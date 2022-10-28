ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police Searching For Answers After Victim Reports Shooting At Bonfire Party In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating a possible shooting after they say someone was shot Friday night. Police report that a shooting victim showed up at an urgent care facility at 81st and Highway 75 around 11 p.m. The victim told officers they were at a bonfire nearby at the Titan Sports and Performance Center when someone started shooting. The victim also told police that several shots were fired but they were the only person hit, and the injury was not life-threatening.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Police Looking For 2 People Accused Of Shoplifting

Tulsa Police are looking for two people they say have been stealing from different businesses. The department shared photos of the two persons of interest who they say have walked into stores, picked up items, and walked out without paying. They say they've been seen putting the stolen items in a silver Ford Taurus and leaving.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley

Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Teen, 17, shot in the foot during bonfire

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot during a bonfire Friday night, Tulsa police said. Police said they received a report of a shooting victim at an urgent care. Police went to the bonfire in a field just east of the Titan Sports Complex near...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Couple Arrested Again On Suspicion Of Drug, Gun Possession

A Tulsa couple arrested once on suspicion of having a large number of drugs and guns is back in jail after, police said, they found more drugs and guns. On October 14th, Jequeaz Johnson and Sheri Alspach were arrested on drug and firearms charges after a routine traffic stop. Then...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man and woman face additional drug charges after previous arrest

TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman, who were previously arrested drug and gun charges, are now facing more drug charges, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police said they first arrested Shari Alspach and Jequeaz Johnson on October 14 after a traffic stop and search of their home revealed a large amount of drugs and guns. Due to the quantity and variety of drugs seized in that search, police said they needed more time to conduct their investigation.
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

12-year-old girl in critical condition after falling off hayride

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 12-year-old girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition after falling off a hayride in Delaware County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m. Saturday night, troopers said 15 kids were sitting on a hayride when the 12-year-old fell off the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Deaths of 8 in Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide

The deaths of eight family members — including six children found in a burning Oklahoma home — are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News On 6

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting In Muskogee; Police Investigate

Muskogee Police have identified the two men involved in a deadly shootout that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, 18-year-old Roy Thorton died after exchanging gunfire with 22-year-old Randy Cotton. Police say Cotton is being detained by the Muskogee Police Department while recovering from a gunshot...
MUSKOGEE, OK
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Tulsa, OK

Tulsa, in the Northeast corner of Oklahoma, is the 2nd most populated city in the state. The large Arkansas River passes right through the city. There is plenty to do in the city, from the Tulsa Air and Space Museum and Planetarium to The Gathering Place, a park filled with gardens, playgrounds, a skate park, a splash pad, and more. Tulsa is also home to some fabulous eateries.
TULSA, OK
