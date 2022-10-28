Of course, blame is passed on to “the republican DA” instead of seeing the actual facts and evidence that apparently they were unable to prosecute regarding the gun because of an issue, I assume that the problem was regarding the search and seizure. However, we need to stop playing tit for tat and do better in all capacities. From the first contact officers have with a felon. Our officers deal with extremely dangerous situations and people. It becomes exhausting, especially when they are working longer hours due to a shortage of officers. We need a better system in place and obviously, our current system and powers that be have failed to make any of the issues a priority. It’s my opinion, that We need new leadership in our state and country that don’t have a personal agenda to keep. We have to protect ourselves and unite not do as we have. The people of NM need to do What’s right at the Poll this upcoming election. Blessings to all.
