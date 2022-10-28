ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Was A 'Control Freak' Throughout Surrogacy Process

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YfKON_0ipQrQab00
@thekellyclarksonshow/youtube

Khloé Kardashian was inspired to research surrogacy after her sister Kim praised the process, which gave her 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 2-year-old son Psalm .

Three months after welcoming her newborn son, the 38-year-old opened up on her own surrogacy journey on the Thursday, October 27, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UOVqm_0ipQrQab00
@thekellyclarksonshow/youtube

"If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable," Khloé admitted to chat-fest host Kelly Clarkson . "I wouldn't have been aware, I wouldn't have known as much."

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S SISTERS EXPRESS 'CONCERN' OVER HER 'VERY SKINNY' FIGURE AFTER TRISTAN THOMPSON SCANDAL

And while the Kocktails with Khloé host gushed about how "open" Kim had been about her experiences with surrogacy, she confessed her own journey was "very different" from her sister's due to contrasts in their personalities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RJdst_0ipQrQab00
mega

"I think her journey was way more ... it was just more comfortable for her," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared. "I'm such a control freak."

TRISTAN THOMPSON ATTEMPTS TO OFFER WORDS OF WISDOM ABOUT 'THE HARD ROUTE' AFTER REPEATEDLY CHEATING ON KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN

"You're a stranger, I just have to trust you," she added. "I love my surrogate, she was amazing. But I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. What are you doing? What are you eating?'"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJ1sN_0ipQrQab00
@thekellyclarksonshow/youtube

Khloé and her estranged ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their son — whose name has yet to be revealed — on Thursday, July 28, months after calling it quits on their on-again, off-again relationship.

The two parted ways after the NBA star's shocking paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols hit headlines last November, only weeks after their son was conceived via surrogate.

The former couple also shares 4-year-old daughter, True , while Tristan has Prince , 5, with Jordan Craig and 10-month-old Theo with Nichols.

Despite his rocky relationship with their mother due to his infidelity, an insider spilled Tristan is still eager to be involved in his children's lives.

"He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life," an insider noted. "He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be."

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Queen Latifah's Son, Rebel, Was Photographed for the First Time During a Sunny Outing With His Mom

In a move that pleasantly surprised her fans, Queen Latifah enjoyed a sunny public outing last weekend in Los Angeles with her 3-year-old son, Rebel, during which the happy duo was captured on camera for the first time. Latifah, who has been notoriously private throughout her 30+ years of fame, looked happy and relaxed as she held her son’s hand during an afternoon of shopping. She and Rebel both wore casual outfits, the latter in an adorable gray monster truck t-shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs, and the former in a white long-sleeve tee, blue shorts, white tennis shoes, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Spotted At Kardashian Halloween Party Reuniting With Khloe: Watch

Tristan Thompson wasn’t scared to spend Halloweekend with his ex Khloe Kardashian and her family. The NBA player, 31, was shown very briefly in the background of a TikTok that North West posted showing off their Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. It looked like he and Khloe, 38, were having a great time bonding with their daughter True, 4, at the party.
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Khloé Kardashian shares her thoughts on having a third baby

Khloé Kardashian is a mom of two, and that is the lucky number for her. The reality tv personality and businesswoman said she is “good” with her daughter True Thomson and newborn son; therefore, the “shop is closed.”. During a recent “The Kelly Clarkson Show” appearance,...
Distractify

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Duggar Bought a New House — Here's a Tour of Their $830,000 Home

Those who have been following Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo since their love story began on TLC's Counting On likely remember the couple relocated to the west coast in 2019. The initial move from Laredo, Texas, to Los Angeles, Calif., happened so that Jeremy could continue his education in seminary school. On social media, fans have watched the couple (who are now parents of two) embrace the city lifestyle and distance themselves from the Duggar family scandals. But now, it seems like the Vuolos are staying in California for good.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

See Inside Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Nature-Themed Nursery for Baby Son Parker

Drew Scott and Linda Phan open up about their design process and inspiration for son Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew +Jonathan Reveal Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are giving an inside look at their nature-themed nursery for son Parker James. The couple, who welcomed their first baby on their fourth wedding anniversary, May 4, opened up about the design process and inspiration for Parker's nursery in the Holiday issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal, on newsstands Friday. Scott, 44, explained that the couple wanted to create...
realitytitbit.com

North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim

North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake

Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Cinemablend

Kim Kardashian Doubled Down With New SKIMS Pics After Kanye West Commented On Her Fashion Again

It’s been a big week for Kim Kardashian between her new podcast stomping on the likes of Meghan Markle and Joe Rogan, dealing with a pricey SEC fine, starring in a new episode of The Kardashians and more. Oh yeah, and she just so happened to drop some new SKIMS content after her ex Kanye West did a bombshell interview with Tucker Carlson where he spoke out about not digging Kim’s fashion sense.
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie Pitt, 14, Rocks Baggy Jeans & Converse On Grocery Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina: Photo

Angelina Jolie, 47, and her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 14, had a fun shopping day over the weekend. The actress and the teen, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, got some groceries as they showed off casual yet stylish outfits. The doting mom wore a gray top and matching sweatpants under a long black coat and black platform sandals as her look-alike wore a gray sweatshirt, light jeans, and black sneakers.
Us Weekly

Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch

Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
ALABAMA STATE
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

145K+
Followers
4K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy