LAWRENCE JONES: Americans are fed up with the Democrats destroying their states and cities
Fox News host Lawrence Jones claims Democrats are dismissing the "top issues" facing America as midterms are only ten days away on "Lawrence Jones Cross Country."
Paul Pelosi Jr. updates on father's condition outside San Francisco hospital after hammer attack
Paul Pelosi Jr., son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul, said "so far so good" when asked about the status of his father who was attacked with a hammer Friday.
Arizona rancher makes desperate plea to Biden after finding total of 16 dead migrants on property
Arizona rancher John Ladd, Idaho sheriff Kieran Donahue, and Texas DPS Lt. Christopher Olivarez joined "Fox & Friends First" to share how the border crisis is affecting all Americans.
Turkish man sentenced to life in prison for pushing pregnant wife off cliff to collect on insurance policy
A 41-year-old Turkish man was sentenced to life in prison for pushing his pregnant wife off a 1,000-foot cliff in a plot to collect on her life insurance policy.
Colorado manhunt underway for suspect accused in quadruple murder
A 21-year-old man is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing four people around 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning at a home in Aurora, Colorado, police say.
Pelosi attack: woman claiming to be suspect David DePape's stepdaughter says he was abusive
A woman claiming to be the stepdaughter of suspected Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape says he was abusive toward her and her siblings, but he tried to be 'a good person.'
Luke Bryan responds to criticism after Gov. Ron DeSantis appears at concert
Luke Bryan released a statement following the critical reaction he got from Twitter for bringing out Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis at his concert.
Left-wing activists harass conservative reading Bible, steal book and rip it up, protester eats pages
Liberal activists protesting a conservative speech at the University of Wisconsin-Madison could be seen shouting down a man reading Bible verses before taking the Bible and ripping it up.
Nancy Pelosi breaks silence on husband Paul's attack: 'Heartbroken and traumatized'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a "Dear Colleague" letter to members of Congress, writing that her family is "heartbroken" after Paul Pelosi was attacked.
Off-duty Minnesota police officer rushes 'without hesitation' to save collapsed man working out at gym
South St. Paul Police Sgt. Michael Dahl is being commended for helping save a man who collapsed at a Minnesota gym this month. The man suffered from sudden cardiac death.
Texas man charged with over 20 counts of aggravated burglary in Austin area
Austin Police arrested Brian Degrate, 33, for his connection to at least 16 robberies in North Austin, and charged him with 21 counts of aggravated robbery.
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support for Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a man he once campaigned against, and will headline an event for him just days ahead of the midterm elections next month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump applauded Rubio’s lead in the polls against...
Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report
Former Miss Rhode Island Julianna Clare Stout has been sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service for sneaking into an Immigration and Customs Enforcmenet (ICE) detention center to see her husband, according to the Justice Department and local reports. Stout, who was elected as a...
Drive-by shooting outside Philadelphia nightclub leaves at least 6 wounded, police say
At least six women suffered gunshot wounds in an apparent drive-by shooting outside Trilogy nightclub in Philadelphia's Northern Liberties neighborhood early Sunday.
Trick-or-treating canceled in Michigan neighborhood after massive cockroach infestation
Wyandotte, Michigan, officials shut down an area of the city on Halloween to prevent trick or treaters from going near a massive cockroach infestation in at a vacant home.
NYC suspects assault elderly man who asked to turn down volume on subway train: police
The New York City Police Department is searching for two suspects who attacked an elderly man over a music complaint while riding a subway train on Thursday.
Failed Idaho governor candidate convicted in cold case death of missing Colorado girl, Jonelle Matthews
A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who vanished decades ago.
Car seat carrying sleeping child shot at during Washington, DC road rage incident: 'People are crazy'
A family in the Washington D.C. area is recovering after their car was shot into multiple times while driving on Interstate 295, striking their son's car seat while he was asleep in it.
Kanye West support at TIAA Bank Field after antisemitic remarks receive condemnation
Georgia’s win over Florida on Saturday night was marred by an antisemitic message that was projected onto TIAA Bank Field, referencing Kanye West’s remarks in interviews earlier this month. The message read that West, who now goes by Ye, was "right about the Jews." Several others messages were...
Susan Smith, South Carolina mom jailed for killing 2 sons, stopped writing to long-distance boyfriend: report
Susan Smith has stopped exchanging romantic letters with a boyfriend from her South Carolina prison, a family member told People.
