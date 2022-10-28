ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Mathison Retirement Community celebrates three milestone birthdays

By Carlie Horn
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla.( WMBB )– Family and friends joined Henry Dusseault to celebrate his 103 birthday and Josephine Pace and Marcella Hilliard to celebrate their 102 birthdays.

At the Mathison Retirement Community, Panama City /City Commissioner Billy Rader honored Dusseault, Pace, and Hilliard with a proclamation dedicating the day to each of their birthdays.

Rader said it is important to honor these individuals because to him, they are all heroes.

“Many were nurses, many were pioneers in constructing things. One gentleman here today turned 103 years old and served in World War Two under General Patton,” said Rader.” What an accomplishment, what an incredible feat, and these folks don’t get the recognition at their age.”

The festivities included singing and eating birthday cake. The celebration did not stop there. Governor Ron DeSantis sent his best of wishes to the community through a recorded video.

WMBB

WMBB

