Tanya Parks-Lucero
3d ago

Of course, blame is passed on to “the republican DA” instead of seeing the actual facts and evidence that apparently they were unable to prosecute regarding the gun because of an issue, I assume that the problem was regarding the search and seizure. However, we need to stop playing tit for tat and do better in all capacities. From the first contact officers have with a felon. Our officers deal with extremely dangerous situations and people. It becomes exhausting, especially when they are working longer hours due to a shortage of officers. We need a better system in place and obviously, our current system and powers that be have failed to make any of the issues a priority. It’s my opinion, that We need new leadership in our state and country that don’t have a personal agenda to keep. We have to protect ourselves and unite not do as we have. The people of NM need to do What’s right at the Poll this upcoming election. Blessings to all.

KRQE News 13

Former Lujan Grisham staffer claims he is receiving death threats

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile public relations professional who accused Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of sexual harassment when he worked for her says his life is in danger. Last night, James Hallinan called New Mexico State Police from Philadelphia to tell them he was being threatened by someone named Angel on social media. Since Hallinan no […]
kunm.org

Election clerks in New Mexico are feeling besieged by false claims and criticism

Days after an intruder attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their house, federal authorities have issued an internal warning, obtained by NPR, of a heightened threat environment during the midterm elections. Misinformation about election security continues to spread. In New Mexico, some activists and officials have been convinced by people touting false claims about voting machines, and it's having a huge impact on local election administrators, as Alice Fordham of member station KUNM reports.
newsfromthestates.com

Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia

Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
Law & Crime

New Mexico Child Abuser Who Dismembered a 10-Year-Old Girl Slain on Her Birthday Is Sentenced to Prison

A 38-year-old man in New Mexico will spend several decades behind bars for his role in the killing and dismemberment of his girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter six years ago. Second Judicial District Court Judge Cindy Leos on Thursday handed down the maximum sentence of 37.5 years to Fabian Elias Gonzales, who was convicted on one count each of reckless abuse of a child resulting in death and conspiracy, as well as seven counts of tampering with evidence in the 2016 slaying of young Victoria Martens, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
KRQE News 13

Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man KRQE News 13 exposed in an investigation for fraudulently filing deeds for Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is now accused of hiring a hitman to cover up his federal crimes. Mystery, money, and sex scandals surround the sprawling Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, once owned by convicted […]
pinonpost.com

New info reveals Dem state treasurer candidate’s alleged abusive behavior

As things heat up in the final stretch of election season, one race that hasn’t gotten much attention is the New Mexico state treasurer’s race. That is, until now. Recently, allegations have resurfaced from the past of Laura Montoya, the Democrat candidate for New Mexico state treasurer. Montoya was called out in the Democratic primary for her prior arrest for domestic violence in front of a child.
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center warns about edibles during Halloween

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is Monday and officials are reminding parents to be careful of edibles that look just like regular candy.  The New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, says they’ve seen an increase in cannabis-related emergency calls and they fear it could get worse.  “You know the two-year-old, the three-year-old those are the kids, […]
KOAT 7

One in custody after a shooting near Roswell High School

ROSWELL, N.M. — Roswell police have taken one person into custody after a shooting happened near Roswell High School on Friday afternoon. Roswell Police say the shooting happened near the high school at about 1:30 p.m. Police placed the school on a brief lockdown as they worked to find the suspect.
