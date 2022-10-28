Read full article on original website
Alvin Kamara Trade to Eagles? Rumor Would One-Up Cowboys Again
The Dallas Cowboys made a move. Then the Philadelphia Eagles put themselves back in the national headlines after their blockbuster trade acquiring Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn. Is Philly about to do it again?
Cowboys Trade Fit for 1st-Round Pick amid Broncos' Bradley Chubb Rumors?
In a fantasy football world, there is reason for the notion of the Cowboys landing Bradley Chubb in an exchange billed as one "we would love to see,'' as The Athletic put it.
Browns Rule out Three key Players for MNF Against Bengals
Cleveland Browns will be without three key starters against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NBC Sports
Le’Veon Bell loses pro boxing match
Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell made his boxing debut last month, beating fellow former running back Adrian Peterson. But on Saturday night he tried an opponent with much more fighting experience, and it did not go well for him. Former UFC fighter Uriah Hall beat Bell by unanimous...
Samuel Njoku: Ravens Now Pose Threat to Rest of NFL
The Ravens are finally finding ways to close out football games which could mean serious trouble for the rest of the NFL.
CBS Sports
College football bowl projections: Team eligibility tracker by conference for 2022-23 bowl games
CBS Sports will update this page each week through the remainder of college football's 2022 regular season as an increasing number of teams become bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff and the bowl selection process. For a complete set of college football bowl projections, check out Jerry Palm's dedicated page.
Cowboys Trade for New WR Needed, Troy Aikman Says
Troy Aikman is not naming names to help the 5-2 Cowboys, but he thinks is a receiver trade is needed.
Cowboys WR Trade Talk; Noah Brown OUT - What's Wrong With Rookie Jalen Tolbert?
Cowboys rookie receiver Jalen Tolbert has had a rough start to his NFL career, but Mike McCarthy likes the progress he sees from the 23-year-old in practice.
Kenny Pickett Calls for Steelers Teammates to Study More
Kenny Pickett was not pleased with the Pittsburgh Steelers' preparation.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sidelined in Week 8
Elliott (knee/thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Elliott will miss his first game since Week 15 of the 2020 season after he failed to practice in any capacity this week while recovering from a Grade 2 right MCL sprain and a thigh bruise. With Elliott out of the lineup for at least this weekend, Tony Pollard should have an uncontested path to the lead role out of the Dallas backfield. The Cowboys are on bye Week 9, so Elliott may only miss one game due to his injuries before Dallas returns to action Nov. 13 in Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday
Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
thecomeback.com
Mike Tomlin has cold response to Steelers struggles
So far this season, Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the worst teams in the entire NFL with an absolutely abysmal offensive performance through eight games and they suffered their worst loss yet on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling by a lopsided score of 35-13, scoring just one touchdown in the loss.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jalen Camp: Gets call to active roster
Houston elevated Camp from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday for Sunday's matchup against Tennessee. Camp joined the Texans' practice squad after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster and will have a chance to make his season debut in Week 8 after being elevated to the active roster. Nico Collins (groin) has already been ruled out and Brandin Cooks (wrist) is questionable, so it's possible Camp gets involved offensively, though he's still unlikely to crack fantasy relevance.
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't return Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker sustained a shoulder injury during the first half of Sunday's matchup and will be unavailable down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for next Sunday's game against Kansas City.
Steelers RB Najee Harris Going Through Something He's Never Faced Before
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back is enduring the toughest stretch of his career.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Irv Smith: High-ankle sprain feared
The Vikings' initial belief is that Smith suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 34-26 win over the Cardinals, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Smith will undergo further testing including an MRI on Monday, but if a high-ankle sprain is confirmed, the tight end will likely be forced to miss time. Johnny Mundt and Jacob Hollister would stand to hand increased roles and hold down the tight end position if Smith indeed needs to spend some time on the sideline. Smith has logged three straight games with exactly four catches, which he translated into 28 receiving yards versus Arizona on Sunday.
Alvin Kamara Trade to Buffalo? Bills Tried to 'Make a Splash' with Offer to Saints
The Buffalo Bills make a trade call on New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Active in Detroit
Smythe (hamstring) is active Week 8 against the Lions. Smythe has been the primary backup tight end to Mike Gesicki this season, but he hasn't been particularly involved in the offense of late. Despite failing to log a full practice this week due to injury, he'll find himself as one of four active Miami tight ends on Sunday's game day roster.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dare Ogunbowale: Plays three snaps
Ogunbowale played three snaps on offense and caught his lone target for no gain in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Titans. One week after Ogunbowale had a carry and five catches on seven targets, he received minimal opportunities in Week 8. Houston head coach Lovie Smith indicated the back's usage last week was an attempt to provide a spark for the offense, so Ogunbowale's role does not appear to be on the ascent -- although an offense that gained just 161 yards against an average Tennessee defense looked like it was in need of a jolt.
