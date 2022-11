GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A mother who was shot by her son last week in Grand Forks has died. Police said Jennifer Harriso, 53, died of her injuries at Altru Hospital. They said it appears her son, Tyler Harrison, 21, shot his mother numerous times on Wednesday morning before shooting himself in the head in the driveway.

