CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
Business Insider

Don't expect any Fed pivot this week or before the start of 2023, Barclays warns

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to show any sign of pivoting away from its rate-hiking campaign when it meets this week, according to Barclays. Investors are hoping the US central bank will ease up on tightening to help stocks to rally. But the Fed will likely signal it could hike...
CNBC

Politics and your portfolio: Midterm elections create uncertainty for markets

With midterm elections now a week away but the outcome still not in focus, does it make sense to make portfolio adjustments now?. Probably not, say most financial advisors. "Emotional decisions in regard to investing tend to not work very well," said certified financial planner Shaun Melby, founder of Nashville, Tennessee-based Melby Wealth Management.
Reuters

Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality

NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
Washington Examiner

Japan spent record-breaking $42.8 billion in October to prop up yen amid historic slump

The Japanese government spent a record-breaking $42.8 billion to prop up the yen in October amid a 32-year low compared to the dollar. The 6.3499 trillion-yen influx is over twice the previous record, achieved just last month, at 2.8 trillion yen, or $19.7 billion, according to Reuters. However, analysts at Goldman Sachs said more unannounced interventions may have been carried out after Oct. 28, and the reported intervention figure only covered the window from Sept. 29 to Oct. 27, according to the Financial Times.
CNBC

Ether rallies 17% in October, and Meta's VR costs mount one year after rebrand: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Calanthia Mei of Masa Finance discusses what could spur the next bull run for bitcoin and other digital currencies.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher with Fed seen staying the course

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
