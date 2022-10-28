Read full article on original website
Herrell leads Democrat in New Mexico House race: poll
Rep. Yvette Herrell (R-N.M.) holds a double-digit lead over Democratic challenger Gabriel Vasquez in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District race, according to a new poll. An Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released Monday found Herrell with 54 percent support among very likely voters, compared to Vasquez, a former aide to Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and former Las Cruces City councilman, with 41 percent. A separate 4 percent were undecided.
KOAT 7
Journal poll shows changes in Congressional District races
Our state's second congressional district race is almost neck and neck. In a new poll released by the Albuquerque Journal, Democrat Gabe Vasquez is leading current representative Yvette Herrell. Our KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff says the democrat's lead is because of recent redistricting. Our state has three congressional districts,...
kunm.org
County clerks face scrutiny and criticism as election conspiracy theories abound
For electoral officials in New Mexico, voting season begins long before election day, with a summer event known as Election School, where county clerks and some of their staff gather in Albuquerque. Some of the curriculum is regular bureaucracy, updated forms and so forth, said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse...
kunm.org
Election clerks in New Mexico are feeling besieged by false claims and criticism
Days after an intruder attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their house, federal authorities have issued an internal warning, obtained by NPR, of a heightened threat environment during the midterm elections. Misinformation about election security continues to spread. In New Mexico, some activists and officials have been convinced by people touting false claims about voting machines, and it's having a huge impact on local election administrators, as Alice Fordham of member station KUNM reports.
KOAT 7
Lujan Grisham has edge in latest Gubernatorial poll
A new poll is out, in New Mexico's Gubernatorial race. Michelle Lujan Grisham holds a slight edge over Mark Ronchetti, in an Albuquerque Journal poll released on Sunday. The Journal's poll reveals that 50 percent of voters preferred Governor Lujan Grisham, while 42 percent support Ronchetti. Libertarian candidate Karen Bedonie took three percent of the vote, with five percent still undecided.
rrobserver.com
Education amendment up to New Mexico voters
Inside the prekindergarten classrooms at ChildCo Day School, kids engage their imagination as they play with blocks and learn to navigate conflicts. They have space dedicated to books, numbers and family photos. It’s the kind of early childhood program Democrats and Republicans alike have embraced over the past decade as...
pinonpost.com
New info reveals Dem state treasurer candidate’s alleged abusive behavior
As things heat up in the final stretch of election season, one race that hasn’t gotten much attention is the New Mexico state treasurer’s race. That is, until now. Recently, allegations have resurfaced from the past of Laura Montoya, the Democrat candidate for New Mexico state treasurer. Montoya was called out in the Democratic primary for her prior arrest for domestic violence in front of a child.
Biden to travel to New Mexico for events with governor ahead of midterms
President Biden will visit New Mexico next week for events with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), marking the second time a White House official has traveled to the state ahead of November’s midterm elections. Biden will head to New Mexico on Nov. 3, the White House said, for events...
In Alamogordo and Nationally Privacy law violations: who investigates and what are the consequences?
In Alamogordo New Mexico and via national polling Eighty-five percent of American adults say they go online daily—and 31% say they're online constantly—which is likely no surprise considering how much of our modern lives have become tethered to the internet. It's not only the hours we spend scrolling through our social media feeds, checking email, and streaming music playlists.
Deadline to request an absentee ballot is November 3rd
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The last day to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming election is November 3. Registered voters can request an absentee ballot either online, by mail, or in person. Voters are encouraged to mail them back by November 3, take them to any voting location, or drop them off at drop boxes at […]
Proposed changes to New Mexico’s constitutional amendments: What you need to know
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In addition to choosing candidates, voters can also consider changes to the state’s constitution. On the ballot are three proposed amendments, so here’s what you need to know about each. Amendment 1: School funding and calendar changes The first amendment on the ballot could impact education in New Mexico. Currently, New Mexico’s […]
newsfromthestates.com
FBI investigating after Conservation Voters NM gets letter with threats and ‘substance’
Nathan Small (D-Las Cruces) holds out a microphone during a public hearing late last year during a special session of the Legislature. The FBI is looking into a threatening letter received Wednesday at the Santa Fe office of the Conservation Voters New Mexico, according to the organization and an FBI spokesperson.
krwg.org
Republican candidate Jeremy Michael Gay runs for New Mexico Attorney General
Jeremy Michael Gay is the Republican candidate for New Mexico Attorney General. He talked with Jonny Coker to share more about his campaign.
newsfromthestates.com
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
KOAT 7
"We are really overwhelmed": More RSV cases mean more concerns at hospitals across New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More New Mexico hospitals are seeing a jump in respiratory syncytial virus cases among children. The respiratory virus infects the lower lungs and could lead to severe complications like pneumonia and inflammation. Staff at the University of New Mexico Hospital spoke out about the trend during...
Record high visitors nationwide came to New Mexico in 2021
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico saw a record-breaking number of almost 40 million visitors last year, according to a new report released this week by the state’s tourism office. The study determined 39.2 million people came to the Land of Enchantment and generated $7.2 billion in spending...
knau.org
Dozens of Navajo Nation communities report high COVID-19 transmission
Thirty-four communities on the Navajo Nation have been identified as having high COVID-19 transmission. They include Ganado, Chinle and Crownpoint, N.M. Tribal officials urge residents to continue wearing masks, distancing from others and getting vaccines and boosters. The tribe says in the last week, they’ve recorded 280 new known cases...
New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center warns about edibles during Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is Monday and officials are reminding parents to be careful of edibles that look just like regular candy. The New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, says they’ve seen an increase in cannabis-related emergency calls and they fear it could get worse. “You know the two-year-old, the three-year-old those are the kids, […]
1037theriver.com
The Story Behind Colorado’s Beautiful Million Dollar Highway
A ride down Colorado's breathtaking Million Dollar Highway is not only a sight to behold, it is also a ride that for some, will send your blood pressure through the roof. Some people call this stretch of highway through Ouray and the San Juan Mountains the most dangerous highway in America. Is it really? Who built this road, and what were they thinking?
Gadsden ISD increasing security at Chaparral High School after social media threat
EL PASO, Texas -- The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a social media threat was made against students. Officials at Gadsden ISD told ABC-7, a student at Chaparral High saw the threat posted online and reported it to school administration. District officials notified GISD Security. The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office were The post Gadsden ISD increasing security at Chaparral High School after social media threat appeared first on KVIA.
