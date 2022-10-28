ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Bay County Courthouse is making temporary changes.

WMBB
WMBB
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ibmz3_0ipQpDHy00

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB )– Starting November first, the Bay County Courthouse will close most of its parking and change the main entrance.

The parking should last only 60 to 90 days. Clerk of Court Bill Kinsaul said the Courthouse is re-doing the parking to put in storm drain and utilities. Parking will now be moved to the corner of Magnolia and Fourth Street.

The Courthouse entrance will be moved to the north end of the building, on the side with the flag poles.

Kinsaul said the construction project at the courthouse will be worth it in the end.

Marianna police arrest man for 2018 murder

“So we are adding an additional courthouse or an annex to the courthouse that will make up for all the space that we lost after Hurricane Michael on 11th Street, which was the juvenile courthouse to the family law courthouse over there,” said Kinsaul.” So it’ll add a couple more courtrooms and judicial space that we’ve been lacking since that building was closed after the hurricane.”

The inside of the courthouse will also be remodeled. The construction includes remodeling the first and second floor, which Kinsaul said, everyone would know as the ‘Old Courthouse.’

There will be signs directing drivers to the temporary parking area of the Bay County Courthouse.

Kinsaul said the construction should wrap up in early 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Officials looking for buyer to repurpose empty Bay Co. Juvenile Justice Courthouse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been empty for years. Now, Bay County officials are trying to do something with the former Bay County Juvenile Courthouse. The building has been vacant since it was damaged four years ago in Hurricane Michael. However, Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale told NewsChannel 7 there were plans in the works to move the juvenile courthouse well before the storm.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Man confessed to Panama City Beach murder

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The man accused of killing his father in Panama City Beach confessed to the crime, even telling investigators where he shot the victim and where he hid the gun, according to court records. Deputies were called to a home on Jace Lane on September 22 where they found the body […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Jackson schools locked down after federal inmate escapes

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Schools in Jackson County were locked down Monday after an inmate escaped the federal prison there. “Deputies are currently trying to locate FCI escaped inmate Chesney Jones. Jones is described as being about 6’1″ and 200 pounds,” Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies wrote on their Facebook page. “She was last seen wearing […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Car crashes through Walton Co. beach access

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A car crashed through the Blue Mountain Beach public beach access early Sunday morning. A little after 5:00 a.m. Troopers said an Infiniti SUV was heading south on County Road 83 coming up on Blue Mountain Road in some bad weather. The driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old Illinois man, […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Two arrested after hit and run in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Deputies with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after a hit and run accident over the weekend. On Saturday, deputies responded to a traffic crash with injuries near Damascus Freewill Baptist Church on Kynesville Highway shortly before 1:00 p.m. While on the way to the scene, they received information that one of the vehicles involved had fled.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Traffic advisory includes total closure of Hwy. 98; details on detours

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — U.S. 98 at Hurlburt Field Main Gate Traffic Shift and Road...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Man drives down beach access off Blue Mountain Road

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A beach access has been closed after a crash Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers report that a 34-year-old man from Illinois was driving down County Road 83 at a high speed. Troopers said there was inclement weather when the driver was approaching Blue Mountain Road.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Jackson County woman charged with attempted murder

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A woman used three guns to fire nine times at a Sneads’ man, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday. She missed. After the shooting both the victim and the woman called 911 but the woman, Sarai Torres, left the scene before deputies arrived. Torres was quickly found and “during the […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Calling all trick or treaters

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Sanderson sisters are out and about inviting everyone to a special event at the Bay County Fairgrounds. Local businesses, including Certified Roofing Solutions, LLC, are joining forces to host a Trunk or Treat event. Tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. trick or treaters...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Thousands get their spook on at Lynn Haven Halloween Carnival

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Residents from all across Bay County got their spook on at Sharon Sheffield Park Monday night. The annual Lynn Haven Halloween Carnival had an impressive turnout as kids got to trunk or treat for candy. “I highly recommend everyone to come out here,” resident Ayanna Morgan.” It’s very fun, family […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Public’s help sought to solve 48-year-old Florida homicide case

FLORIDA – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help to solve a nearly 50-year-old homicide case. Investigators believe persons living in Citrus County, Panama City, and Miami may have information that could help solve the case. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

Samson teen dies in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNT, Fla. (WTVY) - A Samson teen is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Walton County Friday night. Law enforcement tells News4 that the 18-year-old teen, whose name has not been identified, was turning onto State Road 83 when he collided with a pickup truck.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Announces $4.9 Million for Rural Communities in Northwest Florida

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced $4.9 million in infrastructure investments to eight rural Northwest Florida communities through the Rural Infrastructure Fund (RIF) program. Awards include upgrading water and wastewater utilities, constructing public roadways and public building renovations. These awards will support business growth in Calhoun, Gadsden, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

One killed, two injured in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man was killed, and two other people were injured in a traffic crash north of DeFuniak Springs in Walton County Friday night. Troopers with Florida Highway Patrol report around 8 p.m., a car with a driver and passenger was traveling east on C.R. 192, and was about to make a left turn onto S.R. 83.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Fire engulfs Panama City home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two residents are safe after waking up to a fire in their home. It happened sometime overnight at a home of highway 77 near Baldwin Avenue. According to officers and firefighters on scene, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the home. Two people were inside at the time and made it out safely. Bay County Fire, Panama City Fire, and even first responders in Lynn Haven all responded. The home is right next door to a nearby business – but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading. The fire remains under investigation.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Suspects sought in fatal hit-and-run

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Police are searching for three people they want to question about fatal hit and run. Investigators said the three men are connected to a vehicle believed to have hit and killed a Lynn Haven man Tuesday night. The vehicle then left the scene. Officers said Mark Butler pulled […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy