WDIO-TV
UMD men’s & women’s hockey teams stay put in latest rankings, Kaiser earns NCHC honor
After top ranked battles over the weekend neither the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s or women’s hockey teams budged in the latest USCHO.com rankings. The men stayed at number 19 after a 3-2 and 4-2 win over then-number 20 Cornell University. Contributing two goals and an assist in the weekend sweep UMD junior Wyatt Kaiser earned National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) Desfenseman of the Week honors.
UMD women’s hockey finds different ways to create offense
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team split their top 5 showdown against Wisconsin, narrowly falling 4-3 on Saturday. Still the overall performance and grit from the team, being able to score goals in different situations, was encouraging. “We put ourselves in a position to win and...
UMD women’s hockey splits weekend with Wisconsin
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team hosted Wisconsin on Saturday, looking for back-to-back wins. UMD outshot the Badgers in all periods, for a total of 38-26. Hanna Baskins opened the scoring for the Bulldogs with her first collegiate goal. However UMD fell 4-3, next weekend the...
UMD men’s hockey tops Cornell on Saturday
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) men’s hockey team was looking for back-to-back victories against Cornell on Saturday. Dominic James opened the scoring for UMD with a breakaway tally in the first period, along with another goal later in the game. Zach Stejskal made 31 saves in the game,...
Weather Sketch: MM
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Interview: 1894 Duluth Murder Mystery
Emily Kahnke, host from Unnatural: A True Crime Podcast joins GMN to discuss the 1894 murder mystery in Duluth that took the nation by storm. Compensation for Camp Lejeune Victims, Some May Be Entitled to Over $230,000. Camp Lejeune Claims. Top Heart Surgeon: This Simple Trick Helps Empty Your Bowels...
A deeper dive into Minnesota politics
The midterm election is just one week from tomorrow and a plethora of issues are on the ballot. WDIO political insiders gave a deeper insight into what’s on the ballot. What do you think is the biggest issue for Minnesotans right now?. “I think primarily the Minnesotans are probably...
First look at the Lincoln Park Resource Center Community Garden
Dozens of community members gathered to get a first look at the Lincoln Park Resource Community Garden. Organizers say that it will help fill the gap for people that struggle with accessing fresh food, as the neighborhood is considered a food desert. Jhonrae Reeves, the program manger, explains the set...
Fire on Monday destroys home in Carlton County
A fire destroyed a home in Carlton County on Monday morning. According the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:24 a.m., authorities responded to a report of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Gault Road in Silverbrook Township, southwest of Wrenshall, Minn. According to the Sheriff’s office, the...
Duluth Pottery and Tile celebrates 5 years in Lincoln Park
Longtime local business Duluth Pottery is celebrating 5 years at its Lincoln Park location, but it has been around for much longer. Try 19 years. The business specializes in pottery, but is now expanding to printing too. Saturday night they welcomed the community to celebrate with them with costumes, music, dancing, and art. There anniversary always falls near Halloween.
Traffic moves slowly around accident on I-35 near Mahtowa
A rollover accident on I-35 near the Atkinson Bridge stalled traffic for a time on Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident occured on the southbound lane of I-35 between Exit 235 and Exit 227 Carlton County Road 4 near Mahtowa. The accident occured around 4:30 p.m....
Carlton apartment fire displaces several families
The Red Cross is doing what they can to help those displaced in a Carlton apartment fire. It happened at 218 Chestnut Avenue. At 3:41pm Friday- a caller reported an electrical fire and smoke coming from the second story of the complex. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers noticed smoke was primarily coming from the main entry into the complex.
Giant pumpkins become monsters at Pier B
Two giant, carved monsters now sit on the lawn outside Pier B Resort. Mike Rudolph fashioned the monsters out of monster-sized pumpkins grown at Jerry’s Pumpkin Patch in Sturgeon Lake. Jerry Gibson said he’s been playing around with growing giant pumpkins for a decade, but he really got serious...
Love-A-Pet Adoption Campaign
It was a fun weekend for pet lovers in the Duluth area, has animal Allies Humane Society held its annual year-end love-a-pet campaign and celebration which was in conjunction with Miller Hill Subaru. The event attracted pet owners and those who were looking to adopt new ones. There were a...
Garfield Ave. reopens after oversized truck became stuck
Garfield Avenue was temporarily shut down on Monday afternoon when an oversized truck with a load got stuck just before noon. The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the road was open to traffic approximately one hour later. According to MnDOT, an oversized, overweight load got stuck at the intersection of...
