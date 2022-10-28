ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk Has Pulled More Than 50 Tesla Employees Into His Twitter Takeover

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now sole director and CEO of Twitter, is asking employees of the social network to redesign their subscription and verification systems within one week. Musk has authorized dozens of Autopilot software engineers, and other Tesla employees, to do code reviews and more at the social network.
Lula's Victory in Brazil Sparks Optimism on Deforestation, With Ramifications for the World

The 77-year-old, who narrowly won Brazil's presidential election Sunday, has vowed to cut deforestation to zero and set new emissions targets. He will face numerous challenges, including the strength of organized crime in the Amazon, gaining political consensus, existing budget commitments and his concurrent pledges to boost economic growth, increase welfare spending and support public services.

