Grand Island hosts annual gun show, vendors talk about gun safety
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — At the gun show in Grand Island, vendors talk gun safety, laws, and a stigma around a gun buying loop hole. “When we came to gun shows it was all old guns, now you’re lucky if you have 5 tables out of 200 that are old guns. It’s all modern stuff now.” said Skip Plock, an antique gun seller.
Gun Show returns to Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Rifle Club held its 30th Annual Gun Show; this time in a new venue. Like most events around the country they took a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols. It returned with over 300 vendors who came from all over the state and some others from Iowa and Wyoming.
Four businesses sold alcohol to minors, failed to check ID
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Four central Nebraska businesses failed alcohol inspections done by the Nebraska State Patrol. On Friday, Oct. 21, investigators conducted inspections in Hall and Howard Counties. This project was supported in whole or part by a grant under the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
'Trunk or Treat' event success in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Grand Island kids are stocked up on candy after a local "Trunk or Treat" Event. The Literacy Council of Grand Island held its second annual Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday night. Many organizations came together to help make the event happen. The Literacy Council of...
Excavator made out of pumpkins wins BD Construction contest
KEARNEY — Rodney Pesek has a creative streak that some might call haunting. Pesek conceived, welded, painted, carved and assembled a mini excavator using not one but six pint-sized pumpkins. His artistry earned him the Best in Show prize at the BD Construction employee pumpkin-decorating contest this month. “I...
Buffalo County drug arrest leads to federal prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Chicago man is going to federal prison on drug charges that originated in Buffalo County. The U.S. Attorney’s office said 31-year-old Charlie Rea of Chicago, Illinois, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Lincoln. A federal judge sentenced Rea to 75 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing cocaine. After serving his sentence, Rea will be placed on supervised release for five years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Our Dirty Water: Nebraska’s nitrate problem is growing worse. It’s likely harming our kids.
Nick Herringer claps along with a metronome. He draws lines on a big screen, repeating patterns drawn by the computer. He identifies icons of cars when they flash before his eyes. This is the 22-year-old’s speech and cognitive therapy, which he has been doing at least twice a week. Every week. For three years.
Nebraska’s Dirty Water
A high school newspaper in Nebraska was shut down after it published LGBTQ stories
When the school year started, Northwest High School in Grand Island, Neb., students signed up for the usual offering of elective classes - choir, band, yearbook. But if they wanted to sign up to be on the student newspaper, the Viking Saga, they were out of luck. MARCUS PENNELL: Everyone's...
GI police: Unsanitary home conditions lead to charges
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island woman is charged with three counts of abuse after police located her and three others living in uninhabitable conditions. Grand Island Police were called out to conduct a welfare check Wednesday morning at a home on West Koenig after neighbors noticed the back patio door open for several days with leaves blowing into the house.
Texas murder suspect will remain in Nebraska for another month
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Texas teen appeared in Hall County Court Friday morning for a preliminary hearing as he is facing a fugitive from justice charge in Nebraska. The entire hearing lasted less than two minutes for 17-year-old Tyler Roenz. Roenz, who did not speak during the hearing, will not waive his extradition.
Kearney Catholic volleyball shines bright in sweep over Ogallala
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - #7 Kearney Catholic volleyball welcomed on in #10 Ogallala for the District C1-7 finals Saturday. In the end, the Stars swept the Indians to claim a spot at states in Lincoln. See embedded video for highlights.
Northwest volleyball claims 22nd straight appearance to state with sweep over York
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - #10 Northwest volleyball traveled to #7 York for the District B-7 finals. In the end, the Vikings claim the win in a sweeping fashion, three sets to none and punch their ticket to a state appearance for the 22nd year in a row. See embedded video...
Minden volleyball whips to a 3-0 victory over Ord
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - Minden volleyball welcomed on in Ord for the C1-2 district finals on Saturday. The Whippets whipped to a 3-0 win to claim a spot at states. See embedded video for highlights.
Norris volleyball claims District B-3 championship with sweep over Hastings
NORRIS, Neb. (KSNB) - #14 Hastings volleyball traveled to Norris Saturday for the District B-3 championship. In the end, the Titans claim the dub in a sweeping 3-0 fashion. See embedded video for highlights.
A nice Halloween treat as temperatures warm up over the next several days
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was a very nice day as we saw plenty of sunshine with temperatures finding their way into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A surface trough will move into central areas this evening and then southeast tomorrow morning. This will bring an increase in clouds from northwest to southeast overnight. With mostly cloudy skies overnight lows will range from the 20s northwest behind the trough to the low 40s southeast ahead of the trough. Winds will also shift and become more north northwesterly overnight. Temperatures will be a touch cooler on Sunday due to more clouds with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Northwest football takes the first place finish in Top 5 Plays
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Another edition of Top 5 Plays are back in action, see who made the cut above the rest!. 5. Hastings College volleyball’s Rachel Hefta makes the kill in sweep over Doane. 4. Aurora football’s Drew Knust makes the fight into the end zone in...
