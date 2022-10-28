ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Police: St. Louis shooter legally bought rifle from private seller after earlier sale blocked

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QtF7I_0ipQno6x00

The gunman who killed two people at a St. Louis high school earlier this week legally bought the rifle he used from a private seller after his earlier effort to purchase a firearm was blocked due to a background check, police said on Thursday.

Nineteen-year-old Orlando Harris shot and killed two people and injured four more at the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, Mo., on Monday. Harris was also killed during an ensuing shoot-out with police.

Harris, who was armed with an AR-15 style rifle and more than 600 rounds of ammunition, initially attempted to buy a firearm from a licensed dealer but was blocked by an FBI background check, police said on Thursday.

The 19-year-old then sought out and bought a rifle from a private seller. St. Louis police said there is no existing law that prevents such a sale.

A little over a week before the shooting, Harris’s mother called the police and asked them to confiscate a gun found in his room. However, police said they did not have “clear authority” to seize the rifle because Missouri does not have a red flag law. Red flag laws allow police or family members to petition courts to order the seizure of a person’s firearms if they are deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Gun store near Fenton broken into overnight, authorities say

FENTON, Mo. (KMOV) - Two suspects broke into a gun store near Fenton early Sunday morning and took gun accessories, police say. The break-in happened just before 5:00 a.m. at Modern Weapons Systems, which is on Biltmore Drive, just outside the Fenton city limits in Jefferson County, The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tells News 4 that two male suspects broke the glass on a door or window to get in before they stole gun accessories. The owners of Modern Weapons Systems store their guns in a secured area after business hours, so the suspects did not steal any guns.
FENTON, MO
5 On Your Side

2 teenage boys shot Sunday in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers are in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding the shooting just after midnight Sunday in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard. At the scene, police found a 17-year-old...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man caught with gun, while overdosing on fentanyl, sentenced to six years in prison

U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Wednesday sentenced a man caught with a gun while overdosing on fentanyl to six years in prison. Derrick Hart pleaded guilty in May to being a felon in possession of a firearm and admitted possessing that gun on March 3, 2020. St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officers found Hart unconscious on the side of Goodfellow Boulevard with a stolen 9mm pistol and a large-capacity magazine in his waistband. He was revived by EMS and taken to the hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Ferguson man to spend life in prison for 2019 St. Louis killing

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ferguson man accused of a St. Louis City murder will spend the rest of his life in prison. Teraz Bateman, 25, was found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Bateman is accused of shooting and killing Charles Lagrone, 22, of Hazelwood in St. Louis City’s Walnut Park neighborhood on August 9, 2019.
FERGUSON, MO
The Hill

The Hill

744K+
Followers
86K+
Post
534M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy