Putin's invasion permanently weakened Russian oil and gas
The Russian oil and gas sector will never fully recover from the fallout of the invasion of Ukraine, according to a report from a top global energy agency, weakening a vital part of the country's economy for decades to come. Why it matters: The new findings from the International Energy...
U.S. "not going to waste time" on Iran deal right now, official says
The Biden administration is not going to "waste time" on trying to revive the Iran nuclear deal at this time considering Tehran's crackdown on protesters, Iranian support for Russia's war in Ukraine, and Iran's positions on its nuclear program, U.S. envoy for Iran Rob Malley said on Monday. Why it...
Russia accuses UK of directing drone attack, blowing up gas pipelines
Russia accused British navy personnel of directing Ukrainian drone attacks on ships in Crimea Saturday and of blowing up the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month, per Reuters. Driving the news: The UK has denied the allegations, saying the false claims are intended to distract from Russian military failures in Ukraine.
Israeli president tries to ease U.S. concerns about radical right ahead of elections
During his visit to Washington earlier this week, Israeli President Isaac Herzog tried to ease the Biden administration's concerns about the expected rise of the radical right in the upcoming elections and asked U.S. officials to wait until the government is formed before jumping to conclusions, five Israeli and U.S. officials told Axios.
Russian missile strikes leave most of Kyiv without water
Russia launched a fresh series of missile strikes across Ukraine on Monday, destroying critical infrastructure for power and water supplies in cities and regions across the country. Driving the news: The attacks come after Russia claimed without evidence that Ukraine and the U.K. were behind drone attacks on Russian ships...
Tycoon Oleg Tinkov renounces Russian citizenship over Ukraine war
Oleg Tinkov, one of the first Russian tycoons to criticize Putin's war on Ukraine, announced Monday he's renouncing his citizenship. Driving the news: "I have taken the decision to exit my Russian citizenship," wrote Tinkov, who's a citizen of Cyprus, Monday in an Instagram post. "I can't and won’t be associated with a fascist country, that started a war with their peaceful neighbor."
A heightened threat
The in-home attack on Speaker Pelosi's husband by a hammer-wielding man shouting, "Where's Nancy?" thrusts post-Jan. 6 fears about political violence and American democracy back into the light days before the midterm elections. Why it matters: Violence and threats of violence are affecting political figures in both parties. See: Lee...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
House GOP's possible newcomers include outsiders, extremists
WASHINGTON — (AP) — At least three Republicans running for the U.S. House attended the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, and made their way toward the U.S. Capitol during the insurrection to stop Joe Biden's election. Countless other House Republican candidates are skeptics and deniers...
Ex-White House aide: Trump's Twitter return wouldn't be good for him or GOP
Former White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin said Friday she believes it's "only a matter of days" before former President Donald Trump returns to Twitter following Elon Musk's takeover of the company. Driving the news: Griffin, who denounced Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, said on ABC's "The View"...
Blinken speaks with top China diplomat in call ahead of G20
Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on matters including "the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage" the countries' relationship, per a State Department statement Sunday evening. Why it matters: The latest of several exchanges between Washington and Beijing officials indicates...
BBC tries to understand politics by creating fake Americans
NEW YORK (AP) — Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn’t be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media — even if they were both real. Each is a figment...
Concerns mount over German Chancellor Scholz's upcoming trip to China
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's visit to China later this week could trigger fierce backlash at home, analysts told Axios. Why it matters: Scholz's trip on Friday with a delegation of business leaders will make him the first EU leader to visit the Asian country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit will also come less than two weeks after Chinese President Xi Jinping secured a historic third term in office.
U.S. faces "environment of fascism" ahead of 2022 midterms, AOC says
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said in an interview with MSNBC Friday that the United States is "facing an environment of fascism" similar to the days of Jim Crow in the leadup to the 2022 midterms. The big picture: Federal officials at the Department of Homeland Security and FBI have warned...
Economy, functioning Democracy lead concerns for majority of voters: Poll
There's a divide about whether a functioning democracy or a strong economy is the biggest concern heading into the midterm elections, a new CBS News battleground tracker out Sunday shows. Driving the news: Those saying that a functioning democracy is a bigger concern are more likely to support Democrats, while...
Guantanamo Bay's oldest prisoner released after 19-year incarceration
The United States has released the oldest prisoner from the Guantanamo Bay detention center, Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement Saturday. Why it matters: The prisoner, Saifullah Paracha, has been in the U.S. base since 2003 even though he was never charged with a crime, NBC News reports. Details:...
Ukraine news - live: Russia says it has completed partial mobilisation
Swathes of Ukraine’s capital have been left without access to water or electricity following what the country’s energy minister called “another barbaric attack” on the country’s critical infrastructure, including several hydroelectric power plants.The mayor of Ukraine‘s capital has said that 80 per cent of consumers in Kyiv have been left without water supplies “due to the damage to a power facility near” the city from relentless Russian strikes on Monday.Local authorities were working on restoring the supplies as soon as possible, mayor Vitali Klitschko said, telling Kyiv residents in the meantime to “stock up on water from the nearest...
CISA director: Americans should be confident in integrity of 2022 midterms
Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, told CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday she's confident the 2022 midterm elections will be free from interference from adversarial foreign governments, including Russia and China. Why it matters: Easterly's comments come after researchers at Google-owned Mandiant said last...
Sen. Chris Murphy calls for probe into Saudi Arabia's stake in Twitter
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) on Monday called for a congressional investigation into the national security implications of a company partially owned by Saudi Arabia maintaining its stake in Twitter following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the platform. Why it matters: Saudi Arabia, through a holding company partly owned by...
Obama warns of "demonizing" rhetoric after Pelosi home attack
Former President Obama said Saturday that political rhetoric can lead to violence, especially when people start "demonizing" each other. Why it matters: Obama's comments come one day after Friday's attack against Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi. The attack has shaken up members of Congress, who are worried about more potential threats.
Iran protests continue despite warning from Revolutionary Guard
Protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini continued unabated Sunday despite a warning from Iran’s Revolutionary Guard the day before that Saturday would be "the last day of the riots." Why it matters: The warning prompted fears that the country's security forces could be preparing to intensify...
