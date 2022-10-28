ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette woman shot in face by ex-boyfriend seeking help with medical expenses

By Rodricka Taylor
KLFY News 10
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QimWC_0ipQntHM00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A Lafayette woman describes the terrifying moment her violent ex-boyfriend shot her in the face.

Brandi Wright, 27, calls the gruesome day the moment that changed her life forever.

Wright says she met Jamarcus Davis on a dating app .

UPDATE: Two injured, one arrested in shooting on Louisiana Ave; LPD investigating

After about a month into their courtship, she says, Davis’ attitude changed when she confronted him about previous felony charges that he failed to disclose during their long talks.

Feeling that a break-up would be best, Wright says, she shared those feelings with Davis who did not accept the decision easily.

The following day while driving along Louisiana Avenue, she said Davis drove up next to her vehicle and fired multiple rounds.

She was struck in the face and her passenger was hit in the arm.

“Honestly, when I saw the gun, I did not think he was going to shoot and then once he started shooting, I just remember being so scared,” she said.

It didn’t take long for police to locate Davis who was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal carrying of weapons, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

After days spent in the hospital, Wright says, discharge day was difficult.

“Honestly, I felt ugly because the scar is so nasty.”

She now avoids going out in public.

“My post-traumatic stress disorder is really bad, even when I’m working, so I try to work at night and stay away from people.”

The hardest challenge, she says, is the public reaction.

“People stare at me all the time and my anxiety can’t handle it.”

With October serving as domestic violence awareness month, Wright is pleading with victims of domestic violence not to tolerate abuse as it could ultimately cost your life.

Wright needs $1K to her defray the cost of a third facial surgery.

Visit her GoFundMe page to contribute.

Comments / 18

All is well
3d ago

FATHER my heart ❤️ and prayer 🙏🏽 goes up to YOU for this lady. Give her a total restoration on her facial surgery and mental restoring too. A new outlook in her life to go forward and strength to do it all In JESUS CHRIST MIGHTY NAME.

Reply(2)
14
Susan Bird
2d ago

The hospital should be qualifying her for Medicaid coverage. There are several different plans that would cover her situation and expenses. If our government can send 60 billion dollars to Ukraine, they can pay her bills.

Reply(1)
6
 

KLFY News 10

