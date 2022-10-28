ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOCO

Broken Arrow police confirm identities in murder-suicide investigation

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department has confirmed the identities of the suspects in a murder-suicide investigation. On Sunday, police said they can confirm the identities in the murder-suicide investigation as Brian Nelson and Brittany Nelson. Police said the bodies of eight people, including six children,...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
The Associated Press

8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Eight people were found dead in a burning Tulsa-area house in what was being investigated as multiple homicides, police said. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa. Broken Arrow police said that although the fire and the deaths were being investigated as homicides, they did not believe an immediate threat to the public existed. Police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said the scene was complex “with a lot of moving parts,” so no other information was being released immediately. Witnesses told police that a family of eight had lived in the house, two adults and six children, but the bodies have not been positively identified, Hutchins said.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
CBS News

Police say a man in Oklahoma jumped into a pond while running from officers and drowned

A suspect in a break-in in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drowned in a pond while running from police on Thursday, the Tulsa Police Department said. At about 4:30 a.m., Tulsa police officers responded to an alarm going off at the clubhouse of an apartment building, the police department said on Facebook. When officers arrived, they found a shattered glass door and a naked man inside, his wet clothes strewn about.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas

TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting In Muskogee; Police Investigate

Muskogee Police have identified the two men involved in a deadly shootout that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, 18-year-old Roy Thorton died after exchanging gunfire with 22-year-old Randy Cotton. Police say Cotton is being detained by the Muskogee Police Department while recovering from a gunshot...
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Man Found Dead Near Downtown Tulsa

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead just north of Downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police say a passerby first noticed the body of a man who appeared to be dead and called the police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead from what...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

One person killed in west Tulsa crash

TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders were working the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: One dead, one injured following shooting in Muskogee

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are investigating after a shooting left one dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 10th and Freemont. While on their way to the scene, officers said that they were advised that a red car and a silver car were possibly involved in the case.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

1 person dead, another injured after shooting in Muskogee

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Muskogee Police Department has identified the person who died after Wednesday's shooting as 18-year-old Roy Thorton. The other person who was injured is in a Tulsa area hospital and is being detained by police. The case is still under investigation. More details will...
MUSKOGEE, OK
CBS News

CBS News

566K+
Followers
70K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy