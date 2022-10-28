Read full article on original website
OKC, Stillwater Police Searching For Missing Girls
Two Oklahoma girls are missing after taking vehicle from home in Stillwater. Officials said 15-year-old Persia Lalehparvaran drove from Stillwater in a family member's car to pick up her 13-year-old cousin Tsegan Jones in Oklahoma City. Family and police believe the pair could be driving out of state to Houston.
Police Searching For Answers After Victim Reports Shooting At Bonfire Party In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating a possible shooting after they say someone was shot Friday night. Police report that a shooting victim showed up at an urgent care facility at 81st and Highway 75 around 11 p.m. The victim told officers they were at a bonfire nearby at the Titan Sports and Performance Center when someone started shooting. The victim also told police that several shots were fired but they were the only person hit, and the injury was not life-threatening.
Police: 2 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
Tulsa Police Looking For 2 People Accused Of Shoplifting
Tulsa Police are looking for two people they say have been stealing from different businesses. The department shared photos of the two persons of interest who they say have walked into stores, picked up items, and walked out without paying. They say they've been seen putting the stolen items in a silver Ford Taurus and leaving.
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley
Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
Teen, 17, shot in the foot during bonfire
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot during a bonfire Friday night, Tulsa police said. Police said they received a report of a shooting victim at an urgent care. Police went to the bonfire in a field just east of the Titan Sports Complex near...
OHP trooper recounts miraculous life-saving moment
An Oklahoma trooper said he is grateful for a second chance, recounting the terrifying incident that changed his life forever.
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
Tulsa Couple Arrested Again On Suspicion Of Drug, Gun Possession
A Tulsa couple arrested once on suspicion of having a large number of drugs and guns is back in jail after, police said, they found more drugs and guns. On October 14th, Jequeaz Johnson and Sheri Alspach were arrested on drug and firearms charges after a routine traffic stop. Then...
Muskogee County deputies arrest two for alleged narcotics, firearm possession
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle on US-69 after seeing it parked near a closed business on Oct. 24. During the traffic stop, police say one of the individuals admitted to concealing paraphernalia and a firearm. After searching the vehicle, deputies found over...
Broken Arrow man reflects on time living across from family found dead in burning home
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As authorities in Broken Arrow investigate the deaths of a family of eight as a murder-suicide, FOX23 spoke with a man who knew the family and used to live near them. On Thursday night, Shaun Kucera turned on FOX23 News and saw what he had...
Tulsa man and woman face additional drug charges after previous arrest
TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman, who were previously arrested drug and gun charges, are now facing more drug charges, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police said they first arrested Shari Alspach and Jequeaz Johnson on October 14 after a traffic stop and search of their home revealed a large amount of drugs and guns. Due to the quantity and variety of drugs seized in that search, police said they needed more time to conduct their investigation.
12-year-old girl in critical condition after falling off hayride
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition after falling off a hayride in Delaware County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m. Saturday night, troopers said 15 kids were sitting on a hayride when the 12-year-old fell off the...
Families file civil lawsuit against person of interest in case of four murdered Okmulgee men
A lawsuit has been filed by the families of four murdered Oklahoma men.
Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of eight family members — including six children found in a burning Oklahoma home — are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to...
Broken Arrow neighborhood shocked after family of eight dead in murder-suicide
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — News that the Broken Arrow Police and Fire Departments are now investigating the deaths of a family of eight as a murder-suicide sent shockwaves through the neighborhood Friday morning. FOX23 spoke with the family’s landlord, Kris Welch, about the investigation. Welch said the tenants, Brian...
Two men charged with drug trafficking after OHP finds 100 pounds of marijuana
The amount of drugs totaled more than $200,000 in street value.
1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting In Muskogee; Police Investigate
Muskogee Police have identified the two men involved in a deadly shootout that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, 18-year-old Roy Thorton died after exchanging gunfire with 22-year-old Randy Cotton. Police say Cotton is being detained by the Muskogee Police Department while recovering from a gunshot...
