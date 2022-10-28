Read full article on original website
Stocks could rally 25%, and GOP gains in midterm elections could spur lower inflation, Fundstrat says
Stocks could rally as much as 25% as the Federal Reserve has already tightened financial conditions, Fundstrat said. That supports the case for a softening in Fed rate hikes, potentially boosting stocks more than the rally in July, according to a note. Meanwhile, GOP wins in the midterm election may...
Ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers sees interest rates peaking above 5% - and says markets have priced in most of this hiking cycle
Larry Summers expects the Federal Reserve to keep raising interest rates to north of 5%. A surge in inflation expectations means markets are largely pricing in further rate hikes, he said. The ex-Treasury chief has warned inflation poses a graver threat to the US economy than painful rate hikes. Larry...
CNBC
‘This is serious’: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
Former Fed Vice Chairman Roger Ferguson Thinks The Markets Have It Wrong And Rate Hikes Will Continue Into 2023
Roger Ferguson, former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve and former CEO of TIAA, joined CNBC’s ‘Squawk Box’ earlier Monday morning to discuss what he expects to come from the Fed. What Happened: As the markets began to rally last week into Friday, based on the potential...
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
kitco.com
Egypt to move away from U.S. dollar fixation with its new currency indicator that includes gold
(Kitco News) Egypt wants to be free of the idea that the Egyptian pound should be pegged to the U.S. dollar, according to the new central bank governor. And the central bank is already working on a new currency indicator that will include a set of other currencies and gold.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. equities markets are primed to wrap up a stellar month as October concludes. The Dow, in fact, could well achieve its best month since 1976, while the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are also set to finish in the green. Investors are preparing to parse the latest wave of earnings this week as well as the latest messaging from the Federal Reserve. The Fed's meeting starts Tuesday, and the central bank is widely expected to raise rates by another three-quarters of a point in its latest attempt to cool down decades-high inflation. Market watchers will be looking for signs from Chairman Jerome Powell that the Fed may start easing off the pedal a bit in the coming months.Read live market updates here.
When Will This “Suckers Rally” End?
Indeed this nearly 9% rally for the S&P 500 (SPY) from the recent bottom has been impressive. Then again so was the 18% rally back during the summer that fizzled...
KTVZ
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve’s jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday. In a report obtained first by CNN, Fitch slashed its US growth forecasts for this year and next because of...
Business Insider
Don't expect any Fed pivot this week or before the start of 2023, Barclays warns
The Federal Reserve is unlikely to show any sign of pivoting away from its rate-hiking campaign when it meets this week, according to Barclays. Investors are hoping the US central bank will ease up on tightening to help stocks to rally. But the Fed will likely signal it could hike...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
CNBC
Politics and your portfolio: Midterm elections create uncertainty for markets
With midterm elections now a week away but the outcome still not in focus, does it make sense to make portfolio adjustments now?. Probably not, say most financial advisors. "Emotional decisions in regard to investing tend to not work very well," said certified financial planner Shaun Melby, founder of Nashville, Tennessee-based Melby Wealth Management.
Fed barrels toward another 75 basis point rate hike as high inflation persists
The Federal Reserve is likely to approve a fourth consecutive super-sized interest rate hike when it meets in November as policymakers grow alarmed about unrelentingly high inflation. The shift toward another 75 basis point rate hike comes just days after new government data suggested that inflationary pressures in the economy...
CNBC
Australia raises 25 bps as expected, Hong Kong stocks lead gains in Asia-Pacific markets
Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the Asia-Pacific session after concluding the month of October with a more than 14% loss, hovering around the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2009. Overnight in the U.S., stocks dipped, but the Dow posted its best month since 1976 and all...
Hopeful U.S. stock rally set for date with Federal Reserve reality
NEW YORK, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A bounce in U.S. stocks that has defied a barrage of major earnings disappointments faces a key test in the coming week, when the Federal Reserve's next meeting could shed light on how long it will stick to the aggressive monetary policies that have crippled asset prices in 2022.
Washington Examiner
Japan spent record-breaking $42.8 billion in October to prop up yen amid historic slump
The Japanese government spent a record-breaking $42.8 billion to prop up the yen in October amid a 32-year low compared to the dollar. The 6.3499 trillion-yen influx is over twice the previous record, achieved just last month, at 2.8 trillion yen, or $19.7 billion, according to Reuters. However, analysts at Goldman Sachs said more unannounced interventions may have been carried out after Oct. 28, and the reported intervention figure only covered the window from Sept. 29 to Oct. 27, according to the Financial Times.
CNBC
Watch now: ETF Edge on the continuing hunt for yield with the person behind the largest actively-managed ETF in the world
CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
CNBC
Ether rallies 17% in October, and Meta's VR costs mount one year after rebrand: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Calanthia Mei of Masa Finance discusses what could spur the next bull run for bitcoin and other digital currencies.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge higher with Fed seen staying the course
NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Treasury yields edged higher on Monday as a relatively strong U.S. economy and labor market suggested the Federal Reserve will stay the course this week and aggressively raise interest rates again to tame inflation. The yield on two-year notes US2YT=RR, which typically moves in...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Monday — October's stock pop, tech reign over, China's zero Covid
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 27, 2022 in New York City. Stocks continued their upward gains Thursday with the Dow rising nearly 400 points following a new GDP report that beat expectations.
