Beaumont, TX

KFDM-TV

Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Mauriceville suspect accused of hitting, killing Beaumont man with vehicle Sunday

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Mauriceville man accused of hitting and killing a Beaumont man with a vehicle is charged with murder,. The deadly incident happened Sunday at The Trace at North Major apartment complex shortly around 2:30 a.m., according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a victim who was hit by a vehicle.
BEAUMONT, TX
daystech.org

Child shot Saturday in Beaumont’s South End

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a toddler was shot Saturday. It occurred within the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue within the South Park space, Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary confirmed with 12News. Chief Singletary mentioned the capturing was not an accident. The little one acquired non-life-threatening...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Jefferson County judge lifts burn ban

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Due to recent rainfall, Jefferson County is no longer under a burn ban. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick declared the burn ban on Monday, October 10, 2022 and lifted it on Monday, October 31, 2022. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

Small Fire In West Orange

The West Orange Fire Dept. responding quickly to a house fire Saturday, preventing major damage to a home on Smith St. The call came in around 1:15pm at 2420 Smith. Chief David Roberts believes the fire started on the back porch after an ashtray was emptied in a garbage can near the home and then left unattended. Both the homeowner and the department got water on the home quickly, preventing major damage.
WEST ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Amelia Farm and Market no longer operating as a restaurant

BEAUMONT, Texas — Amelia Farm and Market is changing its business model and will no longer operate as a restaurant, focusing only on private events. The Beaumont business announced the change in a Monday Facebook post. At this time, it is unclear what brought about the change. Amelia Farm...
BEAUMONT, TX
cityoflamarque.org

LARGE GRASS FIRE | Jefferson County

Galveston County Emergency Management has just notified surrounding cities. Thank you to all the residents that have called our Emergency Services line. Galveston County Emergency Management has just issued a notification that there is a large grass fire in Jefferson County.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Bridge City man returns home after flesh-eating bacteria forced doctors to amputate his leg

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally returning home. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
12NewsNow

Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday

BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
BEAUMONT, TX
East Texas News

TxDOT hosts virtual construction update

BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has a series of pre-recorded presentations available on its website, TxDOT.gov, which update residents in the region on the US 69 Corridor “Gateway to the Big Thicket” project. The Beaumont District for TxDOT announced on Tuesday that it posted...
BEAUMONT, TX
