ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego weekly Reader

Ironsmith Coffee owner shot in neck and face

Jmar Teyvan Tarafa, 31, is now held without bail, after he allegedly tried to shoot an Encinitas coffee shop owner point-blank in the face, according to statements by a prosecutor late yesterday, October 17, 2022. Prosecutor Helen Kim said the owner of Ironsmith Coffee Roasters told Tarafa to leave his...
ENCINITAS, CA
aarp.org

A ‘Walking Action Plan’ for La Mesa, California

Following is an AARP summary of the walking action plan developed by Janet Castaños, a State Walking College Fellow, for the southwestern part of the city. Built along an undeveloped corridor in the western part of the city, the four-mile West La Mesa Urban Trail will link four schools, two parks and three community centers as well as numerous restaurants and businesses.
LA MESA, CA
CBS 8

Top stolen vehicles in the City of San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego businesses might soon have to figure out a new way to serve items to-go as Styrofoam ban looms

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans may soon see new rules for single-use plastics, especially Styrofoam products such as to-go food containers and cups. "San Diego is ready to say goodbye to Styrofoam," said Councilmember Joe LaCava, moments before the San Diego City Council's Environment Committee voted 4-0 in favor of the ordinance, which will now go to the full council for final approval.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy