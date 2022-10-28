Read full article on original website
Police: 2 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
KOCO
Broken Arrow police confirm identities in murder-suicide investigation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department has confirmed the identities of the suspects in a murder-suicide investigation. On Sunday, police said they can confirm the identities in the murder-suicide investigation as Brian Nelson and Brittany Nelson. Police said the bodies of eight people, including six children,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
8 found dead after Tulsa suburb house fire; homicide feared
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP) — Eight people were found dead in a burning Tulsa-area house in what was being investigated as multiple homicides, police said. The fire was reported about 4 p.m. Thursday in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa. Broken Arrow police said that although the fire and the deaths were being investigated as homicides, they did not believe an immediate threat to the public existed. Police spokesman Ethan Hutchins said the scene was complex “with a lot of moving parts,” so no other information was being released immediately. Witnesses told police that a family of eight had lived in the house, two adults and six children, but the bodies have not been positively identified, Hutchins said.
KOCO
Oklahoma neighborhood in shock after 6 children, 2 adults found dead in house fire
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Tulsa-area neighborhood is in shock after learning six children were killed in what police call a murder-suicide. People told KOCO 5 that the Broken Arrow neighborhood is usually quiet, but there's now a sadness in the air. "We kept our kids inside last night...
Police investigate adults in house fire that killed family of eight
Tulsa police said Friday that two adults found dead in a home are suspects in the slayings of six children.
2 Arrested Following Burglary At AT&T Store In Tulsa
Two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary that happened Sunday morning in Tulsa, according to police. Tulsa Police said they responded to the scene at around 7:50 a.m. at an AT&T store near 71st and Mingo after the alarm went off. Officers said when they arrived they...
Tulsa Couple Arrested Again For Possession Of Drugs, Guns
A Tulsa couple arrested for having a large number of drugs and guns is back in jail after police say they found more drugs and guns. On October 14th, Jequeaz Johnson and Sheri Alspach were arrested on drug and firearms charges after a routine traffic stop. Then on October 27,...
2 Adults, 6 Children Found Dead In Burned Broken Arrow Home; Murder/Suicide Investigation Underway
Broken Arrow Police have confirmed that two adults and six children were killed in what is now a murder/suicide investigation. Police say they do not believe at this time that any of the victims died because of the fire but that the final causes of death will be determined by the medical examiner.
KTUL
Broken Arrow police believe tragedy that claimed 8 lives to be murder-suicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department provided an update to the homicide investigation that claimed eight lives Thursday night. The Chief of Police Brandon Berryhill says they believe it to be a murder-suicide. Both adults are suspected. The six children who died ranged in age from...
Police say a man in Oklahoma jumped into a pond while running from officers and drowned
A suspect in a break-in in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drowned in a pond while running from police on Thursday, the Tulsa Police Department said. At about 4:30 a.m., Tulsa police officers responded to an alarm going off at the clubhouse of an apartment building, the police department said on Facebook. When officers arrived, they found a shattered glass door and a naked man inside, his wet clothes strewn about.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
House fire reveals 8 dead in Broken Arrow, Okla. home, Homicide Investigation launched
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – The Broken Arrow Police Dept confirm they are investigating a house fire where eight people are dead in the 400 block of S Hickory Ave. They are now calling it a Homicide Investigation. BAPD call it a, “complex scene given the state of the house due to the fire damage.” Authorities were drawn to the residence...
News On 6
1 Dead, 1 Injured After Shooting In Muskogee; Police Investigate
Muskogee Police have identified the two men involved in a deadly shootout that left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon. According to police, 18-year-old Roy Thorton died after exchanging gunfire with 22-year-old Randy Cotton. Police say Cotton is being detained by the Muskogee Police Department while recovering from a gunshot...
Man Found Dead Near Downtown Tulsa
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead just north of Downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police say a passerby first noticed the body of a man who appeared to be dead and called the police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead from what...
One person killed in west Tulsa crash
TULSA, Okla. — A vehicle crash has both lanes of a west Tulsa road blocked Thursday afternoon. First responders were working the crash on West 71st Street South near South Elwood Avenue. Both eastbound and westbound lanes of 71st are closed from Elwood to Riverside Parkway, which includes the...
Cold Case Files: Kim McVey, 30 Years With No Answers
TULSA, Okla. - It's been more than 30 years since Kim McVey was found shot to death behind a home near 96th Street North and Memorial, in Owasso, and in that time no arrests have been made. Ed Jackson of the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Task Force joined News On 6 at 4 to talk through the case.
Neighbors Express Shock After 8 Found Dead In Broken Arrow Home
The Broken Arrow community is in mourning after eight people were found dead inside of a burned home on Thursday. Neighbors are expressing their shock, saying they can't believe this happened so close to their homes. Kaelynn Lemke lives in the neighborhood and said she found out what had happened...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police: One dead, one injured following shooting in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police are investigating after a shooting left one dead and another injured Wednesday afternoon. Around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to reports of shots fired near 10th and Freemont. While on their way to the scene, officers said that they were advised that a red car and a silver car were possibly involved in the case.
KTUL
1 person dead, another injured after shooting in Muskogee
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The Muskogee Police Department has identified the person who died after Wednesday's shooting as 18-year-old Roy Thorton. The other person who was injured is in a Tulsa area hospital and is being detained by police. The case is still under investigation. More details will...
CBS News
