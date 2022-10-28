Read full article on original website
21-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In San Diego (San Diego, CA)
According to the San Diego Police Department, a pedestrian accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that the crash happened in the 1100 block of Garnet Avenue at around 1:59 a.m.
7 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Chula Vista (Chula Vista, CA)
According to the Chula Vista Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that the crash happened on Otay Lakes Road East at around 9:53 p.m. The officials reported that a Honda lost control and veered off Otay Lakes Road.
Driver carjacked on busy Pacific Beach street
Bystanders, including some bouncers from nearby clubs, saw what was happening and ran over to help, but the driver was thrown to the ground and the suspected carjacker sped away in the Volkswagen.
San Diego’s longstanding practice of chalking tires upheld in court
A court has ruled San Diego's longstanding practice of chalking tires as a method to enforce time limits in parking spaces doesn't violate the Fourth Amendment.
Washington Examiner
Police in California conduct home raids with redacted search warrants: Report
Police in San Diego County, California, and FBI agents reportedly coordinated to conduct several early-morning raids on homes with redacted search warrants. The redactions included the location and the people being searched by the warrants, according to a CBS affiliate in San Diego. The raids were conducted Thursday morning, with...
KPBS
Wooden high rises? San Diego hopes 'mass timber' can help with climate goals
On the western edge of Scripps Ranch, just off I-15, construction crews are assembling a 10-story building made entirely out of wood. But the building won't ever be inhabited — in fact, crews will be tearing it down next year. That's because the building, officially called the NHERI Tall...
San Diego weekly Reader
Ironsmith Coffee owner shot in neck and face
Jmar Teyvan Tarafa, 31, is now held without bail, after he allegedly tried to shoot an Encinitas coffee shop owner point-blank in the face, according to statements by a prosecutor late yesterday, October 17, 2022. Prosecutor Helen Kim said the owner of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters told Tarafa to leave his...
Woman shot while sitting inside car in Barrio Logan
A 26-year-old woman was shot and injured while sitting in her car in Barrio Logan on Saturday, the San Diego Police Department said.
Ship crew returning to San Diego rescued from fire off Mexican coast
The crew of a fishing vessel returning to San Diego from Cabo San Lucas was rescued after the ship engine caught fire off the Mexican coast, the U.S Coast Guard said.
eastcountymagazine.org
ANTI-PANHANDLING SIGNS OF LA MESA SPARK DEBATE, DENUNCIATIONS AND EVEN PRANKS
October 28, 2022 (La Mesa) - A disabled Vietnam-era veteran named John sat under an Ikea umbrella on a La Mesa median Tuesday. He displayed a neatly lettered sign that read: “Please help with what you can. Every little bit helps, even change.”. John wouldn’t give his last name...
4 Stabbed at Halloween Party in San Diego’s Stockton Neighborhood
Three men and a woman were stabbed Saturday in the Stockton neighborhood of San Diego while standing in the street talking after leaving a Halloween party, police said. At 2:11 a.m. Saturday, the victims were confronted by another group who attended the party in the 100 block of 31st Street, said Officer D. O’Brien of the San Diego Police Department.
San Diego Jeweler Leo Hamel Gets Probation, Home Confinement, in Firearms Case
Prominent San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel was sentenced Friday to one year of probation, plus 100 days of home confinement, for buying firearms illegally from former San Diego County Sheriff’s Captain Marco Garmo. Hamel, 65, pleaded guilty to purchasing numerous “off-roster” firearms from Garmo, who was sentenced to a...
Man found on dirt trail near homeless encampment dies
Santee patrol deputies received a radio call to assist the Santee Fire Department regarding a medical emergency at the end of Chubb Lane, west of North Magnolia Avenue, just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
aarp.org
A ‘Walking Action Plan’ for La Mesa, California
Following is an AARP summary of the walking action plan developed by Janet Castaños, a State Walking College Fellow, for the southwestern part of the city. Built along an undeveloped corridor in the western part of the city, the four-mile West La Mesa Urban Trail will link four schools, two parks and three community centers as well as numerous restaurants and businesses.
Top stolen vehicles in the City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
San Diego businesses might soon have to figure out a new way to serve items to-go as Styrofoam ban looms
SAN DIEGO — San Diegans may soon see new rules for single-use plastics, especially Styrofoam products such as to-go food containers and cups. "San Diego is ready to say goodbye to Styrofoam," said Councilmember Joe LaCava, moments before the San Diego City Council's Environment Committee voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance, which will now go to the full council for final approval.
2 dead, multiple injured in crash near Mission Beach
The San Diego Fire Department was dispatched to the scene of a two vehicle collision on the 2900 block of Mission Boulevard on Saturday around 3:15 p.m., said Battalion Chief, Johnny Flores.
Man struck by motorcyclist in suspected DUI crash near Pacific Beach
A 30-year-old man driving a motorcycle eastbound on 1100 Garnet Avenue struck a pedestrian just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, said San Diego Police Department Watch Commander, Officer Fisher.
DUI collision leaves a pedestrian with life-threatening injuries
San Diego police are investigating a collision that left a 21-year-old man with life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning.
Well-known San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel sentenced in gun trafficking case
Prominent San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel was sentenced Friday for his role in a gun trafficking operation.
