anne Nielsen couldn’t pass up a rare chance to see an adult American chestnut tree. The diminutive Nielsen, bristling with energy and curiosity at the age of 87, was visiting her friend Diane Kesler in Kennett Square, Pa., when they learned about a guided tour to the only such tree in Delaware.
WMDT.com
SU to host trick-or-treating event for community
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury University will host a fun trick-or-treating event at the University houses on Camden Avenue. The event will be free to all members of the community and will be held rain or shine. Candy will be passed out to everyone who is in costume or SU gear and the event will be held from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Halloween night.
WMDT.com
TidalHealth offering free flu shots, COVID-19 boosters to veterans and spouses on Veterans Day
SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth has announced it will offer free flu shots and free COVID-19 boosters to all veterans and their spouses this Veterans Day. The free flu shots and COVID boosters will be available on Friday, November 11th, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the American Legion Wicomico Post 64, located at 1109 American Legion Road in Salisbury. Additionally, the same vaccinations will be available from 12 noon until 2 p.m. at the American Legion Nanticoke Post 6, located at 230 Front Street in Seaford.
WMDT.com
Marylanders to decide on recreational marijuana at ballot box
MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls this election, they will vote on whether or not to legalize adult-use recreational marijuana. If passed, the measure would legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 years of age and older, beginning in July 2023. The Maryland General Assembly would be required to pass laws for the use, distribution, and taxation of marijuana.
PhillyBite
What is The State Bird of Delaware?
- Delaware's state bird is the Delaware Blue Hen, a blue strain of the American gamecock. . It was adopted as the state bird on April 14, 1939. It is one of only three birds to be recognized as state birds of the United States, despite being non-native. Delaware's State...
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success
SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
WMDT.com
Library lockers in Wicomico County open for use
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. – If you notice blue lockers around Wicomico County there’s a good reason for them. Wicomico County Public Libraries has set up lockers in four locations for you to access resources closer to home. Through the lockers, users can return and retrieve library materials. Library...
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Learning Collaborative gets green light to launch
Gov. Carney’s signature education initiative – the Wilmington Learning Collaborative – is moving forward. It took two years and months of negotiating with and otherwise cajoling the three districts serving city schools, but those districts – Brandywine, Christina, and Red Clay – are now on board.
delawarepublic.org
Races to Watch: 9th House District
The next race we’re focusing on as part of Delaware Public Media’s 2022 Election coverage is the 9th House District. Incumbent Republican Kevin Hensley faces Democratic challenger, Terrell Williams. It's the fourth election in a row Hensley's faced a challenge. Delaware Public Media’s Quinn Kirkpatrick takes a closer...
WMDT.com
Volunteers paint pallet homes for the homeless in Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- A splash of color is being added to the Anne street pallet home village for the homeless in Salisbury. Over 20 volunteers painted the homes in vibrant colors, making them pleasant places to be and look at for residents and neighbors. Salisbury Homeless Services Manager Brett Sanders says...
Environmental advocates push back against Delaware plans for poultry-based power plant
Bioenergy Devco has applied for permits to build what’s called an “anaerobic digestion system, biogas upgrading plant, and compost facility” at its facility in Seaford. For 20 years, the site was home to the former Perdue AgriRecycle facility. It’s now run by Bioenergy Devco and accepts organic waste from poultry producers for composting.
Lancaster Farming
National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA
Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
WMDT.com
Increased rent prices are on the top of voters mind ahead of the midterm election
DELMARVA – Election day for the November midterms is right around the corner. We’re told that politicians are finally going to have to answer to voters. Rental prices have jumped tremendously impacting you no matter what side of the table you sit on. It’s not a question on this year’s ballot, but voters definitely want their elected officials to consider this concern.
Cape Gazette
Night Without a Bed supports Family Promise
Family Promise of Southern Delaware hosted its second annual Night Without a Bed event Oct. 21 at Lewes Canalfront Park to raise funds and awareness of the plight of the homeless in the area. Participants from local youth and church groups, ages 12-16, and their adult chaperones slept outside in...
Cape Gazette
Hopkins Preserve is legacy for farming family
The Sussex County Land Trust unveiled its master plan for Hopkins Preserve Oct. 22 on the property along Sweetbriar Road west of Lewes, and hundreds turned out to see it. The plan – including trails and preserved natural areas for wildlife – is the most ambitious project the trust has taken on since it was formed in 2001.
