San Diego, CA

The Most Haunted Places Near San Diego

For those who crave the haunting thrill of the paranormal, San Diego is the perfect destination. Enthusiasts widely consider this one of the spookiest cities in America, and no wonder, given its impressive breadth of creepy locales. From an old house haunted by a tragedy-ridden family to a ship with an eerie crew, discover the five most haunted places near San Diego!
La Posta's Cali Burrito – why you choose to live in San Diego

I'm not sure who first came up with the California burrito, but I'm pretty sure that's what they were going for – stuffing a cheesy burrito with potatoes, just enough to get you home, not enough to put you to sleep immediately. It's not midnight food, it's middle of the night food. And because your recollection of it will be dim, and because you can blame the hangover for how awful you feel the next day, you will remember it fondly. (Apr. 14, 2014)
Christmas in San Diego 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Diego this year? This post covers Christmas San Diego 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Diego, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego

There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
Chula Vista ranks 4th in nation for kids to Trick-or-Treat

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — If you're looking for the perfect place to send your kids trick-or-treating, look no further. According to a recent study by Smart Assets, Chula Vista ranks fourth in the nation for best places to celebrate Halloween. Chula Vista, San Diego and Oceanside all ranked...
Oasis Church in El Cajon welcomes thousands of people to trunk-or-treat

EL CAJON, Calif. — A trunk-or-treat hosted by Oasis Church in the El Cajon area drew thousands of community members and their little ghouls and goblins too!. "We had the best time at Oasis Church! It was fun and a safe atmosphere for the kids to hang out in and run around like mad kids! The costume contest was amazing, and the community here is fantastic," said the mother of a family attending the event.
The man who made it rain, rain, rain in 1916

Charles Hatfield made it rain 105 years ago in San Diego. The only problem was he couldn’t make it stop. A deep dive through the San Diego Historical Society archives courtesy of the OB Rag reveals the legend and facts surrounding this strange, and wet, episode of local history. And, as they said about Liberty Valance, when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.
San Diego’s Whaley House Offers a Haunted History

Disembodied whispers, flickering lights, and doors opening without explanation. Is this the product of paranoia or paranormal activity? Whatever the case, the arrival of spooky season means haunted attractions meet a desire for thrill and adrenaline, making it the perfect time to visit haunted houses. Among the top spooky attractions in Southern California is one with the authentic history and ghost stories necessary for that thrill: the Whaley House.
'Hamilton' offers ticket lottery featuring $10 tickets

SAN DIEGO — The hit musical Hamilton is coming to the Civic Theater. In this Zevely Zone, I interviewed two San Diegans in the cast and share information about a lottery that offers affordable tickets. Hamilton will be the hottest ticket in town but thanks to the lottery everybody can get their shot at a $10 ticket. When Hamilton lights up the Civic Theater, Charlotte Mary Wen and Elijah Reyes will take center stage.
Beach advisory from Del Mar south

DEL MAR — The San Diego County Department of Environmental. Health and Quality issued a beach advisory Friday for beaches from Del Mar south,. citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at San Dieguito River Outlet in Del Mar, Paseo Grande in La...
Comic-Con 2023 Open Registration starts Nov. 5

SAN DIEGO — Open Registration for Comic-Con 2023 begins at 9 a.m. PST on November 5. That's your chance to secure tickets to one of San Diego's biggest events, but you could face some tough competition as thousands of people will also be trying to buy a badge. Registration...
El Cajon's 'Mother Goose Parade' canceled

EL CAJON, Calif. — Organizers of El Cajon's annual 'Mother Goose Parade' announced Friday that the 2022 event was canceled. San Diego County's largest parade, and a staple of generations, was set to welcome thousands of paradegoers on November 20, but instead is now on the backburner, according to Patti Tuttle Shyrock the Executive Director and Past President of the Mother Goose Parade Association, who cited "unprecedented staffing, logistics, and supply chain challenges."
Encinitas Woman Reunited With Dognapped Golden Retriever

An Encinitas woman whose dog was stolen from her yard earlier this month allegedly by an Amazon delivery driver was finally reunited with her Golden Retriever. NBC 7 was outside a Clairemont Petco store to capture the reunion as Finn was returned to his owner, Denise Reppenhagen. "I am beyond...
