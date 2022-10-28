Read full article on original website
Chinese Tech Giants' Push Into U.S., Europe's Markets Sets Up Potential Clash With Amazon
Pinduoduo and TikTok owner ByteDance have launched international cross-border e-commerce websites in the last few months, aiming to take a crack at selling Chinese products to foreign buyers. The move sets the two Chinese tech firms up for a clash with Amazon as they expand overseas. ByteDance launched a fashion...
Black Sea Deal Suspension Will Drive Up Grain and Meat Prices in Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific could soon face higher prices and lower availability of meat after Russia suspended a U.N.-brokered deal that had allowed safe grain shipments out of the Black Sea. For many Asian countries, grains such as wheat, corn, and soybeans are needed for animal feed to produce beef, pork, poultry as...
Hong Kong Monetary Authority Chief Defends Currency Peg, Says It Brings Stability
Maintaining a stable exchange rate through the calibration of interest rates continues to be paramount to Hong Kong, said the chief of Hong Kong's de facto central bank. It would be up to the government, through fiscal policies, to stimulate economic growth while the HKMA would focus monetary policies on steadying the Hong Kong dollar against the greenback.
The Diesel Market Is in a Perfect Storm as Prices Surge, Supply Dwindles Ahead of Winter
Diesel prices have increased 33% for November deliveries and are expected to go higher. Diesel supply in the Northeast, the drought-stricken Mississippi River, and a potential rail strike are contributing to higher fuel demand with calls for federal government intervention to increase supply. Diesel reserves have not been this low...
Euro Zone Inflation Hits Record High of 10.7% as Growth Slows Sharply
Preliminary data on Monday from Europe's statistics office showed headline inflation came in at an annual 10.7% this month. This represents the highest ever monthly reading since the euro zone's formation. The 19-member bloc has faced higher prices, particularly on energy and food, for the past 12 months. But the...
World Needs to Accept the Urgent Need for Fossil Fuel Investment Now, BP CEO Says
"Our strategy as BP ... is to invest in hydrocarbons today, because today's energy system is a hydrocarbon system," energy supermajor's CEO, Bernard Looney, says. Looney said his company is "obviously trying to produce those hydrocarbons with the lowest possible emissions." A major producer of oil and gas, BP says...
1 in 3 Voters Say Fixing the U.S. Economy Should Be Top Priority—Here Are 3 of the Money Issues They Care About Most
This election season, voters are laser-focused on one big issue: the economy. Americans rank inflation as the most important problem facing the U.S., followed by jobs and the overall economy, an October Ipsos/Reuters poll found. In the last year, Americans aimed to go back to dining out, traveling and enjoying...
S. Korea police admit responsibility for Halloween tragedy
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s police chief admitted “a heavy responsibility” for failing to prevent a recent crowd surge that killed more than 150 people during Halloween festivities in Seoul, saying Tuesday that officers didn’t effectively handle earlier emergency calls about the impending disaster. The admission came as the South Korean government faces growing public scrutiny over whether the crowd surge Saturday night in Seoul’s Itaewon district, a popular nightlife neighborhood, could have been prevented and who should take the responsibility for the country’s worst disaster in years. “I feel a heavy responsibility (for the disaster) as the head of one of related government offices,” Yoon Hee Keun, commissioner general of the Korean National Police Agency, told a televised news conference. “Police will do their best to prevent a tragedy like this from happening again.” Yoon said an initial investigation has found that there were many urgent calls by citizens notifying authorities about the potential danger of a crowd gathering in Itaewon, but officers who had received those calls didn’t respond to them in a satisfactory manner.
Ukraine news - live: Russia says it has completed partial mobilisation
Swathes of Ukraine’s capital have been left without access to water or electricity following what the country’s energy minister called “another barbaric attack” on the country’s critical infrastructure, including several hydroelectric power plants.The mayor of Ukraine‘s capital has said that 80 per cent of consumers in Kyiv have been left without water supplies “due to the damage to a power facility near” the city from relentless Russian strikes on Monday.Local authorities were working on restoring the supplies as soon as possible, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, telling Kyiv residents in the meantime to “stock up on water from the nearest...
