Grand Island, NE

foxnebraska.com

Grand Island hosts annual gun show, vendors talk about gun safety

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the gun show in Grand Island, vendors talk gun safety, laws, and a stigma around a gun buying loop hole. “When we came to gun shows it was all old guns, now you’re lucky if you have 5 tables out of 200 that are old guns. It’s all modern stuff now.” said Skip Plock, an antique gun seller.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Gun Show returns to Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Rifle Club held its 30th Annual Gun Show; this time in a new venue. Like most events around the country they took a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols. It returned with over 300 vendors who came from all over the state and some others from Iowa and Wyoming.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
HOWARD COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

'Trunk or Treat' event success in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Grand Island kids are stocked up on candy after a local "Trunk or Treat" Event. The Literacy Council of Grand Island held its second annual Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday night. Many organizations came together to help make the event happen. The Literacy Council of...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest

KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Buffalo County drug arrest leads to federal prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Chicago man is going to federal prison on drug charges that originated in Buffalo County. The U.S. Attorney’s office said 31-year-old Charlie Rea of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln. A federal judge sentenced Rea to 75 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing cocaine. After serving his sentence, Rea will be placed on supervised release for five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE
thereader.com

Nebraska’s Dirty Water

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Standing in front of a big screen, Nick Herringer claps in time with a metronome. He draws lines on the screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen appeared in Hall County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing as he is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska. The entire hearing lasted less than two minutes for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Roenz, who did not speak during the hearing, will not waive his extradition.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

A nice Halloween treat as temperatures warm up over the next several days

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was a very nice day as we saw plenty of sunshine with temperatures finding their way into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A surface trough will move into central areas this evening and then southeast tomorrow morning. This will bring an increase in clouds from northwest to southeast overnight. With mostly cloudy skies overnight lows will range from the 20s northwest behind the trough to the low 40s southeast ahead of the trough. Winds will also shift and become more north northwesterly overnight. Temperatures will be a touch cooler on Sunday due to more clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Northwest football takes the first place finish in Top 5 Plays

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Another edition of Top 5 Plays are back in action, see who made the cut above the rest!. 5. Hastings College volleyball’s Rachel Hefta makes the kill in sweep over Doane. 4. Aurora football’s Drew Knust makes the fight into the end zone in...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

