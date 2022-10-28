ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Blue Bloods’: Danny and Baez Investigate Violent Robberies and Erin Faces a Conflict

By Sheiresa Ngo
 4 days ago

Blue Bloods is back for Season 13 Episode 4. The focus is on Danny and Baez as they try to get to the bottom of a series of violent robberies. Also, Erin is conflicted about convicting a man who might be innocent. Here’s what to expect next time on Blue Bloods .

Erin faces a conflict

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iW1eG_0ipQnEWv00
Marisa Ramirez and Donnie Wahlberg | Craig Blankenhorn/CBS via Getty Images

During Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 4 (titled “Life During Wartime”), Erin (played by Bridget Moynahan ) is feeling conflicted about possibly convicting an innocent man. This is weighing heavily on her and she’s trying to figure out her next steps.

Danny and Baez look for violent robbers—and get a little flirty

RELATED : Blue Bloods: Why Did Henry Walk with a Limp at the Beginning of the Series?

Danny and Baez (played by Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez) are on the hunt for the people responsible for a string of violent robberies. They’re wanted for targeting stores that sell luxury timepieces.

During the episode 4 sneak peek, we see a bit of flirtatious banter between Danny and Baez. Baez tells Danny he had “swag” while he was wearing his outfit during an undercover operation. Danny responds by telling Baez how “amazing” she looked. She then asks him to tell her again.

Frank reopens a case

Frank (played by Tom Selleck ) is placed in a position where he must reopen a case where a police officer was cleared of charges for excessive force. He needs guidance, so he turns to Henry, Danny, and Jamie. Jamie tells Frank that if the officer is let go, the public will say it was a coverup. However, Danny is concerned that if the officer is charged, other officers will be targeted.

“If he doesn’t, then every officer who has ever faced an excessive force complaint suddenly has a new target on their back. Me included,” says Danny.

Sean has to dress as Britney Spears for Halloween

During the dinner scene, Sean gets embarrassed about his Halloween costume. When Danny asks what the big secret is, Sean says he doesn’t want to talk about it. “It’s just a Halloween costume; how bad can it be?” asks Erin.

Sean explains that he lost a bet, and he has to dress up as Britney Spears for Halloween. That’s not all. He says there’s going to be a twerking contest. It seems like he’s going to have to enter the contest after losing the bet.

What happened last time on ‘Blue Bloods’

During Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 3 (titled “Ghosted”), Maggie Gibson, a close friend of Danny and Baez, is attacked. Maggie is a psychic, and she went up to a man (later identified as Arthur Bava) she saw in the park and told him that his brother forgives him.

Arthur became upset and turned himself in to the police. He confessed to killing his brother over money. However, he was released from prison on a technicality. Arthur later blamed Maggie for “getting inside his head,” and he tried to kill her. With Danny and Baez’s help, Maggie’s attacker was caught and arrested.

