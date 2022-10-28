ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

West Ashley pizza restaurant remembers employee killed in 2021 robbery

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zImxS_0ipQnwvX00

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley location of Paisano’s Pizza Grill was closed Thursday as staff celebrated the life of a former employee.

Logan Traynham was killed in a robbery shortly after 9:00 p.m. on October 27, 2021.

One year later, the restaurant gave those who knew Traynham the day off to reflect on the impact he made. In a Facebook post , Paisano’s said “we miss and think about you every day, Logan,” and thanked customers for their thoughts and prayers.

The Charleston Police Department arrested one man and two teens in connection to Traynham’s death. They were all charged with armed robbery and murder.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Victim in Hampton Inn shooting identified by Berkeley County Coroner

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's office has identified the victim of a shooting at the Summerville Hampton Inn. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Michael Britt of California. On Wednesday, Summerville PD responded to a shooting at the Hampton Inn. Britt was found at the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Evidence points to N. Charleston shooting being justified, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say one person is dead after a shooting on North Atlantic Boulevard Monday morning. Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says an officer was patrolling the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot in the area. Officers found a 46-year-old...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

CPD: 4 injured in shooting at West Ashley apartment

CPD: 4 injured in shooting at West Ashley apartment. CPD: 4 injured in shooting at West Ashley apartment. Two killed, child injured in Colleton County crash. Decorations on display for area trick or treating. Charleston Co. officials monitoring for threats on …. Charleston Co. officials monitoring for threats on Election...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

West Ashley restaurant to close after 18 years

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – After 18 years of service, Caroline’s Aloha Bar in Avondale will close its doors in November. Caroline’s Aloha Bar announced on Friday that the restaurant will presently close on November 12. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years! We’ve appreciated your continued support over these years!” the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies investigating weekend Hollywood shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was reportedly shot multiple times over the weekend in the Hollywood area. According to a report, deputies were called to the Medical University of South Carolina after learning that a patient was transported after being shot Sunday night during an […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

NCPD investigating fatal “justified shooting”

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating a fatal Monday morning shooting which preliminary evidence indicates was justified. According to NCPD, an officer was patrolling the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. when he heard a gunshot. Shortly after, dispatch received a call...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

4 teens shot at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley where they found four people shot. Neighbors at Orleans Garden Apartments called CPD after hearing gunfire ring out early Sunday morning. “Approximately about 3:20,” CPD Sgt. Lee Mixon said “3:24-ish, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police investigating Saturday shooting in Walterboro

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Walterboro are investigating after a man was shot over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the man was injured by a gunshot to the leg before a deputy was flagged down to his location, just before 2 p.m. The man, located in the area of Wichman and […]
WALTERBORO, SC
wpde.com

Creepy Carolina: The legend of Lavinia Fisher and the Old Charleston Jail

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Standing at 21 Magazine Street in Charleston is a building with storied dark history– the Old Charleston Jail. "Well, the Old City Jail was first built in 1802. The first inmates started coming in in 1803, and it actually stood as a district jail or a county jail here in Charleston for 137 years. It didn't close its doors until 1939," said Bulldog Tours tour guide manager Andrew Kuhn.
CHARLESTON, SC
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

4 wounded in shooting at apartment complex in Charleston, South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Four people were injured after a shooting at a South Carolina apartment complex early Sunday, authorities said. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Orleans Garden Apartments at about 3:24 a.m. EDT, WCSC-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered three males...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

4 shot at South Carolina apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two adults and two children were injured in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday. Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police Sgt. Lee Mixon told WCSC-TV that he didn’t know the ages of the children. Three of the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WLTX.com

4 teens shot in Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two adults and two teens were wounded in a shooting at a Charleston apartment complex early Sunday. Charleston police tell local news outlets they were called about the shooting at Orleans Apartments after 3 a.m. Sunday. Police told WCSC-TV that the victims were 15, 17, 18,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man accidentally shot while hunting in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – State officials are investigating after a man was reportedly shot by accident while hunting in Colleton County over the weekend. The accident occurred Saturday morning when emergency officials were called to respond around 10:20 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials. The man and other hunters met with rescue officials […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSO: Man seriously hurt after being shot multiple times in Hollywood, deputies investigating

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting after a man was reportedly shot multiple times, leaving him seriously injured, over the weekend in Hollywood. According to a report, deputies were called to the Medical University of South Carolina after learning that a patient was transported after being shot Sunday night […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Awendaw firefighters to collect socks for homeless

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters in Awendaw will host a community sock drive in November. Charleston County Department of Public Safety and the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire Department have teamed up to host a winter sock drive for underprivileged citizens. Only new socks will be accepted. New socks can be dropped off at any Awendaw-McCllanville Fire Station.
AWENDAW, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Volunteers collect 100K lbs. of trash in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Volunteers in Dorchester County have collected nearly 100,000 lbs. of litter since January to “keep America beautiful.” According to Dorchester County, the volunteers with Keep Dorchester County Beautiful have removed 98,825 lbs. of litter from 207 miles of roads in 2022. Keep Dorchester County Beautiful is affiliated with the nationwide […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy