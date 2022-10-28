Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Was A 'Control Freak' Throughout Surrogacy Process

@thekellyclarksonshow/youtube

Khloé Kardashian was inspired to research surrogacy after her sister Kim praised the process, which gave her 4-year-old daughter Chicago and 2-year-old son Psalm .

Three months after welcoming her newborn son, the 38-year-old opened up on her own surrogacy journey on the Thursday, October 27, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show .

"If it wasn't for Kimberly, I definitely don't think I would have been as comfortable," Khloé admitted to chat-fest host Kelly Clarkson . "I wouldn't have been aware, I wouldn't have known as much."

And while the Kocktails with Khloé host gushed about how "open" Kim had been about her experiences with surrogacy, she confessed her own journey was "very different" from her sister's due to contrasts in their personalities.

"I think her journey was way more ... it was just more comfortable for her," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared. "I'm such a control freak."

"You're a stranger, I just have to trust you," she added. "I love my surrogate, she was amazing. But I'm still like, 'I need you sitting next to me all the time. What are you doing? What are you eating?'"

Khloé and her estranged ex Tristan Thompson welcomed their son — whose name has yet to be revealed — on Thursday, July 28, months after calling it quits on their on-again, off-again relationship.

The two parted ways after the NBA star's shocking paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols hit headlines last November, only weeks after their son was conceived via surrogate.

The former couple also shares 4-year-old daughter, True , while Tristan has Prince , 5, with Jordan Craig and 10-month-old Theo with Nichols.

Despite his rocky relationship with their mother due to his infidelity, an insider spilled Tristan is still eager to be involved in his children's lives.

"He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life," an insider noted. "He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be."