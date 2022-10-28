Read full article on original website
'Come if you dare' : Organizers of Lumberton haunted house aiming to raise $500 for Boys Haven
LUMBERTON, Texas — Southeast Texans may get scared at a Lumberton haunted house, but it's for a good cause. "The Haunted House of River Birch" is back for its second annual event. Monday, October 31, 2022 is the last day for residents to go if they dare. Organizers said...
Update: Two children shot at Beaumont residence in South Park neighborhood
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 9:40 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 4300 block of Fonville in reference to a victim of a shooting. When Officers arrived on scene they located an 8 year old male and a 16 year old female each suffering from a gunshot wound. Preliminary investigation has revealed that multiple people where inside the residence when they heard gunshots outside, then discovered that the two children (who were also inside) where shot. No one was able to provide any information about the suspect or suspects. Both children were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Another residence in the 4300 block of Fonville was also struck by gunfire but no one was injured. The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. All Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and you may be eligible for a cash reward.
Residents don't feel safe after drive-by shooting in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police are asking for any information to put a drive-by gunman behind bars. The toll: two children struck but no life-threatening injuries. It was also a very close call for a family in the house next door. Residents tell KFDM /Fox 4 that their neighborhood isn't...
Mauriceville suspect accused of hitting, killing Beaumont man with vehicle Sunday
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Mauriceville man accused of hitting and killing a Beaumont man with a vehicle is charged with murder,. The deadly incident happened Sunday at The Trace at North Major apartment complex shortly around 2:30 a.m., according to a Beaumont Police Department release. Officers responded to the area after receiving a call about a victim who was hit by a vehicle.
Child shot Saturday in Beaumont’s South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a toddler was shot Saturday. It occurred within the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue within the South Park space, Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary confirmed with 12News. Chief Singletary mentioned the capturing was not an accident. The little one acquired non-life-threatening...
Jefferson County judge lifts burn ban
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — Due to recent rainfall, Jefferson County is no longer under a burn ban. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick declared the burn ban on Monday, October 10, 2022 and lifted it on Monday, October 31, 2022. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put...
Furever Homes of SETX asking for help after puppy was possibly hung, tortured
LUMBERTON, Texas — Furever Homes Dogs Rescue of SETX is asking for help to cover the medical costs of a puppy that veterinarians believe was possibly tortured or hung. The puppy was found more than four weeks ago on a road in Hardin County. She is currently being treated at the Main Street Vet Clinic in Lumberton.
Small Fire In West Orange
The West Orange Fire Dept. responding quickly to a house fire Saturday, preventing major damage to a home on Smith St. The call came in around 1:15pm at 2420 Smith. Chief David Roberts believes the fire started on the back porch after an ashtray was emptied in a garbage can near the home and then left unattended. Both the homeowner and the department got water on the home quickly, preventing major damage.
GoFundMe created after Jasper County Sheriff's Office employees, their 6-year-old daughter suffered medical issues
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The 6-year-old daughter of two area first responders is in a Houston hospital battling an undiagnosed medical condition. Her parents are by their daughter's side, even though they themselves are recovering from recent surgeries. A GoFundMe was created to help Lt. Jason Hollyfield, Telecommunications Operator...
8-year-old boy, 16-year-old girl injured after Saturday shooting in Beaumont's South End
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating after a Saturday shooting left an 8-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl injured. It happened in the 4300 block of Fonville Avenue in the South Park area. Beaumont Police responded to the area at 9:40 p.m., after receiving a call about a victim of a shooting.
Families trick-or-treat, celebrate Halloween at popular Calder Place neighborhood in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texans showed up and showed out for Halloween. Many residents stopped by the Calder Place neighborhood, which is known as a big hotspot for trick-or-treaters. There was costumes ranging from scary to creative, unlimited bowls of candy and even some people who set up haunted...
'Lock those doors' : Lumberton residents fall victim to series of vehicle break-ins
LUMBERTON, Texas — A neighborhood in Lumberton experienced a series of car break-ins, leaving residents with stolen money, checks and even firearms. It happened on Friday, October 28th in the early morning hours. Lumberton police tells 12News a man wearing a black hoodie hit a number of homes on...
St. Anne's in Beaumont held school's largest fundraising event of the year
This year's carnival was the big come back. All the money raised goes to the school.
Amelia Farm and Market no longer operating as a restaurant
BEAUMONT, Texas — Amelia Farm and Market is changing its business model and will no longer operate as a restaurant, focusing only on private events. The Beaumont business announced the change in a Monday Facebook post. At this time, it is unclear what brought about the change. Amelia Farm...
LARGE GRASS FIRE | Jefferson County
Galveston County Emergency Management has just notified surrounding cities. Thank you to all the residents that have called our Emergency Services line. Galveston County Emergency Management has just issued a notification that there is a large grass fire in Jefferson County.
Police asking for help identifying suspects in connection with Port Arthur Walmart robbery
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are asking for help identifying two people in connection with an aggravated robbery. Surveillance video released by police shows a boy and girl walking into a Walmart. The video cuts to the girl scanning her phone in the self-checkout area. The video...
Beaumont police say Parkdale Mall burglary suspect's father brought him to police station
BEAUMONT — An update to a story -- Beaumont police say they've identified a burglary suspect and his father helped detectives, who were investigating the case. Investigators say the suspect had stayed after hours at Parkdale Mall on Oct. 9, and mall security didn't know he was there. He...
Bridge City man returns home after flesh-eating bacteria forced doctors to amputate his leg
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — After spending more than a month in the hospital due to a flesh-eating bacteria, a Bridge City man is finally returning home. Carlton Abney is recovering from having his leg amputated after he was exposed to Vibrio Vulnificus, a flesh-eating bacteria. While his family is happy to have him back at home, there is still a long road to recovery ahead of him.
Rail contractor dead after train accident at ExxonMobil plant Friday
BEAUMONT, Texas — Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are investigating after an accident involving a train claimed the life of a Beaumont man at ExxonMobil. It happened on Friday, October 28, 2022. Deputies responded to an emergency call at the Beaumont Lubricant Blending and Packaging Plant, which is part of ExxonMobil, shortly after midnight.
TxDOT hosts virtual construction update
BEAUMONT – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has a series of pre-recorded presentations available on its website, TxDOT.gov, which update residents in the region on the US 69 Corridor “Gateway to the Big Thicket” project. The Beaumont District for TxDOT announced on Tuesday that it posted...
