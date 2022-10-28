Read full article on original website
Chevy Traverse Running At 10 Days Supply As Of October 2022
National inventory for the Chevy Traverse was running at 10 days supply at the beginning of October, GM Authority has learned from sources familiar with GM’s inventory situation. There were 2,993 units on the ground at U.S. dealers and 9,298 units in transit. Supply of the full-size crossover is...
GM Looking To Increase GMC Terrain Denali Black Diamond Edition Sales
GM is asking its dealerships to increase sales of GMC Terrain Denali units equipped with the Black Diamond Edition package. In fact, GM Authority has learned that GM is seeking to include the Black Diamond Edition (RPO code RFN) package in 40 percent of all Denali sales. First made available...
2023 Chevy Colorado Eight-Speed Automatic Transmission Not All-New
The all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado will mark the beginning of the pickup truck’s third generation, bringing with it a host of upgrades to the exterior, interior, powertrain, and technology. One of the most surprising developments related to the new truck was GM’s decision to iterate the existing eight-speed transmission found in the second generation trucks instead of using its logical successor, the ten-speed automatic transmission found in other GM products.
Here’s When 2022 Chevy Trax Production Will End
Production of the current-generation Chevy Trax subcompact crossover will soon end, and GM Authority has learned that the last 2022 Chevy Trax units will be built on November 30th, 2022 at the GM Bupyeong plant in Korea. Back in March, GM Authority exclusively reported that GM had decided to axe...
Here’s Why Your Chevy Trax 1.4L Engine May Have Performance Issues In Cold Weather
Some units of the Chevy Trax equipped with the turbocharged 1.4L I4 LUV gasoline engine may exhibit engine performance issues in cold weather. Now, a few potential causes for these issues has been identified, with GM offering the following solutions to be performed by a dealer technician. According to a...
Buick Incentive Spending Down 76 Percent In Q3 2022
Buick incentive spending fell 76 percent in Q3 2022 on a year-over-year basis, amid high demand and tight inventories. According a Cox Automotive report (PDF), the average incentive offered on a Buick vehicle sold in the U.S. in Q3 2022 stood at $964 per vehicle, which was down from $4,020 per vehicle in Q3 2021. The average incentive spending across all four of GM brands in the third quarter of this year stood at $1,353 per vehicle.
2023 Chevy Blazer Gets New Black Sport Package
The 2023 Chevy Blazer brings a mid-cycle refresh for the mid-size crossover, including updated exterior styling along with small updates to the interior, headlined by a larger infotainment screen. Now, GM Authority has learned that the 2023 Chevy Blazer is now offered with yet another appearance package called Black Sport Package.
Here’s Where The 2024 GMC Sierra EV Headlamps Are Positioned
GM unveiled the all-new 2024 GMC Sierra EV a few weeks ago, pulling the sheets on a fully electrified variant of the popular pickup. Notably, the GMC Sierra EV front fascia incorporates an interesting new design with a unique lighting treatment, and now, GM Authority is taking a closer look.
2023 Chevy Colorado LT: Live Photo Gallery
GM recently pulled the sheets off the 2023 Chevy Colorado. This all-new for 2023 model represents the first model year of the third generation of the mid-size pickup truck. Today, we’re getting a real-world look at the redesigned Colorado in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery. What we...
Chevy Trailblazer Sales Maintain Fourth Place In Segment During Q3 2022
Chevy Trailblazer sales decreased in the United States, Canada, and South Korea during the third quarter of 2022. Note that this sales data and report refers to the Trailblazer subcompact crossover, and not the larger body-on-frame SUV that’s sold under the same nameplate in other global markets. Chevrolet Trailblazer...
2025 GMC Sierra EV AT4: The All-Electric Off-Roader
GM revealed the GMC Sierra EV earlier this month. The all-electric pickup will be GMC’s volume player in the nascent, but rapidly-growing electric vehicle space, joining the Hummer EV models as well as the Chevy Silverado EV in GM’s EV expanding portfolio. Today, we’re taking a closer look...
Chevy Spark Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Spark discount continues to offer low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Spark. No other incentives are available as the Spark will be discontinued after the 2022 model year. Chevy Spark Incentives. Chevy Spark discount offer in October 2022 is as follows:
Recon Launches GMC Hummer EV AWD Ebike
GMC Hummer EV enthusiasts who enjoy hitting the dirt on two wheels just as much as four may be interested in the new GMC Hummer EV All-Wheel Drive Ebike from Recon Power Bikes, which offers both substantial all-electric muscle, as well as two-wheel grip on demand. Recon Power Bikes is...
SVE Launches 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC 2023 Chevy Camaro Stage I And Stage II
Chevy Camaro fans looking for big four-figure performance will find it with the new 2023 Supercharged Yenko/SC 2023 Chevy Camaro Stage I and Stage II from Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE). SVE is the exclusive builder for the current-generation Yenko vehicles, offering a range of high-performance upgrades for models like the...
Here Are The 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Fuel Economy Ratings
GM pulled the sheets on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V in January, introducing a new go-fast variant of the iconic luxury SUV with a supercharged heartbeat and all the trimmings. The question is – how does the Cadillac Escalade-V compare to the rest of the lineup in terms of fuel economy?
2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing No Longer Available To Order
The 2023 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the ferocious big brother to the equally-outstanding Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. Both Cadillac super sedans offer herculean-levels of performance packaged in a practical four-door layout, along with an (exclusive!) standard manual transmission. For obvious reasons, these super Caddys are highly desirable and lauded for their capabilities. The demand has reflected this, as all units are now spoken for.
2022 GMC Canyon No Longer Available To Order
The 2022 GMC Canyon is the final model year for the second-generation pickup. GM will cease production as it prepares to shift focus toward the next-generation 2023 GMC Canyon early next year. In addition, the Elevation Standard trim has been built out as of October 24th, 2022, meaning only Elevation,...
GM Cleared Out Three Quarters Of Its 95,000 Vehicle Backlog
GM, among other automakers, has circumnavigated the microchip shortage by building partially-finished examples of vehicles. This allows GM to keep production lines rolling and get the vehicles into customer hands as soon as the materials needed are secured. At its height, GM had a 95,000 backlog of vehicles waiting to be finished, and now, the Detroit-based automaker has less than 25,000 vehicles left waiting. For comparison, Ford has about 40,000 unfinished vehicles to clear out.
GM Is Benchmarking The Polestar 2 EV
GM Authority spy photographers recently captured The General benchmarking the all-electric Polestar 2 sedan in the vicinity of the Milford Proving Ground. First breaking cover in February of 2019, the Polestar 2 made splashdown as the brand’s first fully electric, volume model. The four-door is characterized by horizontal styling elements for the front fascia, with LED lighting in front and T-shaped lighting signatures. A panoramic roof is seen up top, while the profile shows off large multi-spoke alloy wheels, crisp white body panels, and black trim pieces.
GM Puts Temporary Hold On Twitter Advertising In Wake Of Musk Buyout
GM has suspended its advertising efforts on Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition of the social media platform. The automaker says that it will evaluate Twitter’s direction moving forward to determine the best way to utilize the platform for advertising purposes. “We are engaging with Twitter...
