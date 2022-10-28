West Ashley pizza restaurant remembers employee killed in 2021 robbery

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley location of Paisano’s Pizza Grill was closed Thursday as staff celebrated the life of a former employee.

Logan Traynham was killed in a robbery shortly after 9:00 p.m. on October 27, 2021.

One year later, the restaurant gave those who knew Traynham the day off to reflect on the impact he made. In a Facebook post , Paisano’s said “we miss and think about you every day, Logan,” and thanked customers for their thoughts and prayers.

The Charleston Police Department arrested one man and two teens in connection to Traynham’s death. They were all charged with armed robbery and murder.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.