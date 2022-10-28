ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somers School District: Enforcement is needed for cars that illegally pass school buses

By News 12 Staff
The Somers School District says more enforcement is needed after conducting an investigation into drivers who illegally pass stopped school buses.

In two months, Somers Schools and the company named BusPatrol recorded 180 cars that blew past stopped buses whose stop signs were displayed.

BusPatrol put cameras on 59 buses to collect that video evidence.

In some shots, students can be seen waiting on cars that go right past their bus before they cross.

Parents and students in Westchester County say there's going to be an accident soon if this problem is not controlled.

